Rōbex Wins 2020 Top Workplace Award

Rōbex LLC was named a winner in the annual “Top Workplaces” competition sponsored by the Toledo Blade in partnership with Philadelphia-based Energage.

RōBEX
Jan 28th, 2020
Workplace Award Night

Jon Parker, CEO/Co-Founder of  Rōbex made the announcement. “As a first-time entrant, we are very proud to be a winner in this competition and thank our highly skilled, passionate employees for their tremendous support. This award is a reflection of our people who truly embody “Uncommon Experience & Expertise” which is the definition of who we are and the strength we bring to customers’ challenges.

From our beginning five years ago, we have always believed that culture and values would be at the heart of our ongoing success. We strive to hire outstanding, talented people who bring an infectious passion to their work every single day. They are the best. It was also gratifying to win the Leadership award for companies our size.”

Results were based on confidential employee responses to a survey regarding the company’s Alignment, Coaching, Connection, Engagement, Leadership, Performance, and Benefits.

RōBEX
