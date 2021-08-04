Colgate Elixir Tops the 2021 IoPP AmeriStar Awards

Colgate Elixir, by Colgate-Palmolive, landed in the top spot as the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced the winners of the 2021 AmeriStar Awards competition. There were 24 winners and three student award winners.

Aug 4th, 2021

The 2021 AmeriStar Package Award Winners are as follows, read more about them at the IoPP website here:Best in Show, Design Excellence, and Health & Beauty Aids—Colgate Elixir, by Colgate-Palmolive.Best in Show, Design Excellence, and Health & Beauty Aids—Colgate Elixir, by Colgate-Palmolive.

Winner of Best in Show Award (The Best of Show Award honors a package that surpasses all judging criteria. The winning package received top ratings in every category of judging) and the Design Excellence Award (The Design Excellence Award recognizes the package that best integrates structure and graphic design. Judges consider how improved functionality can persuade consumers to think about the product in a new way, as well as design benefits such as presentation and findability on a shelf.) was...

Colgate Elixir, by Colgate-Palmolive (Health & Beauty Aids): AmeriStar judges rated this package very high not only for its sustainability attributes, but also make it the clear choice for this year’s Best in Show Award. It’s very rare when the same package wins more than one of the Top 3 honors in the same year in the AmeriStar competition, but the judges rated this as a truly exceptional package in multiple ways.

Colgate Elixir is toothpaste reimagined. This award-winning package uniquely marries a PET bottle with LiquiGlide technology, enabling the Colgate Palmolive team to use PET with more viscous toothpastes. The cap opening was developed to dispense viscous toothpaste on a toothbrush while permitting air into the bottle, allowing smooth outflow of toothpaste. Designed for recyclability, including a thick-walled PET-E cap to provide a premium aesthetic while retaining compatibility with the PET recyclability stream. The label is a combination printed PS label, 4 colors with dual matte and gloss varnishes, as well as two cold foil applications and a reverse printed back label. The bottle itself is produced through a Single Stage ISBM process and assembled with an injection molded PP shoulder shroud and a thick-walled PET-E cap.

   Read about the Colgate-Palmolive Elixir packaging project in detail here. Packaging World's Anne Marie Mohan recently covered the packaging format in the August 2021 issue. 

Sustainable Packaging Award

The Sustainable Packaging Award honors the most resourceful package in the AmeriStar competition. Judges consider how the packaging can reduce its impact on the environment by evaluating efficient energy usage, recycling efforts and effective use of reusable, recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials. The winner was...

GSK’s 100% Plastic-Free, 100% Recyclable Secondary Packaging Toothbrush Launch, by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. (Health & Beauty Aids Winner) 

GSK’s first ever 100% plastic-free, 100% recyclable secondary packaging toothbrush launch disrupts the toothbrush aisle with an aesthetically pleasing, consumer friendly, innovative, and fully sustainable concept. This toothbrush twin pack consists of a color matched, thermoformed PaperFoam tray that is compostable and recyclable in the paper waste stream. It is heat sealed to a printed, SBS NatraLock® UltraSeal top card engineered to be used as a plastic clamshell replacement, while maximizing shelf appeal and enhancing sustainability. The top card has a die-cut window glued with clear, heat-sealable compostable cellulose transparent film, allowing the consumer to see the product. Finally, on the back of the cellulose tray are two paper-based labels, also plastic free.

Sustainable Packaging and Health & Beauty Aids Awards—GSK’s 100% Plastic-Free, 100% Recyclable Secondary Packaging Toothbrush Launch, by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare.Sustainable Packaging and Health & Beauty Aids Awards—GSK’s 100% Plastic-Free, 100% Recyclable Secondary Packaging Toothbrush Launch, by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare.

2021 AmeriStar Winners by Category:
Beverages (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic)
The Estrella Damm Rounded Corner Beer Cartons, from Graphic Packaging International.

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)
The Easy-to-Hold, Easy-to-Pour Large Carbonated Soft Drink Bottle, by PepsiCo.

The Liquipure™ Ultra Mono-Material Flexible Packaging for Bag-in-Box Beverages, by Liquibox.

The MUD/WTR: Showcasing a Simple, Elegant Coffee Alternative, by TricorBraun.

The Dura-Lite® Light Weight Packaging for Dairy, Water and Beverage, by Altium Packaging LP.

Boardio® - The Recyclable Paper-Based Can for Coffee, by AR Packaging Systems AB. (Food, Shelf Stable)

Cosmetics
The Aveda Pyramid Holiday Cartons, by Graphic Packaging International.

Electronics
The Medtronic Glass Component Automation Tote, by Prent Corporation.

Food (Refrigerated)
The Impossible™ Burger Patties in a rPET VSP Tray for Dramatic On-Shelf Appearance with Raised Features to Allow Wrap-Around Decorative Band to Protect Product During Transport, by Impossible Foods.

The ThermoBox, by Smurfit Kappa North America.

Food (Shelf Stable)
The Nestle Tapered Hinged-Lid Confectionary Cartons, by Graphic Packaging International.

Boardio® – The Recyclable Paper Bottle for Gum and Confectionery, by AR Packaging Systems AB. (Beverages, Non-Alcoholic)

Health & Beauty Aids
The Pravana Pure Light, by Berlin Packaging – Studio One Eleven.

Colgate Elixir, by Colgate-Palmolive (Best in Show Winner)

GSK’s 100% Plastic-Free, 100% Recyclable Secondary Packaging Toothbrush Launch, by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. (Sustainable Packaging Award Winner)

Medical Device
The Medical Device Card-Hoop Assembly and Packaging Optimization, by Medtronic.

The Miltenyi CliniMACS Prodigy Set, by Nelipak Healthcare Packaging.

The Deep Blue Hernia Mesh Strand Package for Sutures, by Merrill’s Packaging Inc.

Other
The Clover Remanufactured Toner Cartridge, by Smurfit Kappa North America.

Promotional/Display
The Sharpie Spinner, by Newell Brands.

Saves Food (Agriculture)
Belle Harvest Sustainable Apple Packaging, by Graphic Packaging International.

AmeriStar 2021 Student Winners:
• First-Place: The Gold Medal Flour, from the University of Cincinnati.

• Second-Place: The Terra – Nature Made Concept, from the University of Cincinnati.

• Third-Place: The Design of a Recyclable Kraft Bubble Mailer, from Conestoga College.

Full information about each of the 2021 AmeriStar Package Award Winners is available online.

