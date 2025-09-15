Stäubli Appoints Adrien Brouillard as Executive President of Robotics Division

Stäubli

Stäubli, a distributor in industrial and mechatronic solutions, announced the appointment of Adrien Brouillard as Executive President of its Robotics division, effective September 5, 2025. Brouillard has successfully served in the role on an interim basis in recent months and will now lead the division's global strategy and operations Since joining Stäubli in 2008, Brouillard has held various leadership roles within the Robotics division, most recently serving as Global Head of Business for General Industry & Customer Services and as Local Robotics Director in France. He brings extensive international experience shaped by hands‑on work with customers and teams worldwide, including a year based in Stäubli’s Hangzhou unit in China to deepen market proximity and support the company’s strategy in the region.

“Adrien combines deep robotics expertise with a strong track record in execution and customer impact,” says Gerald Vogt, CEO of the Stäubli group. “His leadership and international perspective will help accelerate value for our customers and partners in key markets.” “I’m honored to lead Stäubli Robotics and to build on the division’s strong foundation,” says Adrien Brouillard. “Together with our teams worldwide, we will continue to advance reliable, high‑performance automation that improves productivity and quality for customers across industries.” Brouillard is a French national and holds a master’s degree in Automation and Electrical Engineering. Fluent in French and English, he has led numerous initiatives focused on organizational effectiveness and growth. His expertise includes business strategy, complex project management and operational excellence – particularly in cross‑functional, international environments.