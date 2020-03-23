FPA Addresses Essential Manufacturing in Light of COVID-19 Crisis

FPA requests certain clarity with respect to federal, state, and local guidelines and mandates.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Flexible Packaging Association
Mar 23rd, 2020
Fpa Vert Logo Full Color Cmyk 5e615e07a6aca

The Flexible Packaging Association issued letters to the White House, all Governors, and Capitol Hill leadership with regard to the need for essential packaging manufacturing during this time of uncertainty, particularly food insecurity and access to pharmaceutical and medical supplies. The letters also highlight the need for clarity with respect to federal, state, and local government proclamations distinguishing “essential” business operations from mass population event limitations.

Flexible packaging protects products that consumers use every day – including hermetically sealed food and beverage products as well as sterile health and beauty items and pharmaceuticals. Even packaging for pet food uses flexible packaging to deliver fresh and healthy meals to a variety of animals.

Flexible packaging is also used for medical device packaging to ensure that the products packaged, diagnostic tests, IV solutions and sets, syringes, catheters, intubation tubes, isolation gowns, and other personal protective equipment maintain their sterility and efficacy at the time of use. Trash and medical waste receptacles use can liners to manage business, institutional, medical, and household waste. Carry-out and take-out food containers and e-commerce delivery, which are increasingly important during this time, are also heavily supported by the flexible packaging industry. Thus, FPA and its members are vital to the supply chain when addressing the needs of U.S. consumers in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

It is of fundamental importance that the industry’s manufacturing facilities stay open and functioning in order to supply the necessary packaging consumer product companies and retailers need to supply goods the public needs through this health crisis.

We have all seen the unprecedented lines at stores and the empty shelves as consumers attempt to provide for their families, with even the basics, such as protein, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer, while heeding the various polices to stay at home and practice social distancing. We are also concerned about the need for increased production of medical protective supplies to our doctors, hospitals, and first responders. Flexible packaging manufacturers stand ready to assist in closing these gaps and ensuring food and medical security as the country faces this crisis.

In order to do so, FPA requests certain clarity with respect to state and local mandates. We ask that there be uniformity at the state and local levels in distinguishing bans on social gatherings and the closure of bars, gyms, and museums from business operations. Employees should not be confused about whether or not they report to work based on a myriad of state and local limitations on public forums.

In addition, given that the supply chain can and will deliver the goods needed to restock shelves and keep consumers safe if allowed to do so, we request that consumer and pet food, health and beauty, pharmaceutical, and medical device packaging be considered essential manufacturing and a critical infrastructure industry, as stated in the recently released “President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.” This, along with our supply chain partners in the food and health industries, such as food processors, transportation and distribution centers, retail establishments, e-commerce providers, restaurants, and other indispensable parts of the supply chain, should be considered equally critical.

FPA members are committed to the health and safety of their workforce and the families they support. Rigorous safety precautions are already in place at our manufacturing facilities to protect not only the workers but the consumers who will ultimately use and digest the products their packaging protects. Let the industry continue to support these critical goods and service sectors, which will also assist in responding to COVID-19 across the country.

Companies in this article
Flexible Packaging Association
News 190109983 Ar 1 Dcvkitfremlw
Plastics Association Calls for Industry-Wide Shelter in Place Exclusion
The Plastics Industry Association President and CEO Tony Radoszewski issued a statement today requesting all local, state, and federal governments to include plastic resin and plastic product manufacturers as “essential” in order to stay open.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Fpa Vert Logo Full Color Cmyk 5e615e07a6aca
FPA Addresses Essential Manufacturing in Light of COVID-19 Crisis
FPA requests certain clarity with respect to federal, state, and local guidelines and mandates.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Logo
Glenroy Achieves “AA” Grade for BRCGS Packaging Certification
Glenroy Inc. received an “AA” grade for its Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standards (BRCGS) Certification for Packaging and Packaging Materials.
Mar 19th, 2020
Logo Header 3
Tecnocap Announces Joint Venture with Oricon Enterprises
Tecnocap entered into a joint agreement with Oricon Enterprise to manufacture lug caps.
Mar 18th, 2020
Printing &amp; Shelf Impact&mdash;Bear Naked&circledR; Premium Granola, TC Transcontinental Packaging
2020 FPA Silver Winners
List of the 2020 FPA Silver Winners.
Mar 18th, 2020
Predilecta
Flexible ‘Mason Jar’
Winning a Gold Award for Shelf Impact as well as Silver for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging and another Silver for Packaging Excellence was the pre-made stand-up pouch for premium tomato sauces from Predilecta Alimentos Ltd of Brazil.
Mar 18th, 2020
Profol
PP Film
The CPPouch® PP film from Profol can be used to manufacture flexible packaging pouch structures that are 100% recyclable and don’t require the use of foil or solvents.
Mar 17th, 2020
Flexi Tube
New Kind of Tube Format
UFlex won two more Gold Awards (for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging and for Packaging Excellence) as well as a Silver Award (for Technical Innovation) for its Flexitube Package.
Mar 17th, 2020
Recy Can &oslash;99 V01 04
Recycled Steel-based Tinplate Cans
Hoffmann introduces RecyCan® tinplate cans comprised of 100% recycled steel. They are available as three-piece, two-piece, or deep-draw cans that can provide protection against light, air/oxygen, and moisture.
Mar 17th, 2020
Fpa Skratch Labs
Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs
Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.
Mar 16th, 2020
Horror vacui is a Latin term that means the fear of empty spaces. It&rsquo;s a centuries-old concept used primarily in art and design.
Horror Vacui! Reevaluating Empty Design Space
One method to increase the perceived value of your product is to reduce visual pieces of information, or chunks, on your package.
Mar 13th, 2020
4 D Bag
“4D” Bag Combines Best of Rigid, Flexible
Landing itself a Gold Award for Shelf Impact, global film manufacturer Uflex Limited developed a brick-shaped, all panel registered bag/pouch with a handle and re-closable option that can either stand on a shelf or lie down in a stack or on a pallet.
Mar 13th, 2020
Insura Seal Verification
Colorful Seal Verification Technology for Medical Device Packaging
Winning an FPA Gold Award in Technical Innovation, Insura™ Seal Verification technology from Amcor Healthcare Packaging offers a “colorful” option for the countless medical device packages that undergo visual inspection.
Mar 12th, 2020
Lg Signature 1
LG Electronics Taps Customizable Kit for Unboxing, Brand Experience
Companies selling higher-end products--cosmetics, liquor, or consumer electronics, for instance--can struggle amid an over-saturation of “premium” messaging. LG broke the cycle with a unique package design kit from RRD.
Mar 11th, 2020
Direct digital print on aluminum cans is a differentiator for this U.K. craft brewer.
Direct-to-Can Digital Print for Craft Brewer
BrewBoard, a Cambridge-based independent craft brewer in the UK, has expanded its offering of exclusive and original craft beer can designs with direct-to-can digital printing technology.
Mar 11th, 2020
Rosamari Feliu
Packaging’s Evolving Functions Promote Innovative Technology
To quote Jane Donaghey of Almac Pharma Services—though many others would agree—“A package brings a product to life.”*
Mar 11th, 2020
Stacys
Bold Graphics Celebrate Women’s History
As a female-founded brand, Stacy’s Snacks is intent on empowering and supporting other female entrepreneurs as they launch their own businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
Peter Fallat 2018
Flexible Film and the Circular Economy
Peter Fallat, Director of Global Design & Packaging at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a Colgate-Palmolive company, discusses how flexible films fit into the drive for more sustainable packaging.
Mar 10th, 2020
Amplify
A Hot Design for a Hot Chip
With a foundation of “snacking without compromise,” Amplify Snack Brands is focused on creating great-tasting snacks without trade-offs in nutrition or convenience.
Mar 10th, 2020
Head Shot Meena B 0570
The Manufacturing Institute to Honor Meena Banasiak, Phoenix Inc.
The Manufacturing Institute announced that it will award Meena Banasiak a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award on April 30 in Washington, D.C.
Mar 9th, 2020
More in Design
Fpa Chico Honey
A Honey of a Pouch: Inverted SUP Makes Honey Consumption Mess Free
New Chico Honey Squeeze Pouch provides controlled, drip-free dispensing, complete product evacuation, and a better environmental footprint than rigid packaging.
Mar 9th, 2020
Stream One
High-Barrier Medical and Food Packaging is Recycle-Ready
Healthcare facilities represent some of the largest contributors of plastic waste to landfills and incineration while consumers increasingly seek recycle-ready food packaging.
Mar 6th, 2020
In-mold label delivers a no-label look.
IML for Tomato Packs
As demand for on-the-go packaging continues to grow, a new tomato container featuring in-mold labeling is catching consumers’ eyes in European markets.
Mar 6th, 2020
Fpa Vert Logo Full Color Cmyk
FPA Announces 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 64th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
Mar 5th, 2020
Hills
Compatibilizer Makes Pouch Recycle-Ready
Winner of a Gold Award for Packaging Excellence plus a Silver Award for Sustainability and another Silver for Technical Innovation in the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition was a standup pouch for pet food treats.
Mar 5th, 2020
Aero Flexx1
AeroFlexx Named Top FPA Award Winner
Described as the “perfect e-commerce package” yet perfectly suitable for brick-and-mortar channels as well, the winner of the Highest Achievement Award in the 64th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition is AeroFlexx.
Mar 5th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 04 At 7 23 29 Pm
Live From PACK EXPO East: Mono-Materials Still Trending
Here at the Philadelphia show, converters and machinery builders alike are taking notice and advantage of brand owners' rekindled love for easily recycled mono-materials films and resins.
Mar 4th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
To prove how Jif and GIF differ, Jif has created a limited run of specially labeled jars that say Gif right on the front.
Limited Edition Peanut Butter Jar Seeks to Settle GIF vs. JIF Debate
The J.M. Smuckers Co. designs a limited-edition jar for its peanut butter with its JIF logo transformed to GIF and a social media hashtag to spur consumers to join the debate.
Mar 4th, 2020
Box Pouch With Zipper[1][7]
Zippered Box Pouch
Shakoflex’s zippered pouch features four vertical faces and a flat bottom that can be formed in a square design.
Mar 4th, 2020
06082019 Nest Rack 4840 Cd Od Offen3
Nestable Pallets
Cabka’s new NestRack nestable pallets, available in HDPE and ACM, are suitable for high-bay racking, double stacking, and roller conveyors. They are available with an open or closed deck.
Mar 4th, 2020
The Duppy Share Spiced label depicts a duppy dancing as it enjoys the rum.
Mischievous Dancing Duppy Adorns Spiced Rum Label
Rum brand extension builds on original bottle label graphics, with a playful, shapeshifting creature from Caribbean folklore, putting the focus on the exuberant nature of drinking rum.
Mar 3rd, 2020