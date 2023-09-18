New Tool: ProSource
Every Body Eat Awarded $50,000 Grant at the Emerging Brands Summit

The Emerging Brands Alliance awarded a $50,000 grant to Whole & Free Foods LLC (Every Body Eat®) at the 2023 Emerging Brands Summit on September 10 in Las Vegas. The juried grant award will assist with the purchase of packaging or processing machinery.

Kim Overstreet
Sep 18, 2023
Every Body Eat Snack Thins and Crispbread Crackers
The Emerging Brands Alliance, an organization focused on helping CPG brands scale manufacturing, recently awarded a $50,000 grant at the Emerging Brands Summit in Las Vegas. The grant program was started to help growing CPG companies scale their operations through investment in manufacturing and packaging, and last year three brands were awarded $20,000 each.

2023 Grant Winner:

Whole & Free Foods LLC (Every Body Eat®) - Every Body Eat® snack thins, crispbread crackers, and cookies are made from whole food ingredients and healthy fats, and free from the top 14 allergens, corn, and refined cane sugar. James Vierck, Operations Manager for Every Body Eat, accepts the grant award at the Emerging Brands Summit in Las Vegas as EBA Director Kim Overstreet and MC Ivan Ruiz look on.James Vierck, Operations Manager for Every Body Eat, accepts the grant award at the Emerging Brands Summit in Las Vegas as EBA Director Kim Overstreet and MC Ivan Ruiz look on.

Every Body Eat® is in the process of building a new facility in Evanston, Illinois, with a goal to complete the project as a 100% carbon neutral facility. Project completion is estimated by year-end. Says Founder and CEO Trish Thomas, “This grant will enable us to purchase the packaging equipment - a vertical form fill sealer - that will enable us to sell our Every Body Eat® thins in a variety of pack sizes, making it easier for people with special diets to eat in some of the most challenging places like airlines, airports, theaters, entertainment and sports venues, colleges, schools, and vending.”

Kim Overstreet, Director of the Emerging Brands Alliance, comments “Every Body Eat® is a mission-based brand on the move. Jurors scored based on product innovation, potential to scale, packaging, and a well-articulated plan for how the award money will be used. We can’t wait to see how this impacts Every Body Eat's growth as they finish their new facility and scale their operations.”

2022 Grant Winners:

Yishi’s Asian-inspired Oatmeal innovates with popular Asian dessert flavors and functional ingredients that are also trendy.

Pescavore (Healthy Oceans Seafood) is MSC Certified Sustainable, single-serve, shelf-stable, whole cut, smoked ahi tuna strips that contain 14-15 grams of protein, omega-3s, and less than one gram of sugar.

Sarilla, an award-winning 0% alcohol sparkling beverage made with organic, fair trade tea leaves and botanicals that are grown using regenerative farming.


Companies in this article
PMMI
