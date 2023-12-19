New Tool: ProSource
Generative AI for CPGs: The Latest Use Cases to Boost Operations

Still in the early days, generative AI is a tool not yet used broadly by packaging companies, but those brave enough to try are finding surprising results.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Dec 19, 2023
Ai For Cp Gs

Hardly a day goes by that we don’t hear something about AI. Whether its generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard, or AI used in machine learning, we are all abuzz with the idea of artificial intelligence.

One AI tool that has widespread attention is ChatGPT, a chatbot based on a large language model developed by OpenAI. Another is Bard, Google’s conversational generative artificial intelligence chatbot. These tools are designed to understand natural language and generate human-like responses to various prompts, or user queries. These programs have been trained on a massive amount of data and can simulate human-like conversations by generating text-based responses to prompts.

Generative AI is being used by people all over the world to complete any given task at a faster rate. For use at home, such uses include recipe ideas, travel help, and summarizing large amounts of research or data. For business use, it gets more specific. 

An article on Northwest Executive Education shared eight business use cases for ChatGPT that range from aiding with customer service, recruiting, and employee training, to things like content creation, marketing, financial analysis, and legal services. Depending on your prompts, generative AI tools can help businesses make better decisions and save your team a lot of time.

Tapping Into More Knowledge

John Walker, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Infrastructure Investments (CAPEX), Maintenance Repair Operations (MRO) at Mondelez International shared with me the three ways his team has started to use generative AI to help with spend management.

As it pertains to spare parts across the company’s many factories around the world, Walker says he uses generative AI to connect keywords to categories for improved spend cube management. For those not in this line of work, a spend cube is a tool for procurement departments to review and analyze historical spend data. By presenting the data in a multidimensional cube, it allows stakeholders or departments to review subcategories of purchases, compare spending across different suppliers as well as gain insights into trends within their organization. As an example of generative AI’s functionality, and since this term was new to me, I prompted Bard to define spend cube management.  

“We use it to run very generic questions,” says Walker. “What’s another name for a flange? What’s another name for a bearing? This plant calls it a bearing, this person calls it a different thing. By clustering those terms, can do a better data search and get a better handle on spend cube management.”

Walker also went on to describe that his team uses generative AI to “inquire about incoterms.”

Incoterms, short for International Commercial Terms, are a set of standardized trade terms businesses use globally to define the responsibilities of buyers and sellers in international trade transactions. They provide a common language for international trade, making it easier for parties to understand each other’s obligations and reducing the risk of misunderstandings. For a detailed look at what incoterms are, check out what Bard generated when prompted with “what does incoterms refer to?”

“There are some interesting reports and comparisons which can be mined from ChatGPT (if that is the right verb), comparing one term versus another,” says Walker.

In other words, you can feed generative AI chatbots with two sets of terms, or two documents, and ask it to find differences or commonalities between the two.

But aside from spend cube management, Walker says his team is exploring generative AI to learn about the latest trends and market intelligence by asking it for the latest information on any topic out there, like compostable packaging, or child labor laws. 

“You’ll see something you never thought of asking before. And that makes it interesting,” says Walker.

He says he’s also queried generative AI about how other industries are handling specific challenges. Through that, he says he has learned that other industries are facing similar problems.

“It broadens your perspective, and it doesn’t cost a nickel,” says Walker.

Companies can use generative AI as a tool to learn from others in what he describes as a “no-cost sanity check.”

Matthew Michael, Senior Packaging Officer, Fresenius Medical Care admits that he is in the early stage of using generative AI at work. Right now, he sees the value in using it to tap into industry knowledge and find opportunities for improvement.

“I see it working with outside-the-box thinking… and finding sustainability solutions. For example, if I input, ‘how do I make my box more sustainable?’ it would probably have quite a few suggestions. And some of that might be worth it, others not. Everyone is trying to become sustainable, but it’s hard. It could be helpful to see what other companies are doing and what other knowledge is out there,” says Michael.

As a best practice, Walker warns to never put anything propriety, like real data, or brand names in the prompt since whatever you put out there lives on the web forever.

Content Creation

AI can also be used for package design. At Just Born Quality Confections, Charlotte Ashcraft, CPP, Manager, Packaging & Graphics Development, shared that her team is just beginning to explore using AI tools like Adobe Firefly for design work to help manage workload and create fresh designs in a reduced amount of time. Adobe Firefly, a product of Adobe Creative Cloud, is a standalone web application that improves creative workflows using generative AI.

“The AI bot finds and inserts the requested image, cutting the time it would take to find ‘the right image’ in half,” says Ashcraft.

For Ashcraft’s team, it removes the endless amounts of time that would be spent looking for the right background, image, or color, and does all that for the designer, acting like a design intern.

Read more about how generative AI can help create custom images and design in the story about how a hemp-infused products company used AI to generate an image of Snoop Dogg for the packaging graphics for the new Dogg lb-brand gummies.

No matter where your company is in terms of adopted generative AI use, a common thread in the interviews I conducted for this article is that we shouldn’t fear it. Today’s use cases include the ideas mentioned here like content creation and spend cube management, but new use cases will likely pop up as more companies think outside the box and use the tool for what it is: a chatbot based on a large language model that helps us leverage the information and solutions that are already out there. Are you using generative AI at work to save time or create something new? Let me know if you’ve begun to use it and how it’s helping you in your operations. Send me an email at [email protected]

Generative AI For Use In Common Packaging Document Creation

For engineers, generative AI acts as a powerful tool to help them enter in the data and points they may want to relay and come up with a well-written, easy-to-understand document that they may not have been able to write themselves. Or engineers could enter in price information and machine capabilities in hopes of justifying equipment purchases.

The options and opportunities are endless with what you can use as a prompt in ChatGPT, Bard, or any other generative AI tool, especially in the realm of packaging document creation. I experimented with creating four different kinds of documents and the results were better than I expected.

 First, I prompted Bard to “write a design brief for a senior-friendly pack of gum.” It got the details pretty accurate like user needs (easy open and large-letterformat labeling), design considerations (ergonomics and simplicity), and even that the gum should be sugar free. I also prompted Bard to create a “purchase justification for new canning line in profitable craft brewer” and it created a purchase justification that took into account the brewer’s high growth rate and profitability to justify the purchase of the new line. It also created an example of a non-disclosure agreement, and an equipment performance guarantee that could work as a framework for these types of documents for actual use.

Additionally, I asked Bard how it can help me in my packaging operations. And this is what it gave me:

Bard can help your packaging operations in a variety of ways, including:

1. Optimizing packaging design:

  • Bard can analyze existing packaging designs to identify areas for improvement, such as reducing material usage, improving recyclability, or enhancing brand communication.
  • Bard can generate new packaging designs based on your specific needs and preferences.
  • Bard can help you comply with packaging regulations and standards.

Side note: I asked Bard how it can specifically do this and if I need to upload a photo of the package and it turns out you can but don’t have to. Bard states that it can analyze an uploaded photo, or it can analyze a written description of the package, as well as functional analysis, target audience information, sustainability goals, and brand considerations. Then, once it has a good understanding of your packaging, it can use its own knowledge of design principles, sustainability best practices, and consumer psychology to identify areas for improvement. It can also scour the web for the latest in packaging regulations and standards and decipher if your packaging is lacking in any area. I tested this briefly with a package we recently wrote about, FYTA Elite Plant Protein. Here is what Bard thought of this particular package design, with suggestions for optimization. Obviously, this was a quick example with very little information provided. Ostensibly, the more context that is provided in the prompt (such as information about the target consumer), the better the output will be.

2. Improving packaging quality:

  • Bard can help you identify and prevent quality issues before they occur.
  • Bard can track and analyze quality data to identify trends and patterns.
  • Bard can help you develop and implement quality improvement initiatives.

Side note: Bard says it can do this through data analysis where you would input past quality issue data and it would analyze past patterns and trends to reveal common issues and under which conditions they may persist. You can manually paste in a link to a Google Sheet (spreadsheet) and provide Bard context of what’s in the sheet. I tested this with an excel sheet that I had on-hand with some data (not packaging-related). It was able to parse the data and draw conclusions, though some of those conclusions were errant. Getting the prompt right and ensuring your spreadsheet is optimized so that Bard understands it takes some effort, but it could profoundly impact the ability for literally any person in the company to analyze trends based on data in a spreadsheet. When I asked Bard and ChatGPT how to upload Excel files, it said (as of December 2023) that currently this isn’t possible. That said, things are moving so fast that it wouldn’t be surprising if that changes by the time you read this.

3. Reducing packaging costs:

  • Bard can help you identify opportunities to reduce material usage, optimize shipping costs, and improve production efficiency.
  • Bard can help you find and negotiate better deals with suppliers.
  • Bard can help you implement cost-saving initiatives.

Side note: As far as negotiating goes, Bard says it can scour market trends, pricing data, and competitor information to provide users a strong understanding of the landscape and the supplier’s position within it to empower users to identify certain leverage points. Plus, it says it can analyze your current contracts (after you enter them into Bard) and identify areas where cost could be reduced. And Bard says it can help users develop negotiation goals, and craft persuasive arguments, as well as help with practice negotiation scenarios.

4. Enhancing packaging sustainability:

  • Bard can help you identify and reduce the environmental impact of your packaging.
  • Bard can help you develop and implement sustainable packaging solutions.
  • Bard can provide information and resources on sustainable packaging practices.

Side note: Bard will analyze any data you give it (again, restricted currently as pasted-in excerpts of data or to a Google Sheet), as well as common sustainability practices around the globe to find solutions and suggestions to create a more sustainable package. Bard says it can also analyze your production processes to identify potential areas for resource reduction and energy efficiency. Plus, it can perform LCA (lifecycle analysis) studies to quantify the environmental impact of your packaging throughout its entire life cycle, from material extraction to disposal. 

Overall, Bard says that it can be a valuable tool for packaging operations of all sizes. You’re only limited by what you choose to feed it or give it access to within your operations.

Confidentiality

Both Bard and ChatGPT come with disclaimers not to upload sensitive or confidential information. It’s less a concern about such information winding up on the open web and more about internal human reviewers at Google and OpenAI reviewing prompts and responses for quality control purposes. (See Bard’s privacy policy.) Custom-built, private AI solutions that maintain strict confidentiality are possible, however; just not with off-the-shelf, consumer-grade AI tools.

 

 

