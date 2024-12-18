NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
"Tattooed" Fruits Grab Attention, Save Plastic with Laser Date Coding

Laser etching directly onto suitably thick-skinned fruits like mangos and avocados lets Westfalia Fruit eschew plastic price look-up tags with date codes, while standing out on the shelf. Possibilities for unique designs, even 2D codes, abound.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 18, 2024
The original objective was to reduce plastic usage while maintaining the quality of the fruit. As the project progressed, Benard realized Westfalia could be creative with the information laser etched onto the fruit.
The original objective was to reduce plastic usage while maintaining the quality of the fruit. As the project progressed, Benard realized Westfalia could be creative with the information laser etched onto the fruit.

Westfalia Fruit, a multinational supplier of avocados, mangos, and other fresh produce, launched a new process of laser etching codes and branding on avocados and mangos. Driven by its Netherlands-based operations, this initiative eliminates the need for applying plastic price look-up (PLU) stickers to individual mangos. After testing and a trial in Austria, the uniquely laser etched mangos are now available to European consumers.

“Since joining Westfalia, my focus has been on improving collaboration and efficiency. The introduction of laser etching, which is almost like a tattoo on the mango, has been an exciting project. Not only does it make the fruit stand out in-store, but it also has the potential to save up to 10 million plastic stickers a year,” Mathijs Benard, head of operations, Central Europe, as Westfalia. “What we can laser on the fruit is only limited by our imagination and customer needs. Currently, we are etching the fruit origin, customer branding, and product reference.”

The original objective was to reduce plastic usage while maintaining the quality of the fruit. As the project progressed, Benard realized Westfalia could be creative with the information laser etched onto the fruit. Instead of just functional details like origin and product description, the company saw an opportunity to add health-related, or even seasonal messages to promote the mangos on the shelf.

The machine functions like a belt passing through a black box or safety cage, which acts as a tunnel. A Videojet laser is positioned above the tunnel, where it marks the fruit already placed in their cases. The process is CE-certified and equipped with safety measures, such as scanning the cases first to detect the position of the fruit. This ensures the laser only activates once the fruits’ positions within the case are validated. Additionally, the laser only runs when the tunnel is closed.

“The line speed of the PLU-sticker machine and the laser labelling machine is comparable. The speed of the lasering depends on several factors, such as the number of fruits in a box, and the complexity of the message you want to print. For example, a box containing six mangos with a standard print of logo and text can run 800 cases an hour. If you are using smaller fruit with more in a box and standard print the fruit lasered per hour increases. A complex logo or print may slow the line speed down by around 20%,” Benard says. “The added benefit of the laser technique is that there is no need to replace label rolls or cassettes. Additionally, it is less affected by environmental factors. For example, PLU stickers don’t always adhere well to wet or moist fruit, which can cause the labels to fall off, a problem avoided with the laser system.”

Videojet Technologies Inc.
The original objective was to reduce plastic usage while maintaining the quality of the fruit. As the project progressed, Benard realized Westfalia could be creative with the information laser etched onto the fruit.
Coding & Marking
"Tattooed" Fruits Grab Attention, Save Plastic with Laser Date Coding
Laser etching directly onto suitably thick-skinned fruits like mangos and avocados lets Westfalia Fruit eschew plastic price look-up tags with date codes, while standing out on the shelf. Possibilities for unique designs, even 2D codes, abound.
