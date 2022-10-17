Meet Your Destiny comes in a 12-oz can, designed for sharing, that offers room on the back to connect with other consumers.

California-based designer and entrepreneur Holly Riddel is on a mission to inspire people to look at one another with kindness, curiosity, and an open mind and heart. Integrating her passion for bringing people together with products designed to facilitate that connection, Riddel recently launched the 0.2 Meet Your Destiny brand, which includes a unisex fragrance that “evokes the emotional high of love and connection” and her most recent introduction, a ready-to-drink cocktail with an interactive can that creates opportunities to connect.

According to Riddel, the 0.2 brand name, as well as the name of the company she founded to produce the products, 0.2 SIPS LLC, is reflective of her mission. “0.2 stands for the one-fifth of a second that scientists say it takes to make an instant connection with another, to feel that rush of excitement, and to experience an instantaneous chemical reaction in the body and brain,” she explains. “Meet Your Destiny [canned cocktail] is meant to elicit that feeling, that sensory rush of pleasure, in a drink.”

Made with six-times-distilled vodka and all-natural ingredients, the RTD canned cocktail includes light notes of bergamot tea, mint, orange, fresh ginger, and a touch of pure honey. Differentiating Meet Your Destiny from other canned cocktails on the market, Riddel says, are its premium ingredients, no-fizz drinking experience, and interactive packaging.

Meet Your Destiny comes in a 12-oz aluminum can from Ball; the 12-oz serving size is meant for sharing. On the back of the can, copy reads, “A glance happens in 0.2 seconds and life can change. Make a friend or meet the love of your life—but don’t miss the moment.” Underneath that are two options, “Let’s be friends,” or “Maybe a date?” with checkboxes next to each. Beneath that, the can reads, “I’m @” along with an area to write-in contact information.

On the importance of personalized packaging to the Meet Your Destiny brand, Riddel says, “We are dedicated to bringing people together by inspiring interaction and excitement around the possibilities of connection. We are meant to be social. If someone is shy, our can and cocktail can help.”

The front of the can is noteworthy as well, with its evocative, eye-catching design. Created by a team in Japan, the design comprises a white background against which is a dynamic circle of pink, orange, and red colors overprinted with the brand name in metallic gold. Explains Riddel, “The circle is inclusive, and inside of it are two images to portray two souls coming together. The colors represent lust and love and are meant to be very sexy.”

Meet Your Destiny was launched at the end of Q1-22 and is available in California at retailers that include Total Wine & More, at hotels and resorts, including Loews Santa Monica and Rowan Hotel Palm Springs, and on-premise at a number of popular night spots.