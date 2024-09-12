Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Patagonia Partners with Canopy’s Pack4Good Initiative For Sustainable Alternative Packaging

The collaboration with the non-profit aims to reduce Patagonia's reliance on trees by utilizing agricultural waste as a sustainable alternative.

Sean Riley
Sep 12, 2024
This new step aligns with Patagonia’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and marks a shift toward innovative packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact.
Getty Images

Patagonia, a global leader in outdoor apparel, is strengthening its environmental stewardship by joining Pack4Good, a sustainable packaging initiative from Canopy, a solutions-focused non-profit dedicated to forest conservation and climate protection. This new step aligns with Patagonia’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and marks a shift toward innovative packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact.

Since 2013, Patagonia has worked closely with Canopy to eliminate the use of Ancient and Endangered Forests in the production of viscose textiles. Now, the company is expanding its focus to Next Generation (Next Gen) packaging solutions that source from sustainable alternatives like agricultural waste rather than trees. Patagonia has committed to ensuring its packaging does not contribute to the destruction of climate-critical forests.

The push for sustainable packaging comes at a crucial time. Each year, 3.1 billion trees are logged for paper packaging materials such as delivery boxes, hang tags, and shoe boxes, contributing to severe pressure on the world’s forests. Patagonia’s partnership with Pack4Good emphasizes the need to explore and adopt alternative, non-forest-based fibers in packaging—a priority for both Canopy and Patagonia.

“Patagonia is excited to announce its partnership with Canopy’s Pack4Good initiative,” said Jennifer Patrick, Packaging and Branding Director at Patagonia. “As part of our goal to build the best product and continuously improve, we are working to develop new, more responsible packaging materials in partnership with Canopy.”

Patagonia has been a leader in the movement to shift the viscose and rayon supply chain. It was among the first companies to exclusively source from producers rated “green shirt” in Canopy’s Hot Button Report, which ranks suppliers based on their sustainability practices. The company also utilizes 100% recycled content for its packaging and catalogues, underscoring its commitment to minimizing environmental impact.

In this next phase, Patagonia will collaborate with Canopy to develop and scale Next Gen packaging solutions. These innovations, which use materials like agricultural waste and non-forest fibers, offer a viable alternative to conventional packaging and significantly reduce the strain on primary forests.

“We are pleased to welcome Patagonia to the Pack4Good family,” said Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director of Canopy. “Their leadership in supporting low-carbon alternatives to forest-based packaging is critical at this time. By championing Next Gen materials, Patagonia is not only preserving vital forests but also setting a new standard for sustainability in the outdoor apparel sector.”

This partnership reinforces Patagonia’s ongoing sustainability journey, while the Pack4Good initiative now boasts participation from 445 brands with a combined annual revenue exceeding $249 billion.

Companies in this article
Canopy
Some CPG stakeholders are hesitant to adopt AI technologies due to concerns including employee pushback and data security.
Digital Transformation
The Factors Slowing AI Adoption in Packaging and Processing
Despite the buzz around AI in packaging and processing, concerns like security and data hallucinations are causing hesitation about the technology.
Both the Mini and Regular McFlurry will now be served in what stakeholders say is a more environmentally friendly, paper-based, four-flap cup.
Containers & Closures
McDonald's McFlurry Drops Plastic Lid for Four-Flap Paper Cup
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Roundup of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Rey Banatao, director, project lead for X, the Moonshot Factory, or Google X
Recycling
Advanced Recycling: A Pivotal Tool for Circularity
