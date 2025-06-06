NaturDrops GmbH, a newly established family-owned company dedicated to delivering natural, high-quality, and sustainable dog snacks, has introduced an eco-friendly paper-based package for its products that has been designed to ensure both pet health and environmental responsibility.

Basel, Switzerland-based NaturDrops, part of Smart Food for Future GmbH, was founded in 2025 by Michael and Tanja Weinand and combines expertise from the retail and healthcare sectors with a strong commitment to pet well-being. The NaturDrops product range features functional snacks specifically designed to promote dog health, supporting skin and coat, digestion, dental hygiene, and natural tick protection, among other key areas of dog health.

The unique Soft Drops format combines sustainable insect protein, sweet potato, and targeted active ingredients with a unique fermented herbal extract that supports gut health and boosts nutrient absorption. The dog snacks can be used flexibly—depending on the desired effect—as a supplement to food, preventively, or to support existing conditions.

NaturDrops’ commitment to sustainability is evident in every aspect of their business, from ingredient sourcing to production to packaging. NaturDrops’ snacks are packaged in Sonoco’s GreenCan, made from 96% paper, including 69% recycled paper, with the remaining 4% consisting of the barrier protection. This sustainable design helps minimize waste while maintaining the high standards of quality expected by NaturDrops’ customers, Sonoco shares.

“The decision to use a sustainable packaging solution like GreenCan was a natural fit for us, as our brand is built on the core values of naturalness, responsibility, and sustainability,” says Tanja Weinand. “From the name to the colors, imagery, and ingredients, everything revolves around the theme of nature. GreenCan’s high paper content and sustainable design give us the opportunity to make a bold statement, aligning perfectly with our brand culture.” PW