Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Interactive Can for RTC Cocktail Encourages Social Connections

New vodka-based canned cocktail Meet Your Destiny from 0.2 SIPS comes in a can sized for sharing that also allows consumers to share ‘deets’ directly on the package.

Anne Marie Mohan
Meet Your Destiny comes in a 12-oz can, designed for sharing, that offers room on the back to connect with other consumers.
Meet Your Destiny comes in a 12-oz can, designed for sharing, that offers room on the back to connect with other consumers.

California-based designer and entrepreneur Holly Riddel is on a mission to inspire people to look at one another with kindness, curiosity, and an open mind and heart. Integrating her passion for bringing people together with products designed to facilitate that connection, Riddel recently launched the 0.2 Meet Your Destiny brand, which includes a unisex fragrance that “evokes the emotional high of love and connection” and her most recent introduction, a ready-to-drink cocktail with an interactive can that creates opportunities to connect.

   Read this related story on the top five trends in spirits and wine for 2021/2022.

According to Riddel, the 0.2 brand name, as well as the name of the company she founded to produce the products, 0.2 SIPS LLC, is reflective of her mission. “0.2 stands for the one-fifth of a second that scientists say it takes to make an instant connection with another, to feel that rush of excitement, and to experience an instantaneous chemical reaction in the body and brain,” she explains. “Meet Your Destiny [canned cocktail] is meant to elicit that feeling, that sensory rush of pleasure, in a drink.”

Made with six-times-distilled vodka and all-natural ingredients, the RTD canned cocktail includes light notes of bergamot tea, mint, orange, fresh ginger, and a touch of pure honey. Differentiating Meet Your Destiny from other canned cocktails on the market, Riddel says, are its premium ingredients, no-fizz drinking experience, and interactive packaging.

The graphic design of the can includes a circle that signifies inclusiveness, with two images inside portraying two souls coming together.The graphic design of the can includes a circle that signifies inclusiveness, with two images inside portraying two souls coming together.Meet Your Destiny comes in a 12-oz aluminum can from Ball; the 12-oz serving size is meant for sharing. On the back of the can, copy reads, “A glance happens in 0.2 seconds and life can change. Make a friend or meet the love of your life—but don’t miss the moment.” Underneath that are two options, “Let’s be friends,” or “Maybe a date?” with checkboxes next to each. Beneath that, the can reads, “I’m @” along with an area to write-in contact information. 

On the importance of personalized packaging to the Meet Your Destiny brand, Riddel says, “We are dedicated to bringing people together by inspiring interaction and excitement around the possibilities of connection. We are meant to be social. If someone is shy, our can and cocktail can help.”

   Read how RTD non-alcoholic cocktail brand Seedlip used the rule of thirds for its packaging design.

The front of the can is noteworthy as well, with its evocative, eye-catching design. Created by a team in Japan, the design comprises a white background against which is a dynamic circle of pink, orange, and red colors overprinted with the brand name in metallic gold. Explains Riddel, “The circle is inclusive, and inside of it are two images to portray two souls coming together. The colors represent lust and love and are meant to be very sexy.”

Meet Your Destiny was launched at the end of Q1-22 and is available in California at retailers that include Total Wine & More, at hotels and resorts, including Loews Santa Monica and Rowan Hotel Palm Springs, and on-premise at a number of popular night spots.

Companies in this article
Ball Corporation
Related Stories
The box for the ASUS ExpertBook B9 14-in. laptop can be folded for reuse as a computer stand.
Package Design
ASUS Laptop Box Converts to Computer Stand
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 07 10 Pm
Package Design
Closed-Loop Corrugated Case Reuse Process Delivers Savings Through Cycles, Material Input Reduction
Web Shot
Package Design
Seventh Generation Unveils Its Largest Rebrand Ever
Olive Natural Skincare redesigned secondary packaging.
Package Design
Skincare CPG Unveils Garden-Like Package Refresh
Top Stories
Meet Your Destiny comes in a 12-oz can, designed for sharing, that offers room on the back to connect with other consumers.
Package Design
Interactive Can for RTC Cocktail Encourages Social Connections
New vodka-based canned cocktail Meet Your Destiny from 0.2 SIPS comes in a can sized for sharing that also allows consumers to share ‘deets’ directly on the package.
Getty Images 1362788786
Robotics
A Majority Now Use End-of-Line Robotics, But Growth Is Expected to Plateau
Nature's Fresh and KARMA pet food packaging
Sustainability
Pet Food Brands Add Sustainability with Packaging, Eco-Friendly Partnerships
HDA Traceability Seminar dispenser panel (from left): moderator Ronald Bone, HDA Consultant, Ronald N. Bone Consulting LLC; Ian Cannell, Kaiser Permanente; Lisa Schwartz, National Community Pharmacists Association; and Leon Nevers, H-E-B.
Business intelligence
How Missing Traceability Data Might Affect Pharmacy Patients
What we expect in coming years, and actually, towards the second half of this year, is that the demand [for growth] will be driven by trying to address [ongoing] workforce challenges.
PMMI news
unPACKed podcast: Industry Growth Set to Stabilize
The top conveying tips
Read best practices to ensure efficient product handling.
Download Today
The top conveying tips
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Products
Uhlmann Pack Expo 2022
Bottle Line
At PACK EXPO International, Uhlmann will present the first bottle line for solid dose products with an integrated metal detector and serialization unit.
Portable Vacuum Lifter
Bag Tipping Unit
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
Packaging World Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
2022 Bagging Hero
Bagging & wrapping
Bagging Pouching and Wrapping Playbook
View more »