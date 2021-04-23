Webinar Explores the Latest Packaging Design Trends

UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub’s latest free packaging webinar explores the world of packaging design innovation trends with a whistle-stop tour of the latest innovations.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Apr 23rd, 2021
Packaging Design Trends 29th April

Paul Jenkins of ThePackHub comments: “The pandemic has meant many of us in the packaging industry have been working from home, and face-to-face events as we know it have been put on pause. The webinar format allows us to connect with packaging professionals worldwide. We have been running regular packaging webinars for more than a year and consistently get 300+ registrations. We cover a range of topics, and I am really excited to explore the latest packaging design trends for our next event on Thursday 29th April.

ThePackHub will also be joined on the next webinar by James Cutting, CEO of [T=Ø], who will tell us how to create 1000’s of artworks in seconds and how their game-changing software and an innovative digital approach is revolutionising pre-media. Enabling brand owners and retailers to significantly improve their speed to market and dramatically reduce the lifetime cost of ownership of a brand.

Hosted by Paul Jenkins, Managing Director and Barrington Pamplin, Technical Director of ThePackHub. To find out more and book for the event that takes place at 3pm UK / 10am ET:  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rr7wZbEGSyqhoNeTY5HJoA

More information on [T=Ø] https://www.timeequals0.co.uk/


