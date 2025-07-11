Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Two Operator Training Boosts for Packagers and Processors

Two enhanced training strategies can help packaging and processing machine operators perform more effectively.

Christopher Smith
Jul 11, 2025
Understanding what effective training requires and optimizing training materials are key to improving performance.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2025 Peformance Optimization: Insights for Packaging Line Readiness

Successful packaging line operations partially bloom from effective employee training. End users and original equipment manufacturers agree that tailored, hands-on training for machine operators can better ensure a ready and capable workforce, and there are two ways to enhance training.

That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s “Performance Optimization: Insights for Packaging Line Readiness,” a report that brings together key issues, industry insights, and recommendations from roundtable discussions and panels featured at the 2025 Top to Top Summit from February 23–25. The summit serves as a platform for OEMs and CPGs to exchange perspectives, address shared challenges, and collaborate on practical solutions.

Most participants were from the food industry (61%). Pharmaceuticals, another sector, represented 7% of participation. 

Develop understanding for effective training

