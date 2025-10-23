Let Science Inform New Diet Guidance

The DGA influences federal food policy, school meal programs, & health recommendations, consequently driving innovation, reformulation, & specific marketing claims on packaging.

Eric F. Greenberg
Oct 23, 2025
Eric F. Greenberg
Eric F. Greenberg

Most consumers have seen the nutritional claims on food package labels like “low fat” and “high fiber,” plus the distinctive Nutrition Facts box. But few know what’s behind that label content, both in terms of law and consumer demands. A big driver of what shows up on those labels is a less known but remarkably influential document called the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA). This document gets updated every five years, and at press-time the new edition for 2025-2030 was imminent.

Because they are both little-known and highly influential, I thought it would be interesting to study the new DGA both before, and after, the new edition emerges.

To help us with today’s “before” discussion, I enlisted an expert, my old friend Dr. Robert Post. He has been, as they say, in the room where it happened. Among his credentials is that he was a senior executive and appointed government official leading federal public health regulatory programs and nutrition policy agencies, which included the DGA development process for several editions of the policy. As a policy advisor to the White House, he also adapted the food pyramid to create MyPlate(.gov), which was the system to implement the DGA in 2011. Post is now the CEO of a food and nutrition regulatory and policy affairs consulting firm, FoodTrition Solutions, LLC. 

Since its start in the 1980s, the DGA has been like a large stone causing ripples in the federal policy pool. Post says they influence the design of USDA's national school meal programs and the other 15 food assistance programs, nutrition standards for military meals and rations, and the recommendations of health organizations and healthcare professionals, health and nutrition educators, and nutrition influencers. In turn, they also cause ripples in the food marketing and packaging pools, too.

“The DGA serve as a significant catalyst for innovation in the food sector to meet the demands of health professionals, customers, and consumers who want to follow the latest DGA recommendations. The DGA stimulate research pipelines; manufacturing, distribution and packaging methods, and marketing and communicating approaches, to promote the development, introduction, and acceptance of better-for-you foods in the marketplace,” Post says.

After past DGA editions have appeared, manufacturers have reformulated products to reduce sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats. We also saw more whole grain food products, lower-sugar foods and beverages, and lower-sodium foods. “When the DGA promoted an increased focus on whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, new product lines emphasizing these ingredients were touted in packaging claims,” Post says. “When the DGA pushed for clearer labeling, companies provided more detailed nutritional and ingredient information on packaging. The Guidelines also promote stricter standards for health claims on packaging to ensure that products align with the guidelines, enhancing consumer trust. Brands tailor marketing strategies, which include novel packaging designs and graphics, to highlight compliance with the guidelines, appealing to health-conscious consumers.”

