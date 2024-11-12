Mattel's “Wicked” Packaging Error Leads to Major Recall

Mattel was forced to pull its entire Wicked doll line due to a packaging error just before the Holiday Season.

A recent packaging error by Mattel brought an unexpected twist to the tale of its "Wicked" fashion dolls when a misprint on the doll packaging directed consumers to a website belonging to Wicked Pictures, a pornographic studio, rather than the intended official movie site. The website belonging to the actual movie includes the word "movie" in the name. This oversight, which Mattel has attributed to a printing error, has led to a swift response from both the company and major retailers with stores pulling the items from shelves.

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page," Mattel told NPR. "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this."

The timing of the error could not have been more critical. With the "Wicked" film set to hit theaters on November 22, the dolls were part of a larger retail strategy designed to capitalize on the film's anticipated success. Removing these products from major retailers like Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Amazon could impact Mattel's revenue, especially during the crucial holiday shopping season.

The incident has also sparked a secondary market frenzy. Opportunists are listing the misprinted dolls on platforms like eBay at inflated prices of over $2,000.

Industry experts, such as James Zahn from The Toy Book, suggested on CNBC that while the error is regrettable, it is not uncommon for businesses to encounter such challenges. The key lies in how swiftly and effectively they can address the issue. For Mattel, the path forward involves not only correcting the packaging error but also managing the potential fallout in terms of brand reputation and consumer trust