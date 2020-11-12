Charter NEX and Next Generation Films Rebrand to Charter Next Generation

The new brand officially launched during PACK EXPO Connects, November 9-13.

“The new name represents who we are today,” said Kathy Bolhous, CEO. “A unified company − one team, one mission - to produce the highest performing films for our customers through an exclusive focus on film, continuous investment in the latest film technologies, and an endless commitment to finding a better way.”

The new brand tagline, A Better Way, speaks to the company’s focus on film and passion for innovation. “We’re in constant pursuit of A Better Way…to design and produce our films, to train our people, and to deliver best-in-class solutions,” said Bolhous. “Our CNG team members live and breathe this concept, and it will continue to guide us going forward.”

Charter Next Generation operates 12 manufacturing plants and more than 100 extrusion lines in Ohio, Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Massachusetts. It employs over 1,500 people.

According to Bolhous, Charter Next Generation will continue to operate with a customer-focused, “small company” approach, staying true to the values that have enabled its growth to date. “We will always push the envelope and deliver exceptional products and service because we’re invested in our customers’ success,” said Bolhous.

