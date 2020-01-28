Rōbex Wins 2020 Top Workplace Award

Jon Parker, CEO/Co-Founder of Rōbex made the announcement. “As a first-time entrant, we are very proud to be a winner in this competition and thank our highly skilled, passionate employees for their tremendous support. This award is a reflection of our people who truly embody “Uncommon Experience & Expertise” which is the definition of who we are and the strength we bring to customers’ challenges.

From our beginning five years ago, we have always believed that culture and values would be at the heart of our ongoing success. We strive to hire outstanding, talented people who bring an infectious passion to their work every single day. They are the best. It was also gratifying to win the Leadership award for companies our size.”

Results were based on confidential employee responses to a survey regarding the company’s Alignment, Coaching, Connection, Engagement, Leadership, Performance, and Benefits.

