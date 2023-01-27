Coke Europe Adopts Tethered Closure, Follows EU Directive

Berry’s closure for Coca-Cola is based on its patented CompactFlip hinge solution. It is the first to be used in conjunction with the new lightweight 26-mm GME30.40 neck, developed by the Cetie Single-Use Plastics Group.

In Europe, the Coca-Cola Company announced that it is adopting a lightweight, tethered closure for its carbonated soft drinks in PET bottles. Bolstered by the European Union (EU) Single-Use Plastics Directive, this new tethered closure for Coca-Cola is designed to remain intact with the bottle, making it less likely to be littered and more likely to be recycled. Berry Global Group, Inc. is the first plastic packaging manufacturer to supply Coca-Cola this tethered closure format. Berry’s Proxima tethered closure recently won a prestigious Technology Excellence Award in the sustainability category at PACK EXPO International.

Over 400 million closures have been successfully applied to date on Coca-Cola bottling lines in Germany, Spain, and the UK, with the rollout to continue to the company’s other European plants. The EU Directive 2019/204 requires plastic beverage bottles up to 3 L in size to have closures that remain attached to the container throughout their intended use from July 2024. And this collaboration helps progress Coca-Cola’s goal to make 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025.

Maintaining a convenient and comfortable user experience, in addition to product safety and security, Berry’s new tethered closure for Coca-Cola features a special tamper-evident band that, once broken, does not impact the closure's ability to remain attached and is positioned out of the way for drinking but can easily be reclosed. When open, it provides a wide angle for easy access to the beverage and comfortable on-the-go drinking.

Berry’s closure for Coca-Cola is based on its patented CompactFlip hinge solution. It is the first to be used in conjunction with the new lightweight 26-mm GME30.40 neck, developed by the Cetie (The International Technical Centre for Bottling) Single-Use Plastics Group, of which Berry is a member. The new neck finish delivers an over 1-g saving in PET compared to the current PCO-1881 neck. Combined with a 10% weight reduction from the Berry closure, the new pack is now around 20% lighter than the PCO-1881 version.

“Innovation in packaging design is key to helping our customers meet their ambitious sustainability goals while delivering attractive, functional solutions that meet and exceed constantly evolving market demands,” says Thierry Bernet , VP circular economy & innovation at Berry Global. “Because PET bottles are the most recycled plastic package type, this collaboration has tremendous potential to help keep resources in use and out of our environment.” PW