New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Madura Tea Shifts from Metalized OPP to Barrier Paper Packaging

Australia is leading the charge in a recent shift toward barrier paper packaging.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 6, 2023
The new printed barrier paper packaging is curbside recyclable.
The new printed barrier paper packaging is curbside recyclable.

Not long after Mars unveiled an Australian barrier paper pack pilot with candy bars—and Nestlé did the same with its KitKat bars—Australian brand Madura Tea shifted packaging materials from metalized oriented polypropylene (OPP) to flexible paper packaging.

“Madura Tea has made the right decision in demonstrating its environmental responsibility by using recyclable materials from sustainable sources,” says Carsten Loemker, lead, engineering/technology, Madura Tea says of the company’s motivation for the switch.

With help from German suppliers Gundlach Packaging Group and Koehler Paper, Madura believes it has found an ideal packaging format for its products in a specific material called Koehler NexPlus Seal Pure MOB 72 gsm. The supplier notes this paper material has a mineral oil barrier and offers protection against mineral oil hydrocarbons MOSH and MOAH. Gundlach Packaging Group and Koehler Paper provided the brand owner with a range of test materials from the Koehler NexFlex product range, and after several promising tests landed on this specific material. Koehler Paper says that Koehler NexPlus Seal Pure MOB is a packaging paper with a significantly reduced carbon footprint in comparison to conventional plastic packaging, and is also 100% recyclable.

   

There have been quite a few recent instances of a shift from metalized films or other traditional flow wrap materials.

“Koehler NexPlus Seal Pure MOB—which is made from 100% virgin fiber pulp and is therefore suitable for contact with food—impressed everyone involved thanks to its outstanding barrier properties,” says Yevgen Zolotkovski, sales manager for Flexible Packaging Papers at Koehler Paper.

Like all other NexPlus papers, NexPlus Seal Pure MOB is also heat-sealable, and its high-strength properties make it ideally suited for further processing on all commercially available packaging machines, the company says.

“Although it’s an uncoated paper, the printing results are excellent and highlight the new environmentally friendly concept,” adds Rüdiger Brinkmann, senior sales manager at Gundlach. PW

Companies in this article
Gundlach Packaging Group
Koehler Paper
Related Stories
Tellus Products Compostable Packaging
Materials & Containers
Compostable Packaging: ‘A Solution, Not Every Solution’
The new line expands the range of returnable products in the Coca-Cola HBC portfolio to include Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in a 400-mL glass bottle for at-home and on-the-go consumption.
Materials & Containers
Coca-Cola Bottler Cuts Carbon with Returnable, Resealable Glass
The DS Smith Lift Up packaging system being used in this application is a 100% recyclable corrugated handle.
Materials & Containers
Coca-Cola HBC Austria Replacing Plastic Handles with Corrugated
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Top Stories
Mettler-Toledo’s Victor Kelly demonstrates the latest version of the company’s ProdX software, showing the ease of documenting and reporting inspection issues.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Updated Software Improves Ability to Monitor Inspection Results
Version 2.6 of Mettler-Toledo’s ProdX software improves the web dashboard and provides automated reporting to optimize documentation of inspection issues.
The MPE Crack-u-lator is a compact coffee grinder within a series to make its precision grinding technology accessible to medium and small manufacturers
Home
Modern Process Equipment Showcases Compact Grinders
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Ep 133
PMMI News
unPACKed Podcast: Forecasting Success With PMMI's State of the Industry Report
Calling All Packaging Designers Make It Sustainable
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Calling All Packaging Designers: Make It Sustainable
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Videojet Cij Printers
Continuous Inkjet Printers
Videojet Technologies introduces the Videojet 1880 +, 1880 UHS, and 1880 HR CIJ printers designed for high-speed performance and advanced digital connectivity while printing codes, dates, and other variable data on products and packaging
Glass Bottles for Spirits
Tabletop Digital Printing System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »