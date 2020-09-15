SpartanNash Announces New President and CEO

Tony B. Sarsam has been chosen to take leadership of company, while Interim President and CEO Dennis Eidson will continue in his role as chairman of the board.

Morgan Smith
Sep 15th, 2020
Spartan Nash President And Ceo Tony Sarsam

SpartanNash Company has named Tony B. Sarsam, who also will join the board of directors, as president and chief executive officer, effective September 21. Sarsam comes to SpartanNash from Borden Dairy Company, Inc., where he most recently served as CEO. Prior to Borden, he was the CEO of Ready Pac Foods, Inc., and held progressive leadership roles at PepsiCo and Nestlé.

Getty Images 1062903070
Robotics Solutions Future Looks Bright
The demand for cobots will continue to grow, and robotics will expand outside of end-of-line applications, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
Sep 15th, 2020
Sep 15th, 2020
Tyson Range Group First Page 6492x4500px[8]
Bold, Appetizing Packaging for New Tyson Product in Europe
The new range of 28 products for foodservice uses strong black branding for the Speciality tier and ‘confident’ red for the Core, along with mouth-watering photography and a clear window to the product.
Sep 15th, 2020
Pharma Packaging Trends Webinar (1)
Pharma Packaging Innovations
New webinar covers several unique packaging innovations to overcome challenges such as child resistance/senior friendly, on-the-go convenience, anti-counterfeiting and improved packaging functionality.
Sep 15th, 2020
Photo 1 &ndash; Caption: With an audience of over 570 attendees from all over Latin America, Carlos Velasco shared several ideas regarding the vision he has developed through his more than fifteen years of research in the experiences and multisensory packaging fields.
Packaging for the senses
A journey through the senses and new opportunities facing consumers brought by packaging innovation, creating better experiences. This was the theme of our latest webinar of the second EXPO PACK Mexico and Mundo PMMI series, conducted by Carlos Velasco.
Sep 14th, 2020
Bel Brands wanted to refresh the brand identity and develop new packaging that would reflect the history of the brand while also bringing enhanced personality to the iconic red cow and modernity to the package design.
Updated Laughing Cow Conveys the Joy of Snacking
Iconic red laughing cow takes center stage in new packaging graphics for the cheese wedge product, positioning the brand as a fun and spontaneous snack.
Sep 14th, 2020
Getty Images 180405693
IIoT Blind Spots: Where are They and Do You Have Them?
A crucial component of automation advancement, yet one that is lacking at most manufacturers, is the deployment of IIoT connectivity across an entire enterprise, including key areas such as receiving, warehousing, and shipping.
Sep 11th, 2020
Dropps Sidebar
Dropps Partners with Oceana to Protect World’s Oceans
Pioneering detergent pod company with eco-responsible formulas joins with international organization to educate consumers on the environmental impacts of their packaging choices.
Sep 11th, 2020
Jif Skippy
Jif, Skippy Add Flexible, Squeezable Peanut Butter Pack Formats
So-called 'peanut-butter knuckles,' experienced by parents scraping the last peanut butter from the bottom of the jar for their kids' lunches, may soon be a thing of the past.
Sep 11th, 2020
The shipper for Dropps&rsquo; 64-ct order is a unique construction of two tuck-top E-flute corrugated boxes, each holding 32 pods, that are connected at the bottom with a perforated panel.
Laundry Pod Pioneer Advances Sustainability with Move to E-Commerce
The first company to launch liquid laundry detergent pods in 2005, Dropps moves from retail to D2C to strengthen its responsiveness to consumers and advance its sustainable packaging efforts.
Sep 10th, 2020
Automation Timeline 5 1
Moving Automation Up the Line
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, OEMs and suppliers should assist manufacturers to identify new automation projects that lie outside the traditional end-of-line packaging and palletizing.
Sep 9th, 2020
Aug 10th, 2020
The distinctive Harpoon diamond takes the central location on pack, dynamically framing the brewery illustrations and also serving as a robust wayfinding device at shelf.
New England’s Original IPA Gets a ‘Wicked’ New Look
One of the first craft brewers in New England, Harpoon Brewery aims to spear new business while distinguishing itself in the crowded craft category with a new package design that leverages iconic assets.
Sep 7th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 07 At 10 44 39 Am
Variable Barcodes to Boost COVID-19 Test Kit Experience
Scannable point of care tests were designed to increase test accuracy, collect data, and take the guesswork out of reading results.
Sep 3rd, 2020
The limited-edition Vote 2020 labels feature six different designs created by artists and consumers in a total print run of 500,000.
Jones Soda Turns Bottles into Voter Registration Tools
Limited-edition Vote 2020 labels on bottles of Jones Soda feature voting-themed graphics and copy along with a QR code that allows consumers to register to vote from their smartphones.
Sep 3rd, 2020
UpTap fits on all standard 48/41 mm bottle necks and uses 48% less plastic than its predecessor, which in turn reduces transportation costs by up to 20% due to its smaller size.
Large-Format PET Bottled Water Closure Helps Sustain Sales During Pandemic
Transforming large, rigid containers into convenient, at-home dispensers, this closure is differentiating feature for islanders seeking to stock up on water during pandemics and hurricanes.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Contemporary new graphics that focus on the unique taste of milk-based nutrition brand Nurishment along with a new bottle format are designed to appeal to larger consumer base.
U.K. Corner-Shop Favorite Rejuvenated
Sep 2nd, 2020
Selfridges Refill
Refillable and Reusable Packaging Study
A new report from UK packaging consultancy, ThePackHub, provides analysis and insight from a global perspective. The review includes a summary of more than 140 of the latest refillable and reusable packaging innovations from around the world.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Wholly Guacamole AFTER the redesign
Convenience and Flavor are the Focus of new Guacamole Package
A switch from a tray to a festive bowl that can go from fridge to table along with new graphics that highlight the real ingredients of Wholly Guacamole’s Hass avocado dips result in sales that surpass expectations.
Sep 1st, 2020
Maxwell House is launching a 100% compostable coffee pod &ndash; Consumers can now leave zero waste without losing the convenience they love.
Maxwell House Launches "Zero Waste" Compostable Single-Serve Coffee Pods
Canadian icon Maxwell House has always told us that it's, 'Good to the last drop.' Now, thanks to a 100% compostable pod innovation launch, it says it's 'Good to the last drop. And long after.'
Sep 1st, 2020
The boxes themselves play a significant role in Heat&apos;s luxury offering, therefore they need to be of a very high quality.
Luxury and Sustainability Coexist in Fashion Mystery Box
Sustainable e-commerce fashion brand Heat gets a sophisticated, luxury shipper with a metal closure that can be removed for recycling.
Aug 31st, 2020
Cvnc All Packs Stacked Cmyk
Cece’s Veggie Co-Founders Helps Roll Out Regional Brand Accelerators
Mason Arnold, founder of the fast-growing Cece’s Veggie Co. lines of vegetable-based noodle replacements, talks to PW about the growing Naturally umbrella of emerging brand incubators.
Aug 31st, 2020
AvoLast Powered by Hazel&circledR; relies on a quarter-sized biodegradable, food-safe sachet that blocks ethylene receptors when it is inserted into a shipping case of avocados.
Insert Extends Avocado Shelf Life By Two to Four Days
Mission Produce launches a post-harvest program that uses a food-safe, biodegradable packaging insert to extend the shelf life of avocados while minimizing operational impact to the supply chain.
Aug 31st, 2020
Transfer of PET bottles from blowing to filling to capping is all done by star wheels that grip bottle necks, so no bottle platforms are needed.
Vertical Integration Rules at Incobrasa
From blow molding PET bottles to welding 4-L steel cans to injection molding of plugs that seal those cans, this edible oil producer is a big believer in self manufacture.
Aug 30th, 2020
Working with Dow Chemical and Accredo Packaging, in mid-2018 Seventh Generation was one of the first brands to launch a mono-material flexible pack.
Recyclable, Mono-Material Packaging Film on Growth Trajectory
A new report predicts the mono-material plastic packaging film market will grow at a 3.8% CAGR through 2025, reaching $70.9 billion.
Aug 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1220078124
A Circular Problem: Labor Shortages and Expanded Manufacturing Automation
The continued issue of labor shortages in the manufacturing sector can also create problems for companies that want to expand automation in their operations. Can OEMs help?
Aug 28th, 2020
The can joins a container lineup that currently features four sizes of 100% recyclable PET-1 bottles.
First Enhanced Water to Pioneer Aluminum Cans
Perfect Hydration (pH), an ultra-purified alkaline water with electrolytes, extends its existing PET bottle line to include aluminum cans designed for cooler cases. Meanwhile, un-chilled 12- and 24-packs will be available center of store, expanding reach.
Aug 27th, 2020
Becchi Oesterle Pic
Road to a Successful Package
Consumer packaged goods often are purchased because they catch attention, the item was on a shopping list, or perhaps, out of habit or familiarity.
Aug 27th, 2020
Uspp Logo Color 150dpi V1
U.S. Plastics Pact Launched to Drive Circular Economy for Plastic
Sixty-plus brands, retailers, government agencies, and NGOs collaborate to work toward ensuring all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.
Aug 25th, 2020
Fruta-Exporta is a second-generation family business that currently holds a 15% share of total exports of fresh Mexican mangoes to the United States, with annual sales of more than 6.5 million boxes.
Traceability for Mangoes in Mexico
This Mexican company, leader in the export of fresh mangoes, has automated the traceability process in its secondary packaging and made it profitable, by integrating the latest generation Squid Ink printing equipment with automatic data collection.
Aug 25th, 2020
LiveGlam&rsquo;s goal for the new package was to highlight the glossier, longer-lasting shine its lippies are known for.
E-Comm Mailer’s Luscious Lip Graphics Serve Social Media Set
Subscription makeup company LiveGlam makes a pair of red, glossy lips the signature graphic element on its new bubble mailer to generate consumer excitement and inspire social media sharing.
Aug 25th, 2020
For its best-selling cheese products, Schnucks chose a unique green color to differentiate the line from the competition, while a cheese-board concept provides appetite appeal and &lsquo;brings a smile in the mind.&rsquo;
Schnucks Reboots Own-Brand Portfolio
In ‘the case study of all case studies,’ Schnucks begins the redesign of its entire portfolio of own-brand products with a unique approach for each category that results in an increase in sales from 12% to 18% in just three years.
Aug 25th, 2020