Wada Farms, Walmart Roll Out 30% PCR Potato Bag

This partnership between Walmart, Wada Farms, and Emerald Packaging places food-contact recycled film in the retail produce aisle.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 11, 2025
Wada Farms’ new 30% post-consumer recycled potato bag for Walmart is the first known food-contact PCR film in the retail potato market. The bag maintains performance and print quality comparable to virgin polyethylene while reducing virgin plastic use by more than 100,000 pounds annually.
Emerald Packaging

Walmart has partnered with grower brand Wada Farms and suppliers Idaho Package (IPAK), and Emerald Packaging to introduce what the companies say is the first 30 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) food-contact bag in the retail potato market.

The project was developed in response to Walmart’s Project Gigaton, an initiative to reduce or avoid one billion metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions from its global supply chain by 2030.

“At Walmart, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and offering our customers more sustainable choices,” says Laura Himes, VP of produce sourcing, Walmart. “We are proud to collaborate with Emerald Packaging, Idaho Package, and Wada Farms to introduce the first 30% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) bag for the potato category. This initiative directly supports our goal to minimize waste with the integration of PCR content for retail packaging and demonstrates our dedication to working with suppliers who share our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Idaho Package and Wada Farms began trialing the PCR potato bags in mid-2024 and launched the product with Walmart later that year. Today, a dozen Wada SKUs use PCR resin, reducing virgin polyethylene by more than 100,000 lb., as of June 2025.

Retail-driven sustainability goals

For Wada Farms, the initiative began with both retailer collaboration and an internal goal to close the loop on packaging waste.

“There are a multitude of reasons. A need to reduce plastic waste and support from the Walmart team led us to make this work,” says Eric Beck, director of marketing at the grower. “EPR is still up in the air, but the potential ‘off ramp’ to excessive fees is a factor to using PCR. We feel good about limiting the plastic waste going to landfills and reusing that waste to deliver product to market economically and with food safety, shelf life, and quality of product as targets.”

Walmart and Wada also share ambitious sustainability goals.

Emerald Packaging
