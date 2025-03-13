SC Johnson’s Ocean Pollution Exhibit Explores the Paradox of Plastic

‘The Blue Paradox’ exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Science & Industry immerses visitors in the global crisis of plastic pollution, while inspiring actionable change.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 13, 2025
‘The Blue Paradox’ is an immersive experience that takes guests beneath the ocean’s surface to confront the growing crisis of plastic pollution. Image courtesy of SC Johnson
‘The Blue Paradox’ is an immersive experience that takes guests beneath the ocean’s surface to confront the growing crisis of plastic pollution. Image courtesy of SC Johnson

The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago is now home to an exhibit designed to make visitors rethink their relationship with plastic. “The Blue Paradox,” presented by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International, is an immersive experience that takes guests beneath the ocean’s surface to confront the growing crisis of plastic pollution.

“We are at an inflection point,” says Dr. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “Time is running out to turn around the damaging effects of plastic waste pollution. While the challenges we face in stopping this crisis can seem daunting, overcoming them is possible.”

   Read this related article, “SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Get in the Reusable Packaging Game”

According to Conservation International, about 26 billion pounds of plastic are dumped in the ocean each year, which is equal to nearly 100,000 blue whales. It adds that more than 1 million seabirds die as a result of plastic per year; by 2050, it is estimated that 99% of all seabirds will have ingested plastic waste.

“Billions of people rely on our oceans for food. Nearly a billion people have livelihoods connected to the blue economy. As plastic waste finds its way to the ocean, it impacts all of us and the vast majority of species on our planet,” says Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. “‘The Blue Paradox’ brings the ubiquitousness and usefulness of plastic and the permanence and scale of its pollution front-and-center, encouraging visitors and businesses alike to take meaningful action.”

The 25,000-sq-ft exhibit follows the journey of plastic from its production to its accumulation in oceans worldwide. “‘The Blue Paradox’ aims to illuminate a paradox when it comes to plastic use,” SC Johnson explains. “While the widespread use of plastic in our daily lives has led to considerable advancements in modern society, it has also become one of the most pervasive pollution issues facing our ocean ecosystem and the planet.”

Originally launched in 2021 as a pop-up experience in London, the exhibit proved to be a powerful motivator for change—97% of attendees pledged to alter their behavior for good. Inspired by that reaction, SC Johnson expanded the exhibit in summer 2023 to a more permanent location in Chicago where it has already drawn nearly 300,000 visitors, with more than 200,000 pledging to take action.

Visitors start their journey in a corridor lined with 1,278 recycled plastic fish, part of “Emergence,” a sculpture by artist Aurora Robson. They are also greeted by a gallery of photos from National Geographic photojournalist Randy Olson that help them to understand the gravity of the ocean plastic pollution problem.

A highlight of the exhibit is Room 4, where an endless conveyor belt of plastic waste moves through the space, symbolizing society’s heavy reliance on mass-produced plastic materials for convenience. At its center, a live ticker counts plastic production in real-time, with more digits added since the exhibit’s London debut.

SC Johnson shares that it has long been vocal about the need for systemic change in how plastic is produced, used, and recycled. “Plastic is a uniquely functional and cost-effective material,” the company acknowledges. “But it is also a profound emerging pollutant that is affecting planetary, animal, and human health. That’s the paradox and the challenge.”

In Room 4, an endless conveyor belt of plastic waste moves through the space, symbolizing society’s heavy reliance on mass-produced plastic materials for convenience. Image courtesy of SC JohnsonIn Room 4, an endless conveyor belt of plastic waste moves through the space, symbolizing society’s heavy reliance on mass-produced plastic materials for convenience. Image courtesy of SC Johnson

While the exhibit highlights the problem, it also encourages action. A plastic footprint calculator helps visitors measure their impact, while a pledge wall offers steps they can take from reducing personal plastic use to advocating for policy changes. Says Johnson, “‘The Blue Paradox’ is an opportunity to capture momentum, engage the next generation, and build on our desire to impact the issue positively.”

At the exhibit’s end, visitors are left with a final message from Johnson: “What difference does a drop in the ocean make? Everything.”  PW

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Recommended
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Related Stories
(l. to r.) William Singleton III, Mars, Scott Byrne, Sonoco, and Dr. Jagger Harvey, Clemson University
Sustainability
Sustainability’s Impact on Packaging’s Future—Insights from Mars & Sonoco
(l. to r.) Greg Johnson, Taylor Billett and James Davidson.
Sustainability
Fiber-Based Packaging’s Positive Sustainability Story
Pe Se 4x3
Sustainability
Sustainable Solutions for Packaging & Processing: What to Expect at PACK EXPO Southeast
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Innovation Stage Connected Worker Solutions Header Image
Digital Transformation
Connected Worker Solutions for Smart Manufacturing
Representatives from Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence provide insight to packaging and processing companies in need of smart manufacturing solutions.
‘The Blue Paradox’ is an immersive experience that takes guests beneath the ocean’s surface to confront the growing crisis of plastic pollution. Image courtesy of SC Johnson
Sustainability
SC Johnson’s Ocean Pollution Exhibit Explores the Paradox of Plastic
Pack Expo
PMMI News
Industry Leaders Converge as PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 Delivers a Standout Show
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 7 16 32 Pm
Workforce
Video: As Prospector Popcorn Scales Up, Leadership Eyes Automation At PACK EXPO Southeast
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Products
20240716 093731
Liquid-Filled Nonwoven Tubs
Pack Air overcame challenges of manipulating liquid-filled tubs through a Right Angle Transfer system using Passive On belts for continuous 180-degree product reorientation.
Paper Pallet Wrapping Machines
Advanced Carton Closer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images 1200x628 Pw Robotics 3 Ebook 2025
Robotics
Expert Strategies for Robotics Success
1120 Pw Aor Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
1119 Pw Aor Automation
Robotics
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
1121 Pw Aor Workforce
Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
View More »