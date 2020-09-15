SpartanNash Announces New President and CEO

SpartanNash Company has named Tony B. Sarsam, who also will join the board of directors, as president and chief executive officer, effective September 21. Sarsam comes to SpartanNash from Borden Dairy Company, Inc., where he most recently served as CEO. Prior to Borden, he was the CEO of Ready Pac Foods, Inc., and held progressive leadership roles at PepsiCo and Nestlé.

Join us for “The Most Engaging Virtual Event for the Entire Industry” at PACK EXPO Connects, November 9-13. Live demos of equipment and products, live chat with product experts, expedited product search, and more. Attendee registration open now!



