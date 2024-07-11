Starbucks, Pringles, and Ybarra Introduce Packaging Material Reduction Innovations

Material reduction innovations can help companies to achieve sustainability goals without moving to entirely new packaging materials. The below companies showcase how relatively small reductions in packaging material can result in major waste savings.

Starbucks Starbucks Introduces Lightweighted Single-Use Cold Cup

Starbucks, with over 38,000 stores worldwide, has marked Earth Month with the introduction of an enhanced version of its single-use cold cup, aimed at reducing waste by 10-20%, thus diverting an estimated 13.5 million pounds (6,750 metric tons) of plastic from landfills annually in the U.S. and Canada at no extra cost. These cups, made with up to 20% less plastic, align with Starbucks’ pledge to halve its carbon, water, and waste footprints by 2030. Developed with input from store partners and individuals with low vision, the cups feature a universal lid for tall, grande, and venti sizes to assist Starbucks baristas. The cups debuted in selected stores across the U.S. and Canada in April 2024, with a full-scale rollout planned throughout the year. Starbucks advocates for the use of personal cups, observing a notable increase in the purchase of beverages with reusable cups compared to the previous year.

ThePackHub Pringles Australasia Reduces Can Packaging Material

Pringles Australasia is taking a significant step in minimizing its environmental impact with a smaller 53g can, featuring less empty space while maintaining the same number of chips. The reduced height of the can, by nearly 10%, is estimated to eliminate 37,000kg of packaging waste per year in Australia and New Zealand. As part of its ongoing efforts to improve sustainability, the plastic lid was removed from the 53g can in 2022. The brand aims to maintain quality while reducing its environmental footprint: “Pringles have a distinctive and iconic can, and we’re committed to delivering the same snack with less packaging.” The smaller 53g variety are available in all major Australian and New Zealand supermarkets as of June 2024 as Pringles works towards developing more sustainable packaging across its range.

ThePackHub Plastic Reduction for Ybarra Mayonnaise and Sauces

Ybarra, the Spanish leader in mayonnaise and cold sauces, is taking a significant step towards sustainability by discontinuing the use of plastic in the tamper seal of all its mayonnaise and sauces starting from May 2024, replacing it with a button cap. This move reflects Ybarra’s commitment to environmental protection and reducing plastic waste, eliminating a total of 14 tons of plastic per year. The button cap not only offers a sustainable alternative but also ensures the freshness and quality of the products through its hermetic and vacuum-sealed design, protecting them from air and contaminants. Upon first opening, the distinctive “click” sound serves as a message of guarantee and freshness. Recognizing the importance of sustainable practices, Ybarra is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact across its production and supply chain, aligning with its role as a leading company in the food industry.

