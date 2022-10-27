Celebrate the 2022 Technology Excellence Awards Recipients

The winners of the 2022 Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23–26; McCormick Place, Chicago), owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, are:

After months of narrowing down 60 qualified entries, three days of onsite voting allowed PACK EXPO International attendees to be the ultimate judge of the most innovative materials and technologies at the show. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booths of these four winners of their respective categories to see these state-of-the-art materials and technologies in action.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners for their outstanding materials and technologies. The abundance of quality entries received this year made the selection process quite challenging,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “We are proud to celebrate and showcase the best of the industry, and encouraged to see that the Technology Excellence Awards are attracting the top innovations.”

The 2022 Technology Excellence Award Winners are:

Food and Beverage – [Proxima Tethered Closure]

Berry Global, Booth #N-4727

The Proxima tethered closure provides a solution to enhance the recyclability of the closure while still offering consumers a convenient and comfortable drinking experience for cold fill and aseptic applications, including still water and functional drink. The design of the closure includes a special feature on the tamper-evident band ensuring that consumer convenience in not compromised in any way but enabling easy reclosing of the bottle.

General Packaging and Processing – [IMA Ilapak Vegatronic 6400]

IMA North America Inc., Booth #S-2514

Hygiene, accessibility and efficiency are the trademarks of the IMA Ilapak Vegatronic 6400 continuous motion vertical bagging machine - developed to meet the specific needs of highly demanding industries in terms of sanitary design, accessibility, fast changeover, and OEE. Full open-frame design, IP66 through IP69K rated electrical components, are some of the features of this cutting-edge solution.

Personal Care/Pharmaceuticals – [Eurotrol]

CueSee Mix / Dual Chambered Device for storage of liquids/powdered/lyophilized components, Booth #W-13027

CueSee Mix® is a unique, patented packaging form that is revolutionizing the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. The innovative, dual chambered device keeps various fractions separated, preventing reactions between components of the desired matrix.

Sustainability – [ClipCombo™]

Graphic Packaging International, Booth #S-1730

The ClipCombo machinery solution is the latest machinery innovation from Graphic Packaging. Delivering the ability to run two different paper-based multipack styles on the same machine, the ClipCombo solution uniquely allows rapid changeovers and delivers high speeds no matter what is running.

