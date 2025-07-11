Two Operator Training Boosts for Packagers and Processors

Understanding what effective training requires and optimizing training materials are key to improving performance. PMMI Business Intelligence: 2025 Peformance Optimization: Insights for Packaging Line Readiness

Successful packaging line operations partially bloom from effective employee training. End users and original equipment manufacturers agree that tailored, hands-on training for machine operators can better ensure a ready and capable workforce, and there are two ways to enhance training. That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s “Performance Optimization: Insights for Packaging Line Readiness,” a report that brings together key issues, industry insights, and recommendations from roundtable discussions and panels featured at the 2025 Top to Top Summit from February 23–25. The summit serves as a platform for OEMs and CPGs to exchange perspectives, address shared challenges, and collaborate on practical solutions. Most participants were from the food industry (61%). Pharmaceuticals, another sector, represented 7% of participation. Develop understanding for effective training