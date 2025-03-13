The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago is now home to an exhibit designed to make visitors rethink their relationship with plastic. “The Blue Paradox,” presented by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International, is an immersive experience that takes guests beneath the ocean’s surface to confront the growing crisis of plastic pollution.

“We are at an inflection point,” says Dr. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “Time is running out to turn around the damaging effects of plastic waste pollution. While the challenges we face in stopping this crisis can seem daunting, overcoming them is possible.”

According to Conservation International, about 26 billion pounds of plastic are dumped in the ocean each year, which is equal to nearly 100,000 blue whales. It adds that more than 1 million seabirds die as a result of plastic per year; by 2050, it is estimated that 99% of all seabirds will have ingested plastic waste.

“Billions of people rely on our oceans for food. Nearly a billion people have livelihoods connected to the blue economy. As plastic waste finds its way to the ocean, it impacts all of us and the vast majority of species on our planet,” says Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. “‘The Blue Paradox’ brings the ubiquitousness and usefulness of plastic and the permanence and scale of its pollution front-and-center, encouraging visitors and businesses alike to take meaningful action.”

The 25,000-sq-ft exhibit follows the journey of plastic from its production to its accumulation in oceans worldwide. “‘The Blue Paradox’ aims to illuminate a paradox when it comes to plastic use,” SC Johnson explains. “While the widespread use of plastic in our daily lives has led to considerable advancements in modern society, it has also become one of the most pervasive pollution issues facing our ocean ecosystem and the planet.”

Originally launched in 2021 as a pop-up experience in London, the exhibit proved to be a powerful motivator for change—97% of attendees pledged to alter their behavior for good. Inspired by that reaction, SC Johnson expanded the exhibit in summer 2023 to a more permanent location in Chicago where it has already drawn nearly 300,000 visitors, with more than 200,000 pledging to take action.

Visitors start their journey in a corridor lined with 1,278 recycled plastic fish, part of “Emergence,” a sculpture by artist Aurora Robson. They are also greeted by a gallery of photos from National Geographic photojournalist Randy Olson that help them to understand the gravity of the ocean plastic pollution problem.

A highlight of the exhibit is Room 4, where an endless conveyor belt of plastic waste moves through the space, symbolizing society’s heavy reliance on mass-produced plastic materials for convenience. At its center, a live ticker counts plastic production in real-time, with more digits added since the exhibit’s London debut.

SC Johnson shares that it has long been vocal about the need for systemic change in how plastic is produced, used, and recycled. “Plastic is a uniquely functional and cost-effective material,” the company acknowledges. “But it is also a profound emerging pollutant that is affecting planetary, animal, and human health. That’s the paradox and the challenge.”





While the exhibit highlights the problem, it also encourages action. A plastic footprint calculator helps visitors measure their impact, while a pledge wall offers steps they can take from reducing personal plastic use to advocating for policy changes. Says Johnson, “‘The Blue Paradox’ is an opportunity to capture momentum, engage the next generation, and build on our desire to impact the issue positively.”

At the exhibit’s end, visitors are left with a final message from Johnson: “What difference does a drop in the ocean make? Everything.” PW