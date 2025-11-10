In a Flexible Packaging Association- and Printpack-led panel discussion that revealed how brand owners are shouldering new responsibilities in packaging recovery, sustainability leaders from General Mills and Procter & Gamble described how CPGs are beginning to fund the very systems that will make flexible film recycling possible. Part of last week's FPA FlexForward 2025 conference in New Orleans, panelists served up an unusually candid look at how large brands are adapting to extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws, not just via EPR's compliance fees, but possibly, by directly subsidizing the economics of film recovery.
Flexible packaging has long been prized for its lightweight efficiency and product protection, but it poses a major challenge in a world moving toward circularity. With few end markets and limited or insufficient recovery infrastructure, films and pouches have been difficult for materials recovery facilities (MRFs) to process profitably. That’s why brands are stepping in to help make the math work.
From policy pressure to brand-led solutions
Pat Keenan, who leads packaging R&D and sustainability at General Mills, explained that brands aren’t waiting for policy alone to dictate outcomes. Instead, they’re banding together to make recovery systems financially viable.
So at General Mills, we recently partnered with some CPG peers—Mars, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Mondelez, and Hill’s—and started up an organization called USFFI, the United States Flexible Film Initiative,” Keenan said. “And it really came out of research from a consultant where we said, ‘What’s happening? Why is film not moving from a MRF to an end market?’ And that research really said you need to subsidize the cost of a bale of film, and that looks like on a dollar per pound.
Notably, the companies behind USFFI are primarily food and pet food manufacturers. Flexible packaging is a key substrate, but food-contact, mechanically recycled flesible packaging is a hurdle. More on that later. The Initiative aims to create an incentive for MRFs to actually recover flexible film. By helping offset the costs of baling and moving the material downstream, the participating brands are attempting to build the bridge between recovery and end markets.
In effect, these companies might be paying twice: once through their EPR fees to producer responsibility organizations (PROs), and again through initiatives like USFFI that directly support film recovery. But Keenan said it’s a necessary step if flexible packaging is to have a sustainable future, adding that film itself isn’t the problem. The system around it needs to be strengthened to imbue it with value diminished by quality and collection debits, he related during the panel.
Brands will 'pay the toll,' but consumer education is nuanced
Teo Medellin, director of corporate packaging sustainability at Procter & Gamble, shared a similar perspective. P&G is also investing in mechanisms to help fund the recovery of flexible films, primarily through its involvement in CalFFlex, a project led by The Recycling Partnership.
We can pay the toll that is going to be fair for the processing of this material,” Medellin said. “And those are the fees that we’re working on with CAA [Circular Action Alliance, the PRO], and that we’re working on with the community.
The phrase “pay the toll” seems to be a shorthand for how brands are confronting and bridging the gap between what recycling costs and what recycled film is worth on the market today. Medellin lets on that brands are beginning to view recovery infrastructure as part of their supply chain; one they’ll need to help finance if they want access to post-consumer resin (PCR) in the future.
Keenan added that part of 'paying' into the system means using the PCR yourself.
“[The act of] including recycled content in your packaging is a huge contributor to a circular economy… Right now, there’s no demand for it,” Keenan said. End markets, not collection, remain the weakest link in closing the loop on flexible films, so use of PCR, by flexible packaging suppliers and their brand owner customers alike, is key to help create and support end markets.
On a related topic, Keenan pushed back on the idea that brand owners alone should carry the full burden of educating consumers about recycling flexible packaging, saying the issue runs deeper. He cited a consumer study conducted via USFFI through the Shelton Group, which found that most consumers “have no idea what [recycled content] means.”
Because of that, brands often see little value in calling out PCR use on-pack. “Consumers don’t know what it means. So there’s no value in doing it other than supporting a circular economy,” he said, but there's an important caveat. “But when you educate consumers about recycled content,” he added, “they start valuing it more than a recyclability claim.”
For brand owners, he said, PCR as a material choice has an outsized impact on supporting circularity in the near term, but long-term, there's communication opportunity once public understanding catches up.
Keenan also echoed Medellin’s wider view of the supply chain, suggesting that brand owners now understand that circularity for flexible packaging depends on making the economics work all the way through. Keenan said that without financial support or market incentive, MRFs have little reason to collect and sort film.
If it’s not recyclable, by 2032, you can’t ship it in California.” — Pat Keenan, General Mills
A model of shared responsibility that goes beyond traditional EPR frameworks is emerging. As both panelists acknowledged, even the most robust policy cannot build markets on its own. It’s going to take brand investment to make flexible film a functional part of a circular economy.
Closing the loop with technology, sortation, and design
While near-term strategies like USFFI and CalFFlex focus on bridging economic gaps, both Keenan and Medellin also described how technology and material innovation will play central roles in scaling circularity.
Medellin pointed to P&G’s new Flexloop system, developed in partnership with recycling equipment manufacturer Lindner. The process uses a solvent-based mechanical extraction technique that removes odors, adhesives, inks, and other impurities from post-consumer resin, producing higher-quality recycled polymers suitable for reuse, even in sensitive applications like cosmetics or personal care packaging.
P&G introduced the system publicly last month at the K (plastics industry) trade fair and expo, and stakeholders say it offers an alternative to the chemical (non-mechanical) recycling approaches that have faced challenges in scalability and cost.
Medellin said the goal of Flexloop is to keep material in mechanical recycling systems while improving the quality of recycled resin so it meets brand standards.
Medellin’s approach highlights how non-food brands can leverage new purification technologies to push recycled content into higher-value uses. But for food producers, the path is narrower, and much more tightly bound by regulation.
Food-contact constraints shape General Mills’ path
The two CPG panelists represented a distinction between food and non-food packaging needs. The moderator David Love noted that mechanical recycling “doesn’t really work for food products,” while it may be suitable for many non-food applications. It's a challenge that lands squarely on food brands’ laps.
Keenan’s response set General Mills’ course: by 2030, the company is designing for recyclability with mechanical systems in mind. “We’re 2030 to be recyclable… we think the predominant form of recycling by 2030 is going to be mechanical… our strategy… is designed for polyethylene,” she said, adding that while most plastics will need mechanical pathways, “a small subset likely needs to go through some type of molecular recycling.”
That emphasis translates into prioritizing PE where recovery is building momentum. “If we were to ask ourselves, ‘okay, where do we prioritize spending our dollars on building infrastructure?' The answer is polyethylene, period,” Keenan said, framing PE as the most practical near-term route to show progress while innovation continues for other materials. He stressed that this PE focus would be to the long-term exclusion of other materials, polypropylene for instance. he just wants to prioritize and master PE first since the application swath is so much wider.
By contrast, P&G’s portfolio is largely non-food contact, which gives Medellin wider latitude on materials and applications. “I don’t do food or hot fill for example… PE should satisfy a hundred percent of my flexible packaging needs,” he said — a reminder that food-grade constraints force different timelines and tactics on brands like General Mills.
As for other technologies that might make an impact, Keenan also suggested that the sorting technologies used in advanced recycling facilities—such as high-precision optical and AI-based systems—could be adapted for traditional MRFs.
Keenan suggested that using the same high-precision sortation technologies found in advanced recycling, so as to accurately sort polyolefins and fully remove paper, PET, and other contaminants, could improve MRF film quality and consistency.
Both panelists agreed that design for recyclability and use of PCR have to accelerate. Medellin urged converters to be proactive about incorporating PCR into flexible packaging rather than waiting for mandates.
Keenan concurred, emphasizing that the industry’s path forward lies not in abandoning flexible packaging but in making it truly recoverable.
Keenan said flexible packaging remains a highly efficient and valuable format, but the challenge lies in creating systems that can recover it effectively.
Collaboration across the value chain
Both CPG leaders described a clear vision for the next phase of flexible packaging’s evolution: one in which brands, converters, and recyclers work as a single ecosystem to build the infrastructure and end markets needed for circularity.
Keenan emphasized that brand owners can’t go it alone. Keenan said that if the economics of collection and processing can be made to work, film recovery can scale rapidly across markets.
“But it’s not something brands can do alone," he added. "We’ll need our converter partners to design materials that can flow through these systems—mono-material, recyclable, and made with PCR.”
He also urged suppliers to take initiative rather than wait for specific requests. “Don’t wait for me to ask you to put PCR in your flexible film,” Keenan said. “Start doing it.” The message for converters was clear: brands are setting aggressive circularity targets, and suppliers who innovate early will be best positioned to grow with them.
Medellin shared a similar sentiment about the evolving brand–supplier dynamic. “You are an extension of our manufacturing facility,” he told the converter-heavy audience. “You bring innovation to us, we co-develop things together.” That cooperative mindset, he said, is what will make flexible packaging viable under EPR and beyond.
As both panelists made clear, flexible packaging’s future will depend as much on collaboration as on chemistry. The challenge isn’t only about new materials or new recovery systems—it’s about rethinking how the entire packaging value chain works together to make circularity possible.
Quick Hits from the CPG Panel
1. Inks, adhesives, and coatings determine recyclability.
Pat Keenan pointed out that recyclability often fails not because of the base film, but because of what’s added to it. “We’ve got to solve for inks, coatings, adhesives, and tie layers,” he said. “If you just have a polyethylene film and you add an incompatible ink or adhesive, you’ve lost your recyclability right there.”
2. PE is the clear near-term priority.
“Where do we prioritize spending our dollars on building infrastructure? It’s polyethylene, period,” Keenan said, underscoring the industry’s consensus that PE films will be the dominant flexible substrate for recycling investments through 2030.
3. Flexibility on materials gives P&G an edge.
Teo Medellin pointed out that P&G doesn’t face food-contact restrictions. “I don’t do food or hot fill for example… PE should satisfy a hundred percent of my flexible packaging needs,” he said — meaning P&G can move faster on mechanical and solvent-based recycling technologies.
4. Flexloop could open new markets.
P&G’s new Flexloop process with Lindner, a solvent-based mechanical extraction system, removes odors, adhesives, and inks from post-consumer resin, potentially enabling PCR to be used in sensitive applications like cosmetics or personal care.
5. Infrastructure subsidies are working models.
Through USFFI and CalFFlex, both brands are helping to subsidize flexible film bales at what Keenan estimates to be roughly $1 per pound, proving that market pull can be engineered when economics are aligned.
6. Chemical recycling will play a role, but not for most materials.
Keenan said only “a small subset” of plastics will require molecular recycling; the majority will need to flow through mechanical systems. That focus is shaping design-for-recyclability work at General Mills.
7. Collaboration isn’t optional.
Both panelists stressed that brands, converters, and recyclers must work together. “Converters are the ones who can tell us what’s possible,” Medellin said. Keenan agreed, calling converter engagement “critical to making flexible packaging truly recyclable.”