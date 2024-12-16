NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Differences in Training, Retaining Snack Operators and Maintenance Staff

Snack producers are using different training strategies between machinery operators and maintenance technicians and seeing different retention behavior between these groups.

Casey Flanagan
Dec 16, 2024
Nearly a third of snack industry machine operators leave within a year of employment, according to PMMI Business Intelligence's '2024 Snack Foods Packaging Trends' report.
Monty Rakusen via Getty Images

Snack producers are training their employees for different durations depending on the role and finding the workers that train for longer also stay for longer.

That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s “2024 Snack Foods Packaging Trends” report, where Business Intelligence researchers conducted a survey and a series of in-depth interviews with snack producers to learn the latest insights, trends, and forecasts in the snack industry.

