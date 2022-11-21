ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
Kraft Heinz’ Shake ‘N Bake Drops Shaker Bag

Iconic brand opts to discontinue inclusion of a 'shaker' bag, instructing consumers to use durable containers in their own kitchen in order to eliminate 900,000 pounds of plastic waste.

Matt Reynolds
Shake N Bake Original

A Kraft Heinz Company icon, Shake ‘N Bake ushers in a new era for its signature packaging, announcing the removal of the plastic “shaker” bag from its products. Effective across its full product portfolio, the brand says this is the first step towards a more sustainable future—and an easy way for fans to make a difference. That’s because according to the Hartmann Group’s “Sustainability 2021: Environment and Society in Focus Report,” 73% of consumers say they want to use less plastic, but don’t know how.

In place of the shaker bag, consumers are encouraged to coat their protein or veggies with the crunchy seasoning using a reusable container as the vessel. This simple change is helping eliminate 900,000 pounds of plastic waste—equivalent to the weight of more than 270 mid-size cars, according to the company.

“As a family staple for over 50 years, we are proud to evolve with the world around us, ushering in a new effort to help our brand—and our fans—take steps toward a more sustainable future,” says Brianna Galvin, brand manager, Shake ‘N Bake. “While the ‘shaker’ bag is an important part of our legacy, our product is just as effective and delicious without the plastic waste, and we are excited for all the good to come from this simple, yet effective packaging change.”

Shake ‘N Bake’s packaging update comes during a time of continued growth. The brand has consistently maintained its spot as the market leader, experiencing a steady double-digit growth of 10.1% since 2019.

Shake ‘N Bake’s sustainability efforts contribute to The Kraft Heinz Company’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, designed to prioritize the issues that matter most to the company’s business and stakeholders. Specifically, this development works towards a goal to make 100% of its packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

