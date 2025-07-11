Two Operator Training Boosts for Packagers and Processors

Successful packaging line operations partially bloom from effective employee training. End users and original equipment manufacturers agree that tailored, hands-on training for machine operators can better ensure a ready and capable workforce, and there are two ways to enhance training.
That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s “Performance Optimization: Insights for Packaging Line Readiness,” a report that brings together key issues, industry insights, and recommendations from roundtable discussions and panels featured at the 2025 Top to Top Summit from February 23–25. The summit serves as a platform for OEMs and CPGs to exchange perspectives, address shared challenges, and collaborate on practical solutions.
Most participants were from the food industry (61%). Pharmaceuticals, another sector, represented 7% of participation.
Develop understanding for effective training
Understanding the workforce is crucial for effective operator training, as it ensures training programs are designed to meet the real needs of employees rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all approach. Many training programs fail because they focus on machines rather than the learning styles of operators and workforce realities, the Business Intelligence team noted.
2025 Top to Top Summit discussions covered the importance of the right people delivering training. Participants noted that skilled engineers from OEMs don’t always make the best trainers. Instead, effective trainers must possess strong communication skills, patience, and the ability to teach rather than to simply operate machinery. Discussion participants noted trainers and operators could benefit from training in communication skills. Training effectiveness should be measured using clear KPIs and evaluation methods.
Optimize training materials to enhance performance and retention
Discussion participants promoted interactive and continuous learning methods alongside the use of technologies such as intuitive HMIs, AI-driven translation, QR-code-based guides, and augmented reality to enhance operator training.
Furthermore, participants emphasized that intuitive, user-friendly HMIs are as important to training as they are to achieving vertical startups. They proposed interfaces should provide clear visual instructions and embedded training tools to allow operators to learn and troubleshoot independently.
SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2025 Performance Optimization: Insights for Packaging Line Readiness
