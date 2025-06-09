Community Poll: Big Name CPGs Roll Back Sustainability Goals

Learn how your peers are affected by big name CPGs restructuring sustainability goals.

Jun 9, 2025
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Related Stories
Allison Wagner, Director of Marketing and Business Strategy, Morrison Container Handling Solutions.
Home
Allison Wagner, Director of Marketing and Business Strategy, Morrison Container Handling Solutions
Diane Davis, VP of Engineering, Sargento.
Home
Diane Davis, VP of Engineering, Sargento
Kelley Stacy, the President, CEO of SMC Corporation of America.
Home
Kelley Stacy, the President, CEO of SMC Corporation of America
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Sponsor Content
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Labeling
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
View More »
Top Stories
6tr J Pz1t 720
Recycling
Live from Product Stewardship Institute's Forum: Dylan de Thomas on Laws Going Live, Key Deadlines, and Industry Guidance
States ramp up EPR laws with Oregon’s taking effect in 2025, followed by Colorado and California. As harmonization grows, producers are urged to register with the Circular Action Alliance to understand and meet new packaging compliance rules.
The conversation brought together Tim Sykes, Editor at Packaging Europe; Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision; Bo Wallteg, co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster (Sweden); Aslihan Arikan, communicator at Ambalaj Dünyası – Packaging World (Turkey); Lilián Robayo Páez, Media Director for Latin America at PMMI and Editor-in-Chief of Mundo EXPO PACK; and Lindy Hughson, IPPO President and Editor-in-Chief of Packaging News (Australia).
Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Without Borders: Global Perspectives at IPACK-IMA 2025
The mineral coating serves as a barrier to liquids without relying on plastic materials.
Recycling
Starbucks, Marks & Spencer, and Lecta Switch to Paper-based Packaging
NaturDrops’ functional dog snacks come in colorful paper-based GreenCan packages, each product tailored to support specific health needs.
Containers & Closures
NaturDrops Packaging Goes Green for Man’s Best Friend
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Products
Markem Imaje Mb2253
Black MEK Ink for the Beverage Industry
Markem-Imaje's water-resistant MB2253 offers durable marking on various substrates, withstands extreme conditions, and meets stringent safety and compliance regulations.
Tote Handling Conveyor
Water-activated Paper Tape
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
821 Pmg Robotics
Robotics
Robotics Innovations Report
820 Pmg Prepared Food
Prepared Foods
Prepared Foods Innovations Report
819 Pmg Baking
Bakery/Snack
Baking and Snack Innovations Report
818 Pmg Fruits
Fruits/Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Innovations Report
View More »