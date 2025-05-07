New Origins Sample Pack Swaps Foil for Paper

Estée Lauder brand Origins debuts a recyclable 80% paper sample sachet, replacing foil with a more sustainable format that meets repulpability standards and cuts plastic use by 76%.

Anne Marie Mohan
May 7, 2025
The 80% paper packette features a simplified, two-ply, mono-dose structure of paper and a dual-purpose barrier and sealant layer and will be used for Origins’ skin care product sampling. Image courtesy of Arcade Beauty.
The 80% paper packette features a simplified, two-ply, mono-dose structure of paper and a dual-purpose barrier and sealant layer and will be used for Origins’ skin care product sampling. Image courtesy of Arcade Beauty.

Building on the momentum of last year’s 65% paper sachet developed for hair and skin care company Nécessaire, Estée Lauder Company (ELC) cosmetics brand Origins is preparing to launch a new 80% paper sample packette in partnership with Arcade Beauty. The recyclable sachet marks a significant step forward in sustainable sampling, replacing the foil-based format traditionally used by beauty brands with a package designed to reduce plastic and carbon emissions while meeting repulpability standards for paper recycling streams.

According to Minghui Cai of ELC’s Sustainable Packaging Development team, the launch reflects Origins’ broader commitment to sustainable packaging, which includes a full portfolio redesign that has cut plastic use by 35% and incorporated 30% post-consumer recycled content.

“This new packaging actually gives us 35% less plastic. That is equivalent to 2 million plastic water bottles,” Cai shared with audience members at Clemson University’s 2025 FRESH Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit in March 2025. “It’s been a multi-year process to get to packaging that we believe is sustainable, beautiful, and truly intentional.”

   Read this related article on Nécessaire and Arcade Beauty’s sample pack, “Paper Sachet for Skin Care Reduces GHGs by 69%”

The 80% paper packette was developed over two years and will be used for Origins’ skin care product sampling. It features a simplified, two-ply, mono-dose structure of paper and a dual-purpose barrier and sealant layer. According to Matt Dingee, CSR Packaging for Arcade, the barrier/sealant layer comprises “metallization upon a select thin-gauge material.” Compared to Origins’ previous four-layer foil sample sachet, the new design reduces plastic by 76%, energy consumption by 63%, and GHGs by 69%.

“By transitioning our sampling formats to this innovative solution, we are taking another significant step toward our conscious packaging goals,” says Lauren De Sanctis, executive director of Global Packaging at Origins. “This format supports our commitment to recyclability by design and minimizing multi-material plastic use.”

Developing the new format required extensive collaboration between Origins and Arcade and involved a number of challenges. The first was to provide a barrier that would protect the product for the desired amount of time, while replacing the current materials with as much paper as possible.


“Our research began by assessing a multitude of materials to replace the original layers with thinner material or paper, while still offering barrier and sealing properties,” explains Ciara Donohue, global sustainability and CSR manager at Arcade Beauty. “Upon identification, we paired these new materials with various papers to meet the North American repulpability threshold and allow for manufacturing feasibility.”

The second hurdle was adapting Arcade’s printing, filling, and packaging processes to the new paper-based material, which required technical modifications to its equipment to ensure a result identical to what Origins had with standard, non-paper materials.

“Many of the materials we evaluated were not readily available or failed to protect product bulk,” explains Dingee. “We had to search outside our typical supply chain and retool our machinery to run this stiffer, more paper-dominant structure.”

   Read this related article, “Aveda’s Recyclable Paper Sample Packet Replaces Multilayer Foil Sachets”

The packette is classified as recycle-ready and meets North American repulpability thresholds, though regional curbside recyclability may vary. “Origins is the first skin care brand to partner with Arcade on this [80% paper] launch,” said Cai. “We are actively encouraging more brands to adopt this technology as it not only benefits the environment but also supports compliance with emerging regulations.”

According to Donohue, details on the launch date for the Origins packettes and the products that will be available in the new packaging are “forthcoming.”  PW

Companies in this article
Arcade Beauty
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
Pro Ampac
Bagging & Pouching
ProAmpac Updates Product Line for Sustainability
Press Nexes Turnkey Solution Image
Bagging & Pouching
ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc., and NEXES CONTROL Sign North American Sales and Marketing Agreement
Recycling Bin
Bagging & Pouching
UPM Packaging Papers Achieve Recyclability Certifications in Europe and the U.S.
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Sponsor Content
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Emerging Brands
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Bagging & Pouching
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
View More »
Top Stories
The 80% paper packette features a simplified, two-ply, mono-dose structure of paper and a dual-purpose barrier and sealant layer and will be used for Origins’ skin care product sampling. Image courtesy of Arcade Beauty.
Bagging & Pouching
New Origins Sample Pack Swaps Foil for Paper
Estée Lauder brand Origins debuts a recyclable 80% paper sample sachet, replacing foil with a more sustainable format that meets repulpability standards and cuts plastic use by 76%.
Prs
Recycling
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: Charting a Circular Future
The new label symbology with unambiguous icons. Store drop-off on the far right of the series.
Recycling
H2R Launches Cal SB 343-compliant Store Drop-Off Label
Matt Reynolds, Packaging World editor, breaks down survey results from CPG respondents who are leveraging digitalization strategies.
Digital Transformation
Survey: CPGs Digitally Transform for Efficiency, Repeatability, and Reporting
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
Sponsor Content
Let’s fill Düsseldorf with the aroma of fresh-baked goods!
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
Ilpra
Compact Tray Sealer
The ILPRA SPEEDY "Compact" offers a space-saving yet high-speed and reliable tray sealing solution for operations with limited space but demanding production needs.
Robotic Gripper Software
Visualizing Vacuum Decay CCIT Video
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
815 Pmg Digital
Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Innovations Report
814 Pmg Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Innovations Report
Pw End Of The Line Ebook Hero Shot Full
Robotics
Optimize your packaging line with the right palletizing technology
1128 Pw Flexible Packaging
Flexibles
Your Guide to Running New Materials on Older Equipment
View More »