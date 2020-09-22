Key Technology Appoints Director of Marketing

Key Technology appointed Marco Azzaretti Director of Marketing. He will be responsible for marketing strategies and initiatives that will promote the company’s digital sorting, conveying, and process automation solutions worldwide.

Key Technology, Inc.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Key Marco Azzaretti

Azzaretti was previously with Key from 2012 to 2019, most recently as the Automated Inspection Systems Product Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marco back. During his prior tenure at Key, he accumulated a deep understanding of our products, markets and customers,” said Carson Brennan, President of Key Technology – Americas. “Among other things, Marco was instrumental in helping us develop and launch our VERYX family of digital sorters, which established new standards of performance and continues to evolve and lead the industry today. His industry expertise and strong customer relationships will help guide strategies that best serve food processors around the world.”

Azzaretti brings over 20 years of leadership experience in product management and marketing of processing equipment and automation technology for the food industry. Most recently he was Senior Manager of Solutions Marketing at Compac, a leading supplier of inspection systems and packing automation technology to the fresh produce industry. Azzaretti holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Xavier University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

“This is an exciting time at Key. We continue to expand the capabilities of our solutions, offering processors new possibilities for ensuring the quality and safety of their products, while helping maximize their profitability,” said Azzaretti. “As the COVID pandemic compounds existing labor issues, the value of automation is even more apparent. By collaborating with our customers and understanding their pain points, we can develop products that directly address those challenges and open new opportunities.”

Key Technology is a member of the Duravant family of operating companies.


Horizon’s Tillson says the versatile Criterion CL-240 cartoner was enhanced with safety features, which allow its blind employees to successfully operate the machinery.
Custom Cartoner Helps Employ the Blind
As a non-profit with a mission to create jobs, automation can be a tricky proposition. But with a custom machine optimized to be easily used by legally blind operators, Horizon Industries struck a positive balance between labor and automation.
Sep 21st, 2020
Christopher Roy
Toray Plastics Announces New Appointments
Toray Plastics announced that Christopher Roy was appointed Executive Vice President, Matt Brown was appointed Vice President and General Manager, Lumirror Div., and Chris Nothnagle was appointed Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Lumirror Div.
Sep 21st, 2020
Jessica Bartlett
Spee-Dee Expands Sales Team
Jessica Bartlett was named Regional Sales Manager, Midwest, for Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery.
Sep 15th, 2020
Craig Francisco
RōBEX Names New President
Craig Francisco was named President of RōBEX. He will lead and manage the day-to-day operations of the company and its three business units: Automation & Robotics, Industrial Services and Annealing Lehr installation & maintenance for glassmakers.
Sep 11th, 2020
Kyle Chapman
Barry-Wehmiller Announces New Appointments
Kyle Chapman was promoted to President of Barry-Wehmiller and Michael Monarchi joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Aug 31st, 2020
Paul Cooke
Bosch Rexroth Announces Management Changes in North America
Paul Cooke, President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North America, will retire on December 31, 2020 after 38 years with Bosch. His successor as of December 1, 2020, will be Greg Gumbs.
Aug 31st, 2020
Getty Images 1220078124
A Circular Problem: Labor Shortages and Expanded Manufacturing Automation
The continued issue of labor shortages in the manufacturing sector can also create problems for companies that want to expand automation in their operations. Can OEMs help?
Aug 28th, 2020
At the BrauBeviale 2019 in Nuremberg, the KHS Group and Ferrum AG announced their intention to enter into cooperative relations. KHS GmbH is now planning to acquire an interest in Ferrum Packaging AG.
KHS and Ferrum Expand Partnership
Pending approval from antitrust authorities, KHS GmbH announced it will be acquiring a stake in Ferrum Packaging AG.
Aug 28th, 2020
Ana Pryor
Schubert North America Appoints Director of Finance
Ana Pryor was appointed Director of Finance for Schubert North America.
Aug 17th, 2020
2020 Colbert student intern team l. to r.: (front) Erica Foust, Alexx Dreamer, Noah Hickey, Austin Lee, Caitlynn Durbin, (back) Jason Foster, Cody Cox, Vincent Gutermuth, Evan Price, Tylor Roberson.
Colbert Packaging Makes a Difference Employing and Mentoring Youth
Seven plus years ago, Tim Price, Vice President/General Manager of Colbert Packaging offered Kyle Kamerer Jr. a job performing general manufacturing labor. Today, he’s supervising a department at Colbert.
Aug 25th, 2020
Pmmi Foundation
PMMI Scholarships Bolster Future Workforce
PMMI Awards $16,000 in Scholarships to Packaging and Mechatronics Students
Aug 24th, 2020
Kivits1
WestRock Announces MPS Leadership Change
Marc Shore, president of WestRock’s Multi Packaging Solutions (MPS) business, decided to leave WestRock, effective August 17, 2020. Patrick Kivits has assumed the role of president, MPS since Shore’s departure.
Aug 20th, 2020
Jeff Schuch
Triangle Package Hires Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Triangle Package Machinery Co. hired Jeffrey Schuch as Regional Sales Manager—Southeast Region.
Aug 17th, 2020
Lloyd Kent1
Domino Welcomes Senior Sales Manager
Lloyd Kent joined Domino as Senior Sales Manager for Corrugated, Digital Printing North America.
Aug 13th, 2020
Butler Automatic Logo
Butler Automatic Announces Return of Andrew Butler as CEO
Andrew Butler returns to Butler Automatic as CEO.
Aug 10th, 2020
Steve Lynn Durst North America1
Steve Lynn to Lead Durst Label and Packaging Division
Durst North America announced that Steve Lynn, Director and GM, New Markets, will lead the label and packaging division.
Aug 6th, 2020
Peter Sztehno
Hudson-Sharp Names Regional Sales Directors
Hudson-Sharp named Peter Sztehno and Scott Romenesko regional sales directors.
Aug 5th, 2020
Shane Govert1
Domino Welcomes New Product Manager
Shane Govert joined Domino as Product Manager, Digital Printing North America. He will be responsible for supporting the Label and Corrugated markets, as well as aftermarket.
Aug 5th, 2020
Pcmc Klimek1
PCMC Announces New Sales Engineer
Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, announced that Brad Klimek joined the tissue sales team as a Sales Engineer.
Aug 4th, 2020
Jeane Schalm Ceo 230x300
InkJet, Inc. Promotes Jeane Schalm to CEO
InkJet, Inc. promoted Jeane Schalm to Chief Executive Officer. She will manage the overall direction of the business from operations to sales.
Aug 4th, 2020
Untitled1
NCC Automated Systems Awarded Top Workplaces 2020
NCC Automated Systems was awarded Top Workplaces 2020 by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Jul 30th, 2020
UnPACKing 2020 IoPP Salary Survey with Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World
Are You Earning What You Should (or Could) Be Earning?
Listen to the latest podcast and hear Matt Reynolds UnPACK the 2020 IoPP Salary Survey.
Jul 28th, 2020
Russell Schlager
Massman Companies Promotes Russell Schlager
Russell Schlager was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Liquid Filling Systems for The Massman Companies.
Jul 27th, 2020
Ptis Horizontal Logo Tag
Redefining the Packaging Organization of the Future
Packaging is in a transformational state, driving disruptive innovation across the industry.
Jul 27th, 2020
Image002
Duravant Appoints VP of Integrated Solutions
Cory Hypes was appointed Vice President and General Manager of Integrated Solutions for Duravant LLC.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Cadence 35th Anniversary
Cadence, Inc. Celebrates 35th Anniversary
Cadence, Inc., a contract manufacturer of advanced products, technologies, and services to medical device, diagnostics, and commercial companies, is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
Jul 21st, 2020
Vicki Irons
Penn Color Announces New Appointments
Penn Color announced the appointment of Vicki Irons to Key Account Manager and Simon Clarke to European Industry Manager, Packaging.
Jul 17th, 2020
Hayes Bill New Light
Berlin Packaging Welcomes New President and CEO
Berlin Packaging welcomes Bill Hayes as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be based out of the company’s Chicago headquarters and will serve on its Board of Directors.
Jul 16th, 2020
Mir Søren01
Mobile Industrial Robots Appoints New President
Denmark-based Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) appointed Søren Nielsen president. Effective August 1, Nielsen, will take over the responsibilities of MiR co-founder and CEO Thomas Visti.
Jul 8th, 2020
Rajiv Banavali
WestRock Hires Senior Vice President of Science and Innovation
Rajiv Banavali was appointed Senior Vice President of Science and Innovation at WestRock Co. He will focus on building materials science capabilities that can be used as the basis for creating new products, processes, and services across the company.
Jul 6th, 2020
Erik Blom
Duravant Appoints Managing Director of Food Processing EMEAI
Erik Blom was appointed Managing Director of Food Processing EMEAI for Duravant LLC.
Jun 26th, 2020
Gentili
Matteo Gentili Named Chairman Designate of UCIMA
Matteo Gentili, Chairman of TMC (Tissue Machinery Co.), has been designated as the new Chairman of UCIMA (Italian Automatic Packaging Machinery Manufacturers’ Union).
Jun 18th, 2020