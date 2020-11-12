Charter NEX and Next Generation Films Rebrand to Charter Next Generation

Next Generation Films and Charter NEX will now be known as Charter Next Generation (CNG). The rebrand reflects a full integration of the two companies that merged in April 2019.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Charter NEX Films
Nov 12th, 2020
Cng D Main Navy Blue[4]

The new brand officially launched during PACK EXPO Connects, November 9-13.

“The new name represents who we are today,” said Kathy Bolhous, CEO. “A unified company − one team, one mission - to produce the highest performing films for our customers through an exclusive focus on film, continuous investment in the latest film technologies, and an endless commitment to finding a better way.”

The new brand tagline, A Better Way, speaks to the company’s focus on film and passion for innovation. “We’re in constant pursuit of A Better Way…to design and produce our films, to train our people, and to deliver best-in-class solutions,” said Bolhous. “Our CNG team members live and breathe this concept, and it will continue to guide us going forward.”

Charter Next Generation operates 12 manufacturing plants and more than 100 extrusion lines in Ohio, Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Massachusetts. It employs over 1,500 people.

According to Bolhous, Charter Next Generation will continue to operate with a customer-focused, “small company” approach, staying true to the values that have enabled its growth to date. “We will always push the envelope and deliver exceptional products and service because we’re invested in our customers’ success,” said Bolhous.

Companies in this article
Charter NEX Films
This top-load carton former from Syntegon Kliklok made its debut at PACK EXPO Connects.
ACE Carton Former Debuts
The Kliklok ACE (Advanced Carton Erector) topload carton former made its North American debut at PACK EXPO Connects 2020.
Nov 12th, 2020
Cng D Main Navy Blue[4]
Charter NEX and Next Generation Films Rebrand to Charter Next Generation
Next Generation Films and Charter NEX will now be known as Charter Next Generation (CNG). The rebrand reflects a full integration of the two companies that merged in April 2019.
Nov 12th, 2020
A main differentiating point with the Quik Pick case packer, featured at the Quest Industrial show room at PACK EXPO Connects, is the variety of items it can handle, including fruit.
Robotic Case Packer
A highlight of the Quest showroom at PACK EXPO Connects was Quest Quik Pick, a high-speed robotic case packer that’s quick, accurate, and compact.
Nov 12th, 2020
Universal Web
Enhanced Labeling System
Universal Labeling Systems’ Contract Packager Series now features an expansive touchscreen control package that includes both stepper- and servo-driven technologies, along with AC drive motors.
Nov 11th, 2020
B&R uses four of its technologies to create an adaptive machine: AcoposTrak, integrated machine vision, machine centric robotics, and digital twins.
The Adaptive Machine for Mass Customization
B&R’s adaptive machine concept includes its AcoposTrak, integrated machine vision, machine centric robotics, and digital twin technologies.
Nov 11th, 2020
Fortuna Packs 01
Paperboard Can Handle Applicator
This modular paperboard can handle applicator accommodates latest in aluminum can and beverage trends.
Nov 11th, 2020
The Alvey890i palletizing system from Honeywell Intelligrated analyzes real time and historic data to detect any condition that could impact performance.
Palletizer System with Built-In Analytics
The Alvey 890i series from Honeywell Inteligrated is a fully automated palletizing system that also analyzes real time and historic data to detect any performance-impacting conditions.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 2 38 15 Pm
Van der Graaf Unveils IronGrip Lagging System
The company’s drum motor includes a new patented lagging system that can extend the lifespan of the overall conveyor system.
Nov 11th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
E-commerce and Covid-19
New consumer shopping behaviors, sustainability and returns are just some of the changes Covid-19 has accelerated for shipping products direct to your door.
Nov 11th, 2020
Kate Cramer, automation engineer at Omron Automation, explains the features and functions of the new HD-1500 autonomous mobile robot.
Autonomous Mobile Robot
Omron’s new HD-1500 mobile robot is guided by sensors and laser technology to move safely around production environments to pick up and drop off materials and products.
Nov 11th, 2020
Aaron Donlan, product manager at Epson Robots, explains the features and capabilities of the new C12XL robot.
High-Payload, High-Reach, Lightweight 6-Axis Robot
The C12XL 6-axis robot from Epson Robots is the company’s highest payload, highest reach robot and can be used for packaging, kitting, machine tending, or palletizing.
Nov 11th, 2020
During ProAmpac's Innovation Stage presentation, Sal Pellingra discussed the features of MAKR.
Online Tool Speeds Flexible Packaging Prototyping
New app-like virtual design configurator puts control of pouch prototype design in the customer’s hands, reducing design time by up to a week and stimulating new ideas in package design.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 3 06 59 Pm
Commercialized Projects for Concurrent Fiber-Based Pack Launches
Two concurrent PACK EXPO Connects launches by Sonoco--EnviroSense paperboard canisters and Natrellis dual ovenable molded fiber trays--ask CPGs to reimagine paper in packages where plastic used to be necessary.
Nov 11th, 2020
The Inverted Mount Column Lift is mounted to the ceiling, so it doesn’t take up space on the factory floor.
Space Saving Invert Mount Column Lift
Innovative system demoed at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 2 08 00 Pm
Adjustable Guide Rail System
EZ Guide system does not have any mechanical components which protrude from the sides of the conveyor during adjustment.
Nov 11th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Hamrick Packaging Systems introduced a number of innovative case packing solutions.
Re-brand for Hamrick
Proud of being a family-owned firm in a world of acquisition, Hamrick Packaging Systems (formerly Hamrick Manufacturing & Service, Inc.) took advantage of PACK EXPO Connects to highlight its new identity.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 1 31 28 Pm
Paperboard MAP or SVP Tray Reduces Plastic by 85%
An added benefit over typical CPET MAP or SVP trays is the vast increase in billboard space. Printed paperboard can be visible on the outside bottom, four sides, and even inside bottom of the tray.
Nov 11th, 2020
A highlight of the JLS show room at PACK EXPO Connects was this Peregrine cartoner.
Robotic Cartoning
High-quality design is standard with the patent-pending Peregrine™️ robotic cartoning system that JLS featured at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 12 51 59 Pm
High-Speed Pallet Wrappers
With a standard 260% load stabilizing pre-stretch, the MA-DX2 incorporates a second rotary arm and film carriage on the opposite side of the load.
Nov 11th, 2020
A feature at the Delkor booth during PACK EXPO Connects was a case packer having remarkable versatility.
Versatile Case Packer
The Performance Case Packer is a case and tray packer designed and engineered with key performance features in mind, including pick-and-place gantry and an innovative infeed system to reach loading speeds up to 250 containers/min.
Nov 11th, 2020
More in PEC 2020
Getty Images 181196567
Confection Industry Outlook 2020
Consumption of treats has been hit at the check-out lane, but e-commerce and consumers spending more per shopping trip leave the candy industry feeling positive about the future.
Nov 11th, 2020
Ray Fortuna, global product manager at Matthews Marking Systems discusses the Active Bulk Ink System (ABIS) at PACK EXPO Connects
Overcoming Ink Obstacles in High-Speed Primary Packaging Coding
Matthews Marking Systems’ Active Bulk Ink System ensures accurate performance of thermal inkjet printers.
Nov 11th, 2020
Intralox Equipment
Packer to Palletizer Know-how Reduces Conveyors Needed
Technology combines multiple pieces of equipment into one.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 12 01 29 Pm
Shrink Wrap Side Sealers Handle Variable Pack Sizes
That was the Clamco 6800CS automatic side sealer, a highly efficient all-electric side sealer that combines a hot-knife end seal with an adjustable seal and trim knife.
Nov 11th, 2020
Dino Chece, President & CEO, Serac
Cap Sterilization and Industry 4.0 HMI for Liquid Filling/Capping
Serac President & CEO Dino Chece shares his thoughts on the company’s new technologies, featured in its PACK EXPO Showroom.
Nov 11th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Esko showed its expertise in packaging workflow management.
Workflow Management
Solving workflow management challenges faced by brands today is a key focus at Esko, and the firm used PACK EXPO Connects to showcase the solutions they have to offer.
Nov 11th, 2020
PlastiCorr is designed to have the same functionality as corrugated fiber boxes with enhanced features.
PlastiCorr, the Brown Box Replacement, at PACK EXPO Connects
Sustainable box system is moisture resistant, improves safety and ergonomics, and has no extra thickness.
Nov 11th, 2020
The HL2200 high-level palletizer from Columbia Machine
Compact High-Level Palletizer
Flexible conventional palletizer can handle a wide variety of package types and is equipped with Columbia Machine’s industry-leading safety and guarding system for next-level protection.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 11 15 41 Am
Spiral Conveyors Offer Space Savings, High Throughput
The Mass Flow Spirals are based on Ryson’s high capacity spiral technology.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 10 52 29 Am
Next Gen Induction Cap Sealer is Backward Compatible
New features on the new generation include mechanically and electrically integrated stalled-bottle sensors.
Nov 11th, 2020
The Videojet 1280 Continuous Ink-Jet Printer
Entry-Level CIJ Printer is Easy to Operate and Maintain
The 1280 CIJ printer from Videojet features all of the technologies the company is known for in an entry-level model that is simple and reliable to use, and reduces maintenance time by 95%.
Nov 11th, 2020
Engilico featured its HyperScope seal integrity inspection technology at PACK EXPO Connects.
Seal Integrity Testing
Engilico at PACK EXPO Connects featured its in-line 100% HyperScope seal inspection system using hyperspectral imaging, which detects foreign materials or contamination in the sealing area of rigid packages.
Nov 11th, 2020