Purdue Northwest College of Technology Awarded Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces that Purdue Northwest College of Technology is the 2020 recipient of the Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship.

Dec 3rd, 2020
The scholarship was established in 2011 in conjunction with Packaging World’s Leaders in Packaging program. This annual marketing program enables suppliers to promote their innovation and expertise to the packaging community.

The scholarship is awarded each year to an educational institution that prepares students for careers in packaging. The recipient school selects one or more students pursuing related degrees and distributes the funds to the student(s) to defray tuition and other education-related expenses.

Purdue Northwest (PNW) College of Technology offers technology programs that are among the country’s largest. Major national and international OEM and CPG companies employ the college’s alumni, including Morrison Container Handling Solutions, United Healthcare Group, Ford Motor Company and many more. PNW is a PMMI educational partner school and has collaborated with the association on workforce development and education curriculum issues.

“Our best wishes to PNW and the students who will benefit from the 2020 scholarship,” comments Joe Angel, Publisher of Packaging World and President of PMMI Media Group, a division of PMMI. “We’re grateful to the participants in the Leadership in Packaging program who—together with the PMMI Foundation—support our next generation of packaging professionals.”

The Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship is one of several scholarships awarded or administered by the PMMI Foundation each year, providing over $200,000 in funds for students. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.

For more information about Leadership in Packaging, visit Packworld.com. For more information about the PMMI Foundation, go to pmmi.org/foundation.

