New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Plant-Based Cat Litter Answers Call for Fully Recyclable Paper Packaging

Responding to consumer calls for easily recyclable packaging, natural pet products producer Healthy Pet introduces a fully-recyclable paper bag with paper handle for its ökocat cat litter.

Anne Marie Mohan
Nov 8, 2023
The new packaging for Healthy Pet’s ökocat natural litter is a double-wall paper bag with a multi-wrapped paper handle that is glued in-between the layers of the bag for extra strength and durability.
The new packaging for Healthy Pet’s ökocat natural litter is a double-wall paper bag with a multi-wrapped paper handle that is glued in-between the layers of the bag for extra strength and durability.

For more than 35 years, Ferndale, Wash.-based Healthy Pet, a division of J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KG of Rosenberg, Germany, has been producing natural pet products from reclaimed, renewable materials. But, says Healthy Pet Consumer Communications Manager Leslie Ellis, the company recognizes that it can always take sustainability a step further. “We are continually striving to improve our products, including our packaging,” she says.

Among Healthy Pet’s products that promise “A Healthier Clean” is its ökocat natural cat litter. öko is German for “eco” or ecological—an ideal descriptor for the litter product, which is made from rescued natural wood fiber that is free of harmful chemicals, added fragrances, and toxic dyes and is 99% dust free. Explains Ellis, “Since it’s free of toxic chemicals, additives, and synthetic scents, it’s not detrimental to the environment, unlike strip-mined clay litter, which accounts for the 2.4 million tons of cat litter that end up in landfills each year.”

Several years ago, Healthy Pet conducted an in-depth consumer study to better understand its ökocat customer as well as ways it could improve upon its natural cat litter product. According to Ellis, “A clear insight was revealed: Make the packaging 100% recyclable.”

   Read related article, “Four Ways Forward for Sustainable Pet Food Packaging.”

This consumer directive, she shares, triggered a lengthy development process, slowed by COVID-19 and supply chain issues, that resulted in a switch from a paperboard box to a 100% recyclable paper bag for the full ökocat line.

The previous packaging for ökocat was a corrugated box with a plastic handle that, while recyclable, was difficult to break down because of the glue used on the package. The customer also needed to remove the plastic handle before recycling the box.

In developing a fully recyclable paper-bag alternative, Ellis says Healthy Pet devoted a lot of time to researching and testing different options. “Our design team worked hard to create packaging that was fully recyclable and biodegradable, while still ensuring the paper bags were thick and durable enough to hold our litter,” she says. “We also faced the challenge of implementing a paper handle that was strong enough to allow users to easily lift and transport each bag.”

The resulting package is a double-wall paper bag with a multi-wrapped paper handle that is glued in-between the layers of the bag for extra strength and durability. Ellis says that although Healthy Pet prefers to source its packaging domestically, it was not able find what it needed in the U.S. As a result, it chose a proprietary European supplier well known to its parent company, LRS, which has for years sourced the paper bag used for its European brand, Cat’s Best natural litter, from the supplier.

   Read about another company switching to recyclable paper packaging in, “Madura Tea Shifts from Metalized OPP to Barrier Paper Packaging.”

According to Ellis, the new packaging delivers similar strength to plastic packaging, “just in a format that’s healthier for the planet and reinforces Healthy Pet’s dedication to sustainability.” This message is conveyed to consumers via on-pack graphics that advise them of the bag’s recyclability.

The new bag for ökocat Original Premium, Super Soft, Low-Tracking, and Dust-Free varieties in sizes ranging from eight to 21.5 lb launched in late October 2023. The natural cat litter is available online and in retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, Petco, Whole Foods Market, and others.  PW

Related Stories
Sterling Anthony
Flexible Packaging
Choices in Barrier Flexible Packaging
Tyson Foods sustainable packgaging
Flexible Packaging
Tyson Launches Recycle-Ready Pack for Egg Products
Push & Dose is a bottom-gusseted standup pouch with a perforated tear-off top that holds 1 to 3 oz of product depending on product density.
Flexible Packaging
First Use of New Pouch Technology
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
The new packaging for Healthy Pet’s ökocat natural litter is a double-wall paper bag with a multi-wrapped paper handle that is glued in-between the layers of the bag for extra strength and durability.
Flexible Packaging
Plant-Based Cat Litter Answers Call for Fully Recyclable Paper Packaging
Responding to consumer calls for easily recyclable packaging, natural pet products producer Healthy Pet introduces a fully-recyclable paper bag with paper handle for its ökocat cat litter.
Jeff Synder, left, of Rumpke and Mark Agerton, P&G discuss how collaboration between MRFs and CPGs can facilitate the design of packaging that can be sorted in a recycling facility.
Home
MRF and CPG Collaboration Facilitates Recyclable Packaging Design
Panel1
Home
The Evolving Landscape of MRFs
Chase Design Group simplified the FȲTA brand message both visually and verbally to make the product benefits ‘easy to digest.’
Package Design
Bold Graphics for Plant Protein Brand Forge Distinct Path
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Water Cooled Uv Led Curing System
Water-Cooled UV LED Curing System
Designed to meet the harsh demands of industrial applications, Squid Ink’s water-cooled Squid UV LED curing system is capable of curing inks within a 40mm x 160mm area from a single lamp module.
Blister Card
Shaped Paper Food Tray
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »