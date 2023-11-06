New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Bold Graphics for Plant Protein Brand Forge Distinct Path

Cutting through a sea of plant-based product clutter, packaging for new FȲTA sports nutrition products keeps graphics clean and simple, focusing on the product’s ‘game-changing nutrition.’

Anne Marie Mohan
Nov 6, 2023
Chase Design Group simplified the FȲTA brand message both visually and verbally to make the product benefits ‘easy to digest.’
Chase Design Group simplified the FȲTA brand message both visually and verbally to make the product benefits ‘easy to digest.’

Released in 2019, “The Game Changers” documentary followed the story of James Wilks, an elite special forces trainer and winner of the American reality television series and mixed martial arts competition “The Ultimate Fighter” as he traveled the world on a quest for the truth about protein and the optimal human diet. Viewed by an estimated 200 million people since its release, it frames plant-based eating for better health and athletic performance.

After the film’s release, global demand for high-protein plant-based food skyrocketed. Coinciding with this, the creators of “The Game Changers” were inundated with requests for tasty, convenient products that met their criteria for optimal athletic performance and health. Unsatisfied with the existing options, they assembled a team of world-class sports dietitians and food scientists with one simple mission: to develop a line of products worthy of “The Game Changers” legacy. From this directive came FȲTA, a line of clean, plant-based sports nutrition products, with the brand name derived from the Greek word for “plants.”

   Read related article, “Agitator Pouch Shakes Up Precision Nutrition.”

With a strategic foundation and brand framework created by communications and advertising agency Saatchi, UK, FȲTA turned to creative agency Chase Design Group to develop a packaging system for the brand, one that is distinctive in the health and performance space while leveraging the equity and trust built with “The Game Changers” movie/brand.

One of the challenges was to cut through the sea of clutter. “The Game Changers” was bold, performance driven, and evidence based. “We knew we wanted to lean into that as much as possible while forging a new path for FȲTA that would stand out online and on shelf. The key was to simplify and take a bold visual approach,” says Jennessa Davis, design director, Chase Design Group.

Chase Design Group developed a packaging system for the brand, one that is distinctive in the health and performance space while leveraging the equity and trust built with ‘The Game Changers’ movie/brand.Chase Design Group developed a packaging system for the brand, one that is distinctive in the health and performance space while leveraging the equity and trust built with ‘The Game Changers’ movie/brand.“We helped simplify the complex without losing the heart and soul of The Game Changers by not playing into stereotypical plant-based cues—instead focusing on the game-changing nutrition that the product provides. It was important to simplify both visually and verbally, making the benefits easy to digest,” says Mike Mandarino, account manager, Chase Design Group.

The FȲTA “F” is crafted around the strategic concept of “building blocks,” with FȲTA being the key to building optimal health. The three sections of the “F” symbolize steps of growth and forward momentum, while the symbol serves as a strong device that can be dramatically used across all brand touchpoints.

   Read related article, “Sports nutrition packaging captures ‘The Force of Nature.’”

“We established a strong color palette paired with bold branding to create a brand block on shelf. The tones of green were carefully considered, with dark green grounding FȲTA in the plant-based category, while the bright metallic green is contemporary, generating a sense of innovation. The brand colors are ownable and stand out against the blacks and silvers that are typically used in the performance category,” says Davis.

The new line includes three flavors of plant-based protein powder, a meal replacement powder, and three flavors of meal replacement bars.

“With the help of Saatchi and Chase Design Group, FȲTA is a credible challenger brand and a source of truth in the category,” says James Wilks, founder, FȲTA. “It will first be available direct-to-consumer through fyta.com and on Amazon, before expanding to traditional mass market retailers in the future.”  PW

Companies in this article
Chase Design Group
Related Stories
Connected 2
Package Design
Schweppes’ Banga, Gulf Union Juice, Put Connected Packaging to Work Toward Specific Goals
As the cap moves up while being opened, it’s pushing one portion of the closure up while the other portion stays in place due to the friction on the inner bore of the glass. This opens the nitrogen-pressurized cartridge tank containing the ingredient mix.
Package Design
Cap & Closure Star in The Glenlivet's Twist, Mix, and Pour RTD Cocktail
General Mills' new Yoplait Go-Gurt Freeze to Reveal packaging uses temperature-sensitive inks.
Package Design
General Mills, Molson Coors, and Quorn Introduce Packaging Innovations for Consumer Engagement
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Top Stories
Chase Design Group simplified the FȲTA brand message both visually and verbally to make the product benefits ‘easy to digest.’
Package Design
Bold Graphics for Plant Protein Brand Forge Distinct Path
Cutting through a sea of plant-based product clutter, packaging for new FȲTA sports nutrition products keeps graphics clean and simple, focusing on the product’s ‘game-changing nutrition.’
Connected 2
Package Design
Schweppes’ Banga, Gulf Union Juice, Put Connected Packaging to Work Toward Specific Goals
Tru Earth’s line of concentrated laundry detergent strips is packaged in plastic-free paperboard envelopes.
Sustainability
The Microplastics/Human Health Connection
Pages From 2023 Dairy Industry Report Innovation, Adaptation, Transformation Executive Summary
PMMI News
PMMI’s New Dairy Report Emphasizes Innovation and Collaboration
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Shaped Paper Food Tray
Shaped Paper Food Tray
Graphic Packaging International introduces the latest addition to its PaperSeal range: PaperSeal Shape.
Airtight Metal Lid
Continuous Motion VF/F/S Machine
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »