Stretch Wrapper

Orion, a product brand of ProMach, introduces the S-Carriage pre-stretch system that delivers 260% pre-stretch and is adjustable for higher or lower pre-stretch as load requirements vary.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Orion Packaging Systems
Jan 30th, 2020
Orion S Carriage On Machine 1 3 20

Orion estimates that replacing film carriages offering 234% pre-stretch with the S series’ assured 260% pre-stretch will increase the number of loads per roll from 135 to 154. In this scenario the film cost reduction over three years will be an estimated $3,600. Consistent pre-stretch of 260% and above reduces film acquisition costs for shippers and improves end-user sustainability through less waste. The S design also allows Orion’s customers to take advantage of evolving film technologies, which are now capable of reaching up to 600% pre stretch.

Orion's S-Carriage delivers 180 degrees of film to roller contact, which reduces slippage and neckdown for improved film coverage and yield. The S pattern of film travel over carriage rollers is ideal for all types of cling films, even one-sided films, as the sticky side remains against the load for improved holding power. Automated Orion Insta-Thread and Insta-Cut features reduce film handling for labor savings, improve throughput, and lower risk of worker injury.

The S-Carriage becomes Orion’s new standard carriage and will roll out across all models by the end of 2020.

Companies in this article
Orion Packaging Systems
Orion S Carriage On Machine 1 3 20
Stretch Wrapper
Orion, a product brand of ProMach, introduces the S-Carriage pre-stretch system that delivers 260% pre-stretch and is adjustable for higher or lower pre-stretch as load requirements vary.
Jan 30th, 2020
New Sidel glass filling line at Peroni.
Peroni Expands Glass Bottling
A growing domestic market and a trend towards premium beer in the UK and the US recently led Birra Peroni, part of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., to upgrade their glass bottling capacity.
Jan 29th, 2020
Prorunner Mk10 (3) 001
Modular Pallet Lift
Qimarox introduces the Prorunner mk10 modular pallet lift for pallets up to 2000 kg. It can transport up to 60 pallets/hr.
Jan 28th, 2020
SOMIC-FLEXX III
Somic America to Exhibit at PACK EXPO East
Somic America will be a first time exhibitor at PACK EXPO East showcasing its 424 T2 (D), SOMIC-FLEXX III, and ReadyPack case packers.
Jan 17th, 2020
IQ4 Metal Detection System
Metal Detection Systems
Loma Systems offers the IQ4 Metal Detection System designed to automatically select correct operating frequencies so changes in products or packaging that necessitate an alteration in frequency no longer require operator intervention.
Jan 8th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Ranpak Fill Pak Trident2
E-Commerce Packaging Solution
Ranpak announces the North American launch of the FillPak Trident, a packaging solution for medium and high volume shippers such as E-commerce hubs and fulfillment and distribution centers.
Dec 20th, 2019
With new end-of-arm tooling designed by Caxton Mark, the Kawasaki palletizer is able to grab and stack boxes without crushing the fragile tomatoes inside.
Tomato Grower Automates Palletizer to Stack Higher, Faster
To maximize how much product could fit on a truck for shipment, Canadian tomato farm Cecelia Acres wanted to stack its pallets higher than its employees could comfortably handle. A Kawasaki CP180L robot integrated by Caxton Mark did that and more.
Dec 19th, 2019
Horizontal Bucket Rotation Conveyor Multi Conveyor
Horizontal Bucket Conveyor Designed for Bakery Application
Multi-Conveyor recently built a dual strand, roller chain conveyor with bucket-style attachments to transport loaves of bread—ultimately ending up at a robotic pick zone.
Dec 13th, 2019
To operate, the forklift driver centers the pallet load in the wrapping ring and presses the start button on the optional wireless remote control from inside the cab.
Metal Finisher Saves Labor, Eliminates Product Damage
Oregon Powder Coating proactively boosts worker safety and product integrity with an orbital stretch wrapper.
Dec 4th, 2019
F4 robots take the plastic blisters from the product belt and immediately group them in the correct position on the Transmodul.
Challenging Cheese Products Packed Efficiently with New Robotic Cartoner
Inconsistently sized blisters of sliced cheese present a challenge when it comes to placing the same number of packs in a carton. New robotic system provides the solution.
Nov 2nd, 2019
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Model 70
A-B-C Packaging: Partition opener/inserter
A-B-C Packaging offers the Model 70 partition opener/inserter with a dual servo powered partition handling device and no-tools changeover.
Oct 14th, 2019
EndFlex&apos;s Kartnr
Paxiom Group Debuts Host of Primary, Secondary Packaging Equipment
With a stable of brands occupying a common patch at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the Paxiom Group demonstrated its ability to cover the spectrum in the front of the packaging line.
Oct 1st, 2019
Plant-based film-ready shrink, case packing equipment
Plant-Based-Film-Ready Shrink, Case Packing Equipment
Plant-based Truly Green Film from Polypack is derived 100% from sugar cane, and attendant machines can run it without a hitch. Applications include retail and distribution packs.
Sep 27th, 2019
Large-format bagger, case/tray packer, and robotic palletizer are integrated to deliver retail and e-com packaging in one line.
Integrated ‘Bag-in-a-Box’ Line for Omnichannel Packaging
Large-format bagger, case/tray packer, and robotic palletizer are integrated to deliver retail and e-com packaging in one line.
Sep 25th, 2019
The KST 55-712 is a single-zone system with five rows of steam distribution tubes on both sides of each zone.
Shrink Tunnel Integrates Compact Steam Boiler
Inclusion of a compact steam boiler in new shrink-sleeve steam tunnel eliminates the need to install a costly remote boiler.
Sep 25th, 2019
Oem 852151 Thumbnail 2 8a8fb7e V3
Fully Automatic Case Former with Hot Glue
Streamlining the loading process with easier case loading via a Modular Expandable Magazine increases the capacity of case blanks in the machine.
Sep 24th, 2019
From Massman comes a new compact, low-cost-of-operation HMT-Mini top only case sealer.
Top sealer features modularity
Modularity in machine design is a theme that frequently echoes when PACK EXPO rolls around, and PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019 was no exception.
Sep 24th, 2019
Oem 852141 Thumbnail 2 360bfb62 V2
Space-Saving, Skid-Based Palletizer
The Quest Boxed-Bot space-saving skid-based robotic palletizer features a footprint starting at just 8’x10’.
Sep 24th, 2019
More in Secondary/end-of-line
Visit JLS Automation at Booth LS-6135 to see the new Peregrine cartoning system.
Industry-Changing Robotic Carton Loader
Cartoning system features distinctive, unprecedented construction.
Sep 24th, 2019
The EXS-100 semi-automatic strapping machine applies a plastic strap around overfilled and heavy-weight packages.
Strapping System Secures Overfilled, Heavy Packages
Machine applies plastic strapping to cases in a bottom-seal design to secure them for transportation.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Aw 391976 Thumbnail 2 Df8fe072 V2
Emerson and Busse/SJI Collaborate on Palletizer Health App
The predictive maintenance technology will monitor pneumatics and vibration to detect issues and instruct workers on how to resolve it.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Bosch Packaging Technology took its bar wrapping to a new level at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Integrated bar packaging
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Bosch Packaging Technology showcased one version of its highly efficient seamless bar packaging systems.
Sep 23rd, 2019
The SCARA robot on the Douglas top-load case packer collates pouches and then inserts them into a case.
Robotic top loader
There was no shortage of robotics in the Central Hall of PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Sep 23rd, 2019
The 3600C offers a competitive price, small footprint, and performance features normally found on higher priced case packers.
New Compact Case Packer for the Away-from-Home Towel and Tissue Industry
Edson's new 3600C case packer, debuting at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, offers a competitive price, small footprint, and performance features normally found on higher priced case packers.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Wexxar Bel is using PACK EXPO Las Vegas to debut its Delta 1 fully automatic case former with MXM (Modular Expandable Magazine) System and auto adjust.
Automatic Case Former Speeds Case Size Changes
Wexxar Bel is using PACK EXPO Las Vegas to debut its Delta 1 fully automatic case former with MXM (Modular Expandable Magazine) System and auto adjust.
Sep 23rd, 2019
ICHA180 inline can handle applicator
Roberts PolyPro: Can handle applicator
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #C-3414! Roberts PolyPro, a ProMach product brand, introduces the ICHA180 inline can handle applicator that applies Robert PolyPro’s HDPE #2 handles to four- and six-packs of beverages in 12 and 16 oz aluminum cans at speeds to 180 cpm. Unit is ideal for the craft beer and distilled spirits market.
Sep 17th, 2019
Delta 1 fully automatic case former
Wexxar Bel: Automatic case former
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #C-2824! Wexxar Bel will debut its Delta 1 fully automatic case former with MXM (Modular Expandable Magazine) System and auto adjust. The open design of the MXM allows for manual case loading that can be adapted to automatic loading.
Sep 16th, 2019
HL4200 high level palletizer
Columbia Machine: High level palletizer
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #C-4029! Columbia Machine will introduce the HL4200 high level palletizer with Smart Diagnostics. It includes bi-parting layer apron, centering side layer guides with Smart Squeeze, automatic hoist pins, and more.
Sep 13th, 2019
HMT-Mini top only case sealer
Massman Automation: Case sealer
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #C-2414! Massman Automation Designs will introduce its compact HMT-Mini top only case sealer designed to use either glue or tape at speeds of up to 1,500 cases/hr. It seals standard cases up to 18 in. long, 16 in. wide, and 16 in. deep.
Sep 9th, 2019
Social media push pitted fictional Mike against fictional Ike in an equally fictional falling out.
Mike and Ikes Bounce Back via Social Media
A successful social media campaign put Mike and Ikes back into the regular movie theater and checkout line rotation. The big bump required a major automation installation.
Sep 5th, 2019