Hellmann’s Canada to Use 100% Recycled Plastic

Hellmann’s Canada has announced all its mayonnaise jars and bottles will be made with 100% recycled plastic by this March, a move that’s projected to save 1 million kilograms of virgin plastic this year. Converting to post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) plastic jars and bottles will cause the containers to have a slightly darker tint than the previous packaging. The new packaging also include the How2Recycle® label to provide clear instructions on how to recycle correctly.

Hellmann’s changeover to PCR will contribute to Unilever’s commitment to ensure all its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.



