Best Buy Collaborates with Sealed Air on Sustainable Packaging Solutions

The major electronics retailer partnered with Sealed Air to introduce packaging solutions with higher recycled content.

Sean Riley
Sep 6, 2024
4248e26b337f6fca8cddc82311e26260
  • Best Buy wanted to make its packaging more sustainable and sought out a packaging supplier
  • Sealed Air matched Best Buy's needs for a suite of products that help achieve these goals.



Sealed Air has partnered with Best Buy to introduce packaging solutions incorporating more recycled content for shipping products across North America. This collaboration supports Best Buy's commitment to sustainability by reducing the use of virgin plastic in their packaging.

The major retailer of electronics, computers, appliances, and technology products is taking steps to support the circular economy by using packaging containing recycled materials. Sealed Air's packaging experts have provided a suite of products that help Best Buy achieve these goals.

"Making sustainability progress cannot be done alone, and an opportunity like this to help Best Buy improve the packaging they use to ship products every day is a great example of the work we are doing at Sealed Air to solve our customers' critical packaging challenges," said Tiffani Burt, Ph.D., Sealed Air's VP of Materials Innovation. "Best Buy's championing of recycled-content solutions is allowing them to make great strides in their work to reduce virgin plastic in their shipping."

The packaging solutions now used by Best Buy include:

  • BUBBLE WRAP® brand High Recycled Content Bubble Cushioning, made from at least 90% recycled plastic and approved for Store Drop-Off at participating retailers.
  • BUBBLE WRAP® brand Recycled Content Inflatable Air Pillows, made from a minimum of 50% recycled plastic content, with 30% being post-consumer recycled plastic, also approved for Store Drop-Off.
  • BUBBLE WRAP® brand Paper Bubble Mailers, containing at least 38% recycled paper content, curbside recyclable, and widely accepted by recycling facilities in the United States.

"We're always looking for new ways to reduce our impact on the environment and as part of that work we are also looking at how to make our packaging more sustainable," said Tim Dunn, Best Buy's head of environmental sustainability. "The partnership with Sealed Air has helped us further weave the circular economy into our supply chain, which has helped us reduce waste through recycling and provide packaging containing recycled content for our customers."

Sealed Air has also worked with Best Buy to collect plastic waste from their distribution centers to be recycled, further supporting their sustainability initiatives.

 

