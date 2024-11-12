View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
Mattel's “Wicked” Packaging Error Leads to Major Recall

The company was forced to recall the entire "Wicked" dolls line just before the Holiday season. A printing mistake led consumers to an adult website rather than providing more information on the upcoming film release.

Nov 12, 2024
Mattel Wicked Packaging Recall
Mattel was forced to pull its entire Wicked doll line due to a packaging error just before the Holiday Season.
David McNew via Getty Images

A recent packaging error by Mattel brought an unexpected twist to the tale of its "Wicked" fashion dolls when a misprint on the doll packaging directed consumers to a website belonging to Wicked Pictures, a pornographic studio, rather than the intended official movie site. The website belonging to the actual movie includes the word "movie" in the name. This oversight, which Mattel has attributed to a printing error, has led to a swift response from both the company and major retailers with stores pulling the items from shelves.

Companies in this article
Mattel, Inc.
