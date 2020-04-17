Dow Develops Simplified Face Shield Design

Dow has developed a simplified face shield design and is sharing its design through an open-source file to help accelerate production rates of this equipment.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Dow
Apr 17th, 2020
Index

In addition, the company is collaborating to produce 100,000 face shields for donation to the state of Michigan for distribution to hospitals.

Dow doesn’t typically fabricate plastic products for consumer end-use. However, the company quickly developed the resin film technology for these face shields through its prototyping and fabricating capabilities at its Pack Studios application development facility in Freeport, Tex. Dow also worked with other value chain partners to identify a fabricator for the foam comfort strip that enables the shield to be worn comfortably.

“Our goal in offering an open-source, simplified design is to provide a way for others to increase additional production of much needed face shields,” said Diego Donoso, president of Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. “This is another example of how our materials, technical service personnel, and our Pack Studios collaborative development capabilities are enabling solutions that can be used to help protect those on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

The face-shield design is very flexible, allowing for the shields to be produced from a variety of readily available polymers, and can be cut using several high throughput technologies, such as water, laser and die cutting techniques. It is also simple and lightweight, comprised of just two pieces – a shield and forehead cushion – which eliminates multi-component assembly that can slow production, allowing for faster distribution.

In addition to sharing the open-source design, Dow is producing 100,000 face shields to be donated to the state of Michigan for distribution to hospitals. Michigan-based tinkrLAB is serving as a key development partner providing laser-cutting and assembly and has already completed an initial allotment of production.

“COVID-19 has shaken our communities. Being a small business, we see firsthand the need from those on the frontline and even though we are small, we still wanted to have an impact and offer a solution,” said Melissa Rabideau, founder and president of tinkrLAB. “As a small business, we are able to mobilize volunteers quickly to do our part, but the tangible impact of a small/large business collaboration allows us to combine resources and the impact can be much more substantial. Being hands-on is in our DNA, so it’s only appropriate that we have a hands-on approach to helping.”

Several prototypes were field tested, and feedback from healthcare professionals including doctors and nurses was used to develop the final design. Face shields are often a one-time use item, however when utilizing certain film formulations, shields can be disinfected and reused. The face shield was developed and is being distributed consistent with the limitations described in U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidance and Emergency Use Authorization issued for face shields for the duration of the public health emergency.

Companies and individuals interested in producing face shields can access the design file online. Dow is also seeking to partner with other companies with film manufacturing and cutting capabilities to continue to develop this critical PPE. Please contact us at facshld@dow.com if you are interested.

The Michigan State Police State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is managing distribution of supplies. Organizations that want to request face shields need to contact their county emergency management office. Multi-county or state wide organizations can submit a consolidated request to MSP-SEOCPSL@michigan.gov.
Companies in this article
Dow
Videos from Dow View all videos
A message from Jim Fitterling: Dow's commitment to our stakeholders during COVID-19
A message from Jim Fitterling: Dow's commitment to our stakeholders during COVID-19
Apr 6th, 2020
Dow collaborates on recyclable packaging
Dow collaborates on recyclable packaging
Apr 1st, 2020
Learn how to create the hair care solutions your customers love with the brand story you want.
Learn how to create the hair care solutions your customers love with the brand story you want.
Mar 30th, 2020
Index
Dow Develops Simplified Face Shield Design
Dow has developed a simplified face shield design and is sharing its design through an open-source file to help accelerate production rates of this equipment.
Apr 17th, 2020
Logo 1
Simplimatic Receives Order for PWB Automation for Ventilators
Simplimatic Automation received a large order to provide automation for a production line that will manufacture components used within ventilators.
Apr 17th, 2020
X10 L
Piab Mini Pump Used in Aspirators for COVID-19 Patients
Piab’s X10L Chip pump is particularly suitable for integration into medical devices such as bronchial secretion aspirators.
Apr 15th, 2020
Prosys Logo 3
ProSys is Helping Meet Healthcare Needs in North America
ProSys is dedicated to assisting companies fill the overwhelming need of supplying hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of contagious viruses such as the COVID-19 virus.
Apr 15th, 2020
Syntegon Technology offers various remote services with secure remote access, including online operator training and the E-portal for easy spare parts ordering.
Syntegon Technology Services at the Virtual Show 2020
The company debuts new digital solutions for pharma and food, sustainability as a service focus for food manufacturers, and remote Service—from machine support to platforms for spare parts management and training.
Apr 14th, 2020
Completed face shields for Northwest Ohio medical workers.
O-I 3D Prints Face Shield Frames
O-I Glass, Inc. is using its 3D printing capabilities to make face shield frames for members of the Northwest Ohio medical community.
Apr 14th, 2020
World Packaging Organisation president Pierre Pienaar to share his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic.
WPO's Pienaar shares his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic
WPO's Pienaar shares his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic
Apr 14th, 2020
Element Packaging
Element Packaging Partners with Carbon 3D to produce PPE
Element Packaging partnered with Carbon 3D to produce personal protection equipment for first responders and medical professionals.
Apr 14th, 2020
Liquid Hand Sanitizer 8 Oz Spray Bottle
InkJet, Inc. Producing Hand Liquid Sanitizer
InkJet Inc., an industrial printer supplier and manufacturer of industrial inks, is producing and offering hand liquid sanitizer to industrial supply companies, hospitals, and first responders.
Apr 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Patty Andersen
OEM COVID-19 #8 - How Delkor Systems, Inc. is Handling Human Resources Issues
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast on reassuring operators and securing aid via the Families First Coronavirus Response Act
Apr 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Getty Images 89271250
Machine Builders and CPGs: Partnerships in the Time of Coronavirus
Virtual Town Hall #2 from PMMI features CPGs who belong to OpX Leadership Network Executive Council chatting “live” with PMMI members about the impact of Covid-19.
Apr 10th, 2020
Handling Evolving Human Resources Issues During COVID-19
OEM COVID-19 #7: Handling Evolving Human Resources Issues
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast on employee concerns around safety, health and financial security.
Apr 9th, 2020
Getty Images 1149765420
With Supply Chain Disruption Likely, CPGs, OEMs Swap Strategies
The U.S. supply chain is hanging in there now thanks to inventory and slack in the system, but current production gaps overseas, and worker absenteeism closer to home, warn of eventual supply chain disruption. Here's how they plan to navigate scarcity.
Apr 9th, 2020
Getty Images 171023677
Covid and Latin American Technology
This post prepared with information received from 951 respondents across Latin America to a reader survey asking about changes brought about by the COVID-19 crisis in the capital equipment investment plans of CPGs in the region.
Apr 9th, 2020
Busch Vacuum System, Field Hospital Spain
Busch Provides Vacuum System for Rapidly Built Emergency Hospital
Helps Spain cope with second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infected people in the world
Apr 9th, 2020
Coronovirus Town Hall Series Social Image Final Copy
OEMs and CPGs Navigate Coronavirus
CPGs and OEMs offer pain points and solutions amid evolving conditions. Topics hazard pay and employee welfare, facility access during a pandemic, preparing for supply chain disruption, and much more.
Apr 8th, 2020
Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) President Fred Stephan leads one of his twice-a-week virtual Q&amp;A sessions with employees from the company&rsquo;s Oshkosh, Wis., corporate office to address questions and update teams on the company&rsquo;s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with support from AFNA Vice President, Human Resources and Communications Vanessa Wellens.
Amcor Flexibles North America’s President Addresses Covid-19
Fred Stephan, President of Amcor Flexibles North America, addresses the company’s response to the COVID-19 situation, and the collaborative efforts of customers, suppliers, and employees to ensure food and healthcare packaging are getting to consumers.
Apr 8th, 2020
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Nathalia Rosa R Wm Ibqm Oxr Y Unsplash
Covid-19 Challenges for Latin American CPGs
An immediate challenge of the coronavirus crisis on CPGs has been the devaluation of many Latin American currencies, driving up the purchase price of imported raw materials and supplies.
Apr 7th, 2020
Spee-Dee is 3D printing critical parts for medical-use face masks, like these headbands that will hold the clear shields.
Packaging Machinery OEM Moves 3D-Printing Capacity to Medical Face Shields
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc. is putting its 3D printer to work, having started supplying parts for face shields for Operation Dynamo.
Apr 6th, 2020
Untitled
COVID-19: Display Pack Producing Face Shields
Display Pack is manufacturing protective face shields. It joined forces with local hospitals and communities to aid front-line healthcare workers who are reporting shortages of critical medical supplies.
Apr 6th, 2020
Unknown 1
COVID-19 Survey: Latin American CPGs Redouble Efforts to Keep their Supply Chains Active
Close to two thirds of CPGs surveyed by Mundo PMMI in Latin America (65%) affirm that their companies will continue to work despite Covid-19 crisis. Problems with supply chain persist.
Apr 6th, 2020
Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle, Inc., and founder of Loop
How Safe is Reusable Packaging During COVID-19?
Last year, Loop launched its revolutionary shopping platform anchored by reusable packaging. Here, Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle and the driving force behind Loop, provides an update on the platform and how it’s faring in light of COVID-19.
Apr 3rd, 2020
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast: CPGs need to face fears over remote monitoring.
OEM COVID-19 #6: Overcoming Hesitations Around Remote Access
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast shines a light on the safe use of remote monitoring
Apr 3rd, 2020
Logo Tc
COVID-19: TC Transcontinental Packaging's Response
During the COVID-19 global pandemic, TC Transcontinental Packaging is supporting the vital food industry, a sector considered critical by governments, and contribute to the maintenance of essential services in communities.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Fabri Kal Face Shields
Fabri-Kal Partners with Local Companies to Produce Medical Face Shields
Fabri-Kal is producing medical face shields for local healthcare workers. In less than one week, the Fabri-Kal team quickly came together to develop a plan to meet this critical need.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Supermarket retail shelves could barely remain in stock in the first days of the crisis. Meanwhile, bulk product for foodservice, bars, and restaurants has suffered.
COVID-19 Survey: Foodservice/Retail Imbalance Roils CPG Industry
Some CPG and food/bev manufacturer respondents to PW's survey on COVID-19 can barely keep up with demand. Others lost huge customers overnight. Meanwhile, everyone shares workforce safety and labor concerns.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Pw 190520 Somic Logoclaim Cmyk 0
Somic Operations Proceed in Germany and North America with COVID-19 Measures in Place
Somic is informing customers about the necessary steps it has taken to allow its facilities for end-of-line retail packaging machinery to remain open in Germany and North America during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apr 1st, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with &apos;stay-at-home&apos; orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Placon Logo
Placon Scales Up for Production of PPE Face Shields
Placon has scaled up production in two of its manufacturing facilities to help get plastic PPE to healthcare workers during this pandemic.
Mar 31st, 2020