Hellmann’s Canada to Use 100% Recycled Plastic

Packaging changes for mayonnaise bottles and jars expected to save 1 million kilograms of plastic this year

Morgan Smith
Feb 4th, 2020
Hellmann&apos;s 100% Recyled Plastic

Hellmann’s Canada has announced all its mayonnaise jars and bottles will be made with 100% recycled plastic by this March, a move that’s projected to save 1 million kilograms of virgin plastic this year. Converting to post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) plastic jars and bottles will cause the containers to have a slightly darker tint than the previous packaging. The new packaging also include the How2Recycle® label to provide clear instructions on how to recycle correctly.

Hellmann’s changeover to PCR will contribute to Unilever’s commitment to ensure all its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.


NAPCOR Executive Director David Collier
Live from TPC: NAPCOR Rolls Out ‘Positively PET’ Campaign
Feb 5th, 2020
Katherine Lugar, President &amp; CEO of the American Beverage Association
Live from TPC: Every Bottle Back Seeks to Close the Loop on PET
Katherine Lugar, President & CEO of the American Beverage Assn., shares how beverage industry initiative involves educational campaign regarding PET bottles' 100% recyclability, on-pack messaging, and investment in recycling infrastructure.
Feb 4th, 2020
Ben Miyares
2020 Perspectives on 2030 Packaging
Should these packaging visions come to pass, packagers and their packaging technology vender/partners will continue to find efficient, sustainable ways to identify, protect, and distribute products to their consumer and industrial customers.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Pw 9685061 Ecophane Press Release 6 3
Biodegradable PET Film
Terphane introduces Ecophane biodegradable PET film designed to accelerate the decomposition of the material by up to 95% in landfill conditions, transforming the plastic into a natural fertilizer.
Jan 29th, 2020
Valio of Finland is testing this injection-molded lid made of a biocomposite.
Lids Formed from a Biocomposite
Valio, Finland’s largest dairy, will distribute 10,000 wood fiber-based, injection-molded, snap-on, reusable lids made from a biocomposite, while encouraging consumers to reduce food waste.
Jan 24th, 2020
Conagra Logo
Conagra Brands Announces Sustainable Packaging Goal
Is striving to make 100% of current plastic packaging renewable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025
Jan 19th, 2020
Recycling Photo
Nestlé Creates Market for Food-Grade Recycled Plastics, Launches Fund to Boost Packaging Innovation
Nestlé today announced that it will invest up to CHF 2 billion to lead the shift from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics and to accelerate the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions.
Jan 17th, 2020
The domestic collection of plastic bottles for recycling rose 52 million pounds, or 1.8%, to reach nearly 2.9 billion pounds in 2018.
Static Bottle Recycling Rate is Insufficient to Meet CPG Demands for rPET
A new report shows a U.S. recycling rate for PET and HDPE bottles of 28.9% in 2018, far below the volume needed to meet CPG’s upcoming goals around the use of recycled content.
Jan 17th, 2020
Oatly&apos;s Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert uses paperboard pint packaging that uses a biopolymer coating to resist moisture.
Oatly Frozen Dessert is Plant-Based from Product through Packaging
Using oats rather than cow’s milk for its frozen dessert, Oatly also opts for a paperboard ice-cream pint container with a coating made from sugarcane rather than petroleum.
Jan 15th, 2020
Food Manufacturers Look to Reduce, Recycle and Reuse
Food Manufacturers Look to Reduce, Recycle and Reuse
Improvements to recyclability and sustainability, along with the desire to extend shelf life and prevent contamination, are some of the drivers of change in packaging formats and materials.
Jan 14th, 2020
Sterling Anthony
Greenwashing Not Always a Fair Charge
'Greenwashing is the act of misleading consumers regarding the environmental practices of a company or the environmental benefits of a product or service.'
Jan 14th, 2020
Roberta Barbieri, Vice President Global Sustainability, PepsiCo,
PepsiCo Accelerates Plastic Waste Reduction Efforts
Roberta Barbieri, Vice President Global Sustainability, PepsiCo, shares the strategies the company is using to reach its ambitious new sustainable packaging goals.
Jan 9th, 2020
A Dq6m Gz78 Bcrcjpo3 Tos9 Jqvce Ctcb M Kz X5u8s L Yukigsi Fq D Ja79 G P Bx Ev Mn Xt D Kwk=s170
Glenroy Inc. Joins Sustainable Packaging Coalition
Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging, joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) and How2Recycle label program effective January 1, 2020.
Jan 10th, 2020
Plastic Recycling 640x426
Europe vs. U.S. Sustainability Regulations
Sharing a recent post from the Reusasble Packaging Association on sustainability and the circular economy.
Jan 9th, 2020
Bonga Red Mountain compostable coffee capsules for Nespresso from Original Food, Germany, are made from specially-developed PLA bioplastics made from corn or bioplastics. Photo courtesy of European Bioplastics.
New Materials, Market Pressures to Drive the Global Growth of Bioplastics
New data from European Bioplastics indicates dynamic growth of the bioplastics market through 2024, driven by an increasingly eco-conscious environment and the development of innovative new materials.
Dec 18th, 2019
Packaging Policy Update & 2020 Outlook
Extended Producer Responsibility, single-use packaging bans, recycling challenges, and other issues related to current and future legislative policy are discussed in this Q&A with AMERIPEN.
Dec 6th, 2019
Natreve display stand at Natural Products Expo in Baltimore.
Emerging Brand: Natreve
Vancouver-based wellness brand offers whey and protein powders with sustainably sourced ingredients. These premium products are certified by Informed Sport.com, an anti-doping testing and certification program for athletes.
Dec 10th, 2019
Klearfold RPET100 is a plastic folding carton made from 100% post-consumer recycled material.
Recyclable Materials Aim to Keep More Plastics Out of Landfills
Plastic container manufacturers are answering the call from consumers for higher percentages of post-consumer recycled materials and easier recyclability of used containers.
Dec 4th, 2019
John Layman, PhD and Section Head Corporate R&amp;D Materials Science at Procter &amp; Gamble.
PureCycle Technology Continues to Advance
John Layman, PhD and Section Head Corporate R&D Materials Science at Procter & Gamble, talks about an exciting new method of recycling polypropylene.
Dec 4th, 2019
A new report has been issued that highlights consumers&rsquo; desire to support brands that protect the environment.
Report: 37% of Consumers Willing to Pay More for Eco-Friendly Products
Of 1,000 U.S. consumers surveyed, 37% are seeking out and willing to pay more than 5% for environmentally-friendly products—a trend is expected to continue to grow.
Nov 6th, 2019
The move to 100% rPET bottles includes the brands Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite as well as Bonaqua water, comprising 40 different variants
Coca-Cola Sweden Moves to 100% rPET for All its Bottles
The move is set to eliminate the use of 3,500 tons of virgin plastic each year in Sweden, with a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions over pre-transition levels.
Nov 26th, 2019
Chlorophyll Water&rsquo;s new bottle features a proprietary additive that contains organic materials designed to attract microbial activity within the landfill
Chlorophyll Water’s Bottle Designed to be 100% Landfill Biodegradable
A proprietary organic additive integrated into the bottle mold accelerates the natural biodegradation of the bottle in biologically active landfills and anaerobic digesters
Nov 6th, 2019
The redesigned package (right) brought a 29% source reduction by weight.
Recycling and source reduction
News from HLP Klearfold at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019 was the introduction of their new Klearfold® RPET100 clear plastic folding cartons made from 100% post-consumer recycled PET.
Nov 19th, 2019
Carton packaging has also gained ground in bottled water due to concerns about plastic use.
PET Leads Beverage Pack Type, but Sustainable Options Still a Growing North American Trend
Though bottled water’s continued growth in the North American beverage market boosts PET dominance in the region, manufacturers are looking at other, more sustainable pack types too.
Nov 20th, 2019
New RRP format for Morrisons in the UK.
More Sustainable RRP Format
Morrisons Supermarkets of the UK has re-launched its Best Bacon product in an improved Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) format.
Nov 19th, 2019
Anne Marie Mohan, Editor, Contract Packaging
Plastic Bans: A Threat or an Opportunity for Contract Packagers?
As the war on single-use plastics heats up, are you ready to help your contract packaging customers find new and innovative options?
Nov 6th, 2019
Heather Deeth, Head of Buying for Lush Cosmetics, shares the company&apos;s sustainable packaging strategy with attendees at the Sustainability in Packaging Europe 2019 conference.
Lush Cosmetics Gets Naked
Lush Cosmetics uses several strategies to lower the impact of its packaging, including Naked, or packaging-free, products, as well as recycled-content and recyclable packaging, and reusable options.
Nov 14th, 2019
Annette Lendal, Senior Research Analyst for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, speaks on reuse at the Sustainability in Packaging Europe 2019 conference in Barcelona.
Ellen MacArthur: Reuse as an Area of Business Opportunity
In its mission to ensure plastic never becomes waste, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation presents reuse of packaging as a business opportunity that involves rethinking current models.
Nov 13th, 2019
At Walmart&rsquo;s 2019 Packaging Innovation Summit, held Nov. 6, Walmart unveiled an updated version of its Recycling Playbook.
Walmart Updates Recycling Playbook
Innovation Summit serves as forum for the launch of Walmart’s updated Recycling Playbook, designed as a supplemental resource for companies setting recyclable packaging and recycled content goals
Nov 6th, 2019