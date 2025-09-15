Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Stäubli Appoints Adrien Brouillard as Executive President of Robotics Division

The promotion follows Brouillard serving in the role on an interim basis.

Stäubli Corporation
Sep 15, 2025
Staubli Adrien Brouillard Executive President Robotics
Stäubli

Stäubli, a distributor in industrial and mechatronic solutions, announced the appointment of Adrien Brouillard as Executive President of its Robotics division, effective September 5, 2025. Brouillard has successfully served in the role on an interim basis in recent months and will now lead the division's global strategy and operations 

Since joining Stäubli in 2008, Brouillard has held various leadership roles within the Robotics division, most recently serving as Global Head of Business for General Industry & Customer Services and as Local Robotics Director in France. He brings extensive international experience shaped by hands‑on work with customers and teams worldwide, including a year based in Stäubli’s Hangzhou unit in China to deepen market proximity and support the company’s strategy in the region. 

Companies in this article
Stäubli Corporation
