Key Technology Appoints Director of Marketing

Azzaretti was previously with Key from 2012 to 2019, most recently as the Automated Inspection Systems Product Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marco back. During his prior tenure at Key, he accumulated a deep understanding of our products, markets and customers,” said Carson Brennan, President of Key Technology – Americas. “Among other things, Marco was instrumental in helping us develop and launch our VERYX family of digital sorters, which established new standards of performance and continues to evolve and lead the industry today. His industry expertise and strong customer relationships will help guide strategies that best serve food processors around the world.”

Azzaretti brings over 20 years of leadership experience in product management and marketing of processing equipment and automation technology for the food industry. Most recently he was Senior Manager of Solutions Marketing at Compac, a leading supplier of inspection systems and packing automation technology to the fresh produce industry. Azzaretti holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Xavier University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

“This is an exciting time at Key. We continue to expand the capabilities of our solutions, offering processors new possibilities for ensuring the quality and safety of their products, while helping maximize their profitability,” said Azzaretti. “As the COVID pandemic compounds existing labor issues, the value of automation is even more apparent. By collaborating with our customers and understanding their pain points, we can develop products that directly address those challenges and open new opportunities.”

Key Technology is a member of the Duravant family of operating companies.





PACK EXPO Connects – November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.