100% rPET Water Bottle Reduces CO2 Emissions

Using Earth Day this past April as the occasion, Brands Within Reach (BWR), the exclusive North American distributor of Danone’s Volvic water, launched in the U.S. Volvic’s 100% rPET bottles, made from 100% recycled materials.

Matt ReynoldsEditor
May 24th, 2021
Volvic

The commitment continues to reduce CO2 emissions through the use of rPET material. This follows a June of 2020 announcement that Volvic achieved B Corp™ Certification and CO2 neutrality certification by The Carbon Trust as part of its sustainability efforts.

“Carbon neutral certification for the Volvic brand means that the lifecycle carbon footprints of its products have been transparently calculated and certified, and a carbon reduction plan is in place to ensure its emissions will be reduced,” says Dillon McEvoy, Danone Global Team. “To reduce its carbon footprint, Volvic has been continuously increasing the proportion of recycled materials in the bottles (in 2020 on average up to 30%), knowing that the use of rPET allows us to save up to 50% of carbon emissions versus a virgin plastic bottle. Since the certification, Volvic in Germany, Switzerland, and the USA switched to using 100% rPET across their entire portfolio, and small formats in France.”

Some brands seeking to switch to rPET have reported difficulties sourcing it. But as a Danone brand, long-term contracts for Volvic products have been secured with selected partners to deliver the volumes and quality needed to reach the commitment of 100% rPET across the entire Volvic portfolio by 2025, according to McEvoy. It also has been reported that bottle producers have to adapt to a material that behaves slightly differently than virgin PET, but Volvic has been able to overcome those challenges, too.

“About 90% of our preforms are produced at Volvic, and only 10% are produced externally by preform makers. The process is as follows: the injection workshop receives the granules from the rPET supplier, they dry it, and inject it into a press to make preforms. Then the preforms are blown and bottled on the bottling lines,” McEvoy says. “We face some changes in the injection process and we have to adapt temperatures and time of drying as well as the temperature and pression of injection. However, this is already the case when we use virgin PET from different suppliers. It is the job of the injection technician to adapt the process depending on the characteristics of the PET, virgin or recycled, according to what material is being used.”

Adds Olaf Zachert, CEO of BWR, “Volvic is a natural spring water—a pure force from nature. With the introduction of the rPET Volvic bottle, we are offering U.S. consumers the natural spring water paired with more sustainable packaging.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

Companies in this article
Danone, Groupe
Volvic
100% rPET Water Bottle Reduces CO2 Emissions
Using Earth Day this past April as the occasion, Brands Within Reach (BWR), the exclusive North American distributor of Danone’s Volvic water, launched in the U.S. Volvic’s 100% rPET bottles, made from 100% recycled materials.
May 24th, 2021
Jason Blake, Chief Sustainability Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America
PepsiCo’s Jason Blake Drives Sustainability Agenda
Jason Blake, Chief Sustainability Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America, shares how the company is incorporating sustainability in every area, with a focus on innovations in packaging that will help the company reach its carbon reduction goals.
May 24th, 2021
5 21 Pw Title
E-comm Brands Adopt Durable Bottles with Subscription-Based Refill Format
In effort to improve sustainability profiles and avoid the no-no of ‘shipping water,’ many new D2C brands are adopting a durable pack starter kit format that is then replenished by light or concentrated replenishment. Learn more in this Take Five video.
May 21st, 2021
Pregis Protect Preserve Inspyre Logo
Pregis Announces Global Sustainability Plan
The Pregis 2K30 (2K30 = the year 2030) mission includes real, measurable goals, close cooperation with Pregis partners, vendors, and customers worldwide, and an open invitation for like-minded companies and individuals to join the company in doing better.
May 20th, 2021
The stand-cap pouch format clearly differentiates this new honey package.
Stand-cap Pouch Makes 16-oz Honey Pack Stand Out
Nature Nate’s raw and unfiltered honey is now available in a 16-oz no-drip, no-mess, stand-cap pouch, offering consumers an easy-to-squeeze way to enjoy every drop of honey in the container.
May 20th, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 26th, 2021
A material change allows for a 20% reduction in material usage for HDPE Advil bottles while maintaining all critical performance characteristics of the bottle.
GSK’s Head of Sustainability on Advil Bottles’ 20% Plastic Reduction
The new material will reduce the amount of plastic in the environment by nearly 500,000 pounds. Sarah McDonald: “It was about seven years of work behind the scenes together with our partners on the materials side and on the manufacturing molding side.”
May 18th, 2021
Join us to watch this panel discussion on Sustainable Packaging, recorded live from last week’s digital Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network Leaders in Sustainability Conference.
Plant-based Food Companies Weigh In on Sustainable Packaging, New Materials, and Carbon Footprint
With sustainability a top concern for their consumers, these plant-based food leaders take packaging innovation seriously. Mike Loquercio, a VP at Greenleaf Foods, and Kailey Donewald, founder of Sacred Serve gelato, join PW's Matt Reynolds to discuss.
May 19th, 2021
Innovation Days 2021 June 9 + 10
Greiner Packaging to Host Virtual Innovation Days
Greiner Packaging will host Innovation Days June 9 and 10, 2021. Speakers will present a wide range of keynote speeches, live talks, and material sessions focusing on various aspects of establishing a circular economy for packaging.
May 19th, 2021
Cruz Foam Image
Cruz Foam Awarded a National Science Foundation Grant for Small Businesses
Cruz Foam, a bio-benign foam and plastic packaging alternative provider, was awarded a $1 million in non-dilutive funding with an NSF SBIR Phase II Grant in support of the development of its patented sustainable packaging material.
May 19th, 2021
Unilever will share the technology behind its recyclable toothpaste tube.
Unilever Will Launch Recyclable Toothpaste Tube
May 18th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
The Pet Sustainability Coalition(PSC), recently saw initial success with its Flex Forward pilot and is now entering a second phase.
Flex Forward Offers Pet Food Industry Recycling Solutions for Flexible Packaging
A “Return to Retail” pilot for pet food flexible packaging had an unexpected benefit for store owners.
May 17th, 2021
Elc 2021 Virtual 4 19 Cmyk Large No Date
Brands, Co-Packers Contemplate the Role of OEMs During COVID-19
These CPGs are asking machine builders for clear communication as they maneuver a new supply chain, new material and consumer demands, and a new workforce.
May 17th, 2021
The stainless steel container for Shell lubricants was designed to be reused up to 100 times, effectively eliminating the need for 100 plastic containers.
Shapely, Reusable Steel Can for Shell Drives Motor Oil First
Shell introduces a two-piece, contemporary stainless steel can for its lubricant products for trial in the Loop reusable shopping platform in France.
May 17th, 2021
GSK Consumer Healthcare commits to make over a billion toothpaste tubes recyclable by 2025 as part of its ongoing sustainability journey.
GSK Consumer Healthcare Commits to Make over a Billion Toothpaste Tubes Recyclable by 2025 as Part of its Ongoing Sustainability Journey
GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) announced that it is partnering with two global packaging suppliers to launch fully recyclable toothpaste tubes across its specialist and science-based oral health brands including Sensodyne, parodontax and Aquafresh.
May 14th, 2021
All a gift recipient needs to do is cut a single taped edge of the shipper, and the OPF corrugated case pops open and lays flat to present the gift inside.
Shipper Plays a Starring Role In Progressive Unboxing Experience
A corrugated shipper’s primary job in e-comm is to get its contents to a consumer’s doorstep intact. But this one is able to do so with a bit of theater and flair.
May 13th, 2021
Detpak 2
Detpak Announces Strategic Partnership with Eco-Products
Packaging manufacturer Detpak is partnering with U.S.-based Eco-Products to provide sustainable packaging solutions in Australia and New Zealand.
May 12th, 2021
Dan Felton, Executive Director, AMERIPEN
Four Packaging-Related Bills Making Their Way Through Congress
Recent bills introduced at the federal level related to packaging end-of-life management could signal a national approach to future packaging legislation.
May 10th, 2021
5:4 Pw Title
Trend Toward Paperboard Can Handles Leaps From Craft Brew to Major Food/Bev Multipacks
What started as a craft brew trend toward paperboard replacing its plastic can handle multipacks is now being seen in brands like Coca-Cola and Heinz UK. Watch this 'Take Five with Packaging World' video to learn more.
May 7th, 2021
More in Sustainability
Fpa Logo
FPA Develops Roadmaps to Assist Companies in Moving Toward a Circular Economy
The roadmaps are designed for FPA members, policymakers, NGOs, consumer product companies, consumers, local municipalities, and other associations to advance sustainability and circular economy packaging efforts.
May 6th, 2021
Sema Logo
Leading Food Companies to Receive Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
ProFood World is set to honor Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods, B&G Foods, Liffey Meats, and Graphic Packaging International for outstanding sustainability achievements.
May 6th, 2021
Burger King® Rolls Out Green Packaging Pilot Program
Burger King® Rolls Out Green Packaging Pilot Program
Alternatives for oft-used guest-facing items will be tested, the Loop reusables program will be expanded, and partnerships with the Coca-Cola Company and Kraft Heinz will further sustainable initiatives.
May 5th, 2021
Among the personal care brands that have switched their packaging from plastic to aluminum is plant-based hair care company Eva NYC.
Specialty Personal Care Brands Embrace Aluminum
Bath and hygiene brands that target sustainability-minded consumers—ones who are less sensitive to price and more concerned about doing good—are landing on aluminum as an ‘infinitely’ recyclable plastic alternative.
May 3rd, 2021
4:30 Pw Title
Innovations in Sustainable Packaging for Confectionery & Ice Cream
Nestlé, Unilever, and Mars Wrigley pioneer technologies—such as advanced recycling, recycled-content plastic, reusable packaging, and a switch from plastic to paper—to reduce their use of virgin plastic materials. This Take Five video has the full story.
Apr 30th, 2021
The package used by the Hand Wash Therapy collection is a custom, 12-oz brushed aluminum bottle from a proprietary supplier.
Aluminum Bottles, Aromatherapy Scents Elevate the Hand Wash Category
Wanting to keep the planet both pretty and healthy, premium, vegan-friendly brand Raw Sugar introduces a new aromatherapeutic hand wash line in a 100% recyclable aluminum bottle.
Apr 30th, 2021
The new bottles are made from 100% aluminum, with some formats containing an amount of recycled material.
Masstige Hair Care Brand Moves to Aluminum for Full Line
Plant-based hair care brand Eva NYC addresses sustainable beauty’s biggest issue—non-recyclable packaging—with vibrant, new 100% recyclable aluminum bottles.
Apr 28th, 2021
Liquibox Sustainability Report Hi Res
Liquibox Releases its First Sustainability Report
In this report, the company is publicly stating its mission to inspire change in packaging preference and create a safer and more sustainable future.
Apr 26th, 2021
The custom, 10-oz bottle with shapely, rounded shoulders, is printed in a range of bright colors that align with the company’s established color palette.
New Hand Soap and Sanitizer Clean Up with Aluminum Bottle
Hand soap company Hand in Hand packs its ‘sustainable suds’ in colorful, modern aluminum bottles, a move it says helped propel a growth in sales of 1,000% YOY.
Apr 26th, 2021
Camille Chism
Five Ways to Drive Design and Meet Sustainability Goals
Packaging is in the consumer spotlight, driving companies to rethink their strategies for sustainability.
Apr 26th, 2021
4:20 Matt Pw Title
Post-COVID Consumer Trends and Their Effect on CPGs Today | Digital Printing Lets Brands Promote Inclusion with Themed Short Runs
Today's Take Five Video: Brands are being asked to take a stance on environmental and social issues. Packaging is a great vehicle to promote those stances. Digital printing allows for short runs of timely, socially themed packs when these occasions arise.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Burgopak Team Up with Holmen Iggesund and Thames Technology to Celebrate Earth Day and Plant a Tree in Your Name
Burgopak Team Up with Holmen Iggesund and Thames Technology to Celebrate Earth Day and Plant a Tree in Your Name
Burgopak packaging studio team up with Thames Technology and Holmen Iggesund to celebrate mutual endeavors to increase sustainability in the gift card industry.
Apr 22nd, 2021