In a Flexible Packaging Association- and Printpack-led panel discussion that revealed how brand owners are shouldering new responsibilities in packaging recovery, sustainability leaders from General Mills and Procter & Gamble described how CPGs are beginning to fund the very systems that will make flexible film recycling possible. Part of last week's FPA FlexForward 2025 conference in New Orleans, panelists served up an unusually candid look at how large brands are adapting to extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws, not just via EPR's compliance fees, but possibly, by directly subsidizing the economics of film recovery.

Flexible packaging has long been prized for its lightweight efficiency and product protection, but it poses a major challenge in a world moving toward circularity. With few end markets and limited or insufficient recovery infrastructure, films and pouches have been difficult for materials recovery facilities (MRFs) to process profitably. That’s why brands are stepping in to help make the math work.

From policy pressure to brand-led solutions

Pat Keenan, who leads packaging R&D and sustainability at General Mills, explained that brands aren’t waiting for policy alone to dictate outcomes. Instead, they’re banding together to make recovery systems financially viable.

So at General Mills, we recently partnered with some CPG peers—Mars, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Mondelez, and Hill’s—and started up an organization called USFFI, the United States Flexible Film Initiative,” Keenan said. “And it really came out of research from a consultant where we said, ‘What’s happening? Why is film not moving from a MRF to an end market?’ And that research really said you need to subsidize the cost of a bale of film, and that looks like on a dollar per pound.

Notably, the companies behind USFFI are primarily food and pet food manufacturers. Flexible packaging is a key substrate, but food-contact, mechanically recycled flesible packaging is a hurdle. More on that later. The Initiative aims to create an incentive for MRFs to actually recover flexible film. By helping offset the costs of baling and moving the material downstream, the participating brands are attempting to build the bridge between recovery and end markets.

In effect, these companies might be paying twice: once through their EPR fees to producer responsibility organizations (PROs), and again through initiatives like USFFI that directly support film recovery. But Keenan said it’s a necessary step if flexible packaging is to have a sustainable future, adding that film itself isn’t the problem. The system around it needs to be strengthened to imbue it with value diminished by quality and collection debits, he related during the panel.

Brands will 'pay the toll,' but consumer education is nuanced

Teo Medellin, director of corporate packaging sustainability at Procter & Gamble, shared a similar perspective. P&G is also investing in mechanisms to help fund the recovery of flexible films, primarily through its involvement in CalFFlex, a project led by The Recycling Partnership.

We can pay the toll that is going to be fair for the processing of this material,” Medellin said. “And those are the fees that we’re working on with CAA [Circular Action Alliance, the PRO], and that we’re working on with the community.

The phrase “pay the toll” seems to be a shorthand for how brands are confronting and bridging the gap between what recycling costs and what recycled film is worth on the market today. Medellin lets on that brands are beginning to view recovery infrastructure as part of their supply chain; one they’ll need to help finance if they want access to post-consumer resin (PCR) in the future.

Keenan added that part of 'paying' into the system means using the PCR yourself.

“[The act of] including recycled content in your packaging is a huge contributor to a circular economy… Right now, there’s no demand for it,” Keenan said. End markets, not collection, remain the weakest link in closing the loop on flexible films, so use of PCR, by flexible packaging suppliers and their brand owner customers alike, is key to help create and support end markets.

On a related topic, Keenan pushed back on the idea that brand owners alone should carry the full burden of educating consumers about recycling flexible packaging, saying the issue runs deeper. He cited a consumer study conducted via USFFI through the Shelton Group, which found that most consumers “have no idea what [recycled content] means.”

Because of that, brands often see little value in calling out PCR use on-pack. “Consumers don’t know what it means. So there’s no value in doing it other than supporting a circular economy,” he said, but there's an important caveat. “But when you educate consumers about recycled content,” he added, “they start valuing it more than a recyclability claim.”

For brand owners, he said, PCR as a material choice has an outsized impact on supporting circularity in the near term, but long-term, there's communication opportunity once public understanding catches up.

Keenan also echoed Medellin’s wider view of the supply chain, suggesting that brand owners now understand that circularity for flexible packaging depends on making the economics work all the way through. Keenan said that without financial support or market incentive, MRFs have little reason to collect and sort film.

If it’s not recyclable, by 2032, you can’t ship it in California.” — Pat Keenan, General Mills