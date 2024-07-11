Starbucks, Pringles, and Ybarra Introduce Packaging Material Reduction Innovations

New Tool: PMMI ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, PMMI ProSource.

Starbucks Lightweights Cold Cup, Pringles Cuts Empty Can Space, Ybarra Removes Tamper Seal Plastic for Mayo and Sauces

See a few examples of packaging material reduction innovations from Starbucks, Pringles, and Ybarra from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jul 11, 2024
Starbucks' new lightened single-use cold cup is expected to divert about 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills annually.
Starbucks' new lightened single-use cold cup is expected to divert about 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills annually.
Starbucks

Material reduction innovations can help companies to achieve sustainability goals without moving to entirely new packaging materials. The below companies showcase how relatively small reductions in packaging material can result in major waste savings.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Starbucks' new lightened single-use cold cup is expected to divert about 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills annually.Starbucks' new lightened single-use cold cup is expected to divert about 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills annually.StarbucksStarbucks Introduces Lightweighted Single-Use Cold Cup

Starbucks, with over 38,000 stores worldwide, has marked Earth Month with the introduction of an enhanced version of its single-use cold cup, aimed at reducing waste by 10-20%, thus diverting an estimated 13.5 million pounds (6,750 metric tons) of plastic from landfills annually in the U.S. and Canada at no extra cost. These cups, made with up to 20% less plastic, align with Starbucks’ pledge to halve its carbon, water, and waste footprints by 2030. Developed with input from store partners and individuals with low vision, the cups feature a universal lid for tall, grande, and venti sizes to assist Starbucks baristas. The cups debuted in selected stores across the U.S. and Canada in April 2024, with a full-scale rollout planned throughout the year. Starbucks advocates for the use of personal cups, observing a notable increase in the purchase of beverages with reusable cups compared to the previous year. 

Pringles Australasia has reduced its can packaging by 10% while maintaining the same number of chips.Pringles Australasia has reduced its can packaging by 10% while maintaining the same number of chips.ThePackHubPringles Australasia Reduces Can Packaging Material

Pringles Australasia is taking a significant step in minimizing its environmental impact with a smaller 53g can, featuring less empty space while maintaining the same number of chips. The reduced height of the can, by nearly 10%, is estimated to eliminate 37,000kg of packaging waste per year in Australia and New Zealand. As part of its ongoing efforts to improve sustainability, the plastic lid was removed from the 53g can in 2022. The brand aims to maintain quality while reducing its environmental footprint: “Pringles have a distinctive and iconic can, and we’re committed to delivering the same snack with less packaging.” The smaller 53g variety are available in all major Australian and New Zealand supermarkets as of June 2024 as Pringles works towards developing more sustainable packaging across its range. 

Ybarra's new button cap eliminates the use of plastic in its tamper seal, for a 14 ton-per-year reduction in plastic use.Ybarra's new button cap eliminates the use of plastic in its tamper seal, for a 14 ton-per-year reduction in plastic use.ThePackHubPlastic Reduction for Ybarra Mayonnaise and Sauces 

Ybarra, the Spanish leader in mayonnaise and cold sauces, is taking a significant step towards sustainability by discontinuing the use of plastic in the tamper seal of all its mayonnaise and sauces starting from May 2024, replacing it with a button cap. This move reflects Ybarra’s commitment to environmental protection and reducing plastic waste, eliminating a total of 14 tons of plastic per year. The button cap not only offers a sustainable alternative but also ensures the freshness and quality of the products through its hermetic and vacuum-sealed design, protecting them from air and contaminants. Upon first opening, the distinctive “click” sound serves as a message of guarantee and freshness. Recognizing the importance of sustainable practices, Ybarra is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact across its production and supply chain, aligning with its role as a leading company in the food industry. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Starbucks Corp
Pringles
Fill out the form below to request more information about Starbucks Lightweights Cold Cup, Pringles Cuts Empty Can Space, Ybarra Removes Tamper Seal Plastic for Mayo and Sauces
Related Stories
Jet.com
Consumer packaged goods
Jet.com Launches Uniquely J Private Brand Geared to Urban Millennials
Eric F. Greenberg
Consumer packaged goods
Tobacco pushes to the front of the line
Joe McDonnell
Consumer packaged goods
Packaging as storyteller
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Dr. Vinay Kumar, senior scientist and project manager at VTT, examines cellulose-based transparent film produced at VTT’s CelluloseFilm pilot line.
Bio-based
Finland's R&D Center Develops a ‘Better Cellophane’
Dr. Vinay Kumar of VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland shares details on VTT’s work on cellulose-based film and coating materials produced using an environmentally friendly process.
Starbucks' new lightened single-use cold cup is expected to divert about 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills annually.
Consumer packaged goods
Starbucks, Pringles, and Ybarra Introduce Packaging Material Reduction Innovations
Y International operators say they were able to financially and technically de-risk robotics.
Robotics
AI-based RaaS Packaging Handles CPG Exporter's High-Changeover
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Ok
Polybag-in-Box Decuffer Heat Seal Closer
OK International Corp.'s Supercloser SC300 automatically seals polybags within boxes for product protection, with features like gusset control and air removal for a clean, secure fit.
Labeling System for Diverse Needs
Fully Washdown Band Sealer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
View more »