Maxwell Williams found a passion for package design and sustainability through his studies, participating in packaging competitions, interning in Clemson University’s Sonoco Prototyping Lab , and Clemson’s first student run comprehensive packaging consulting and design firm, The Brown Box Agency . He also worked to branch outside Clemson’s campus to complete his co-op with PepsiCo in packaging R&D, and intern with The Packaging School where he aided in creating educational content for both industry novices and professionals. In February 2025, Williams will begin a full-time position with Newell Brands as an associate packaging engineer.

Tim Oeser, Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior, Fall 2024

Tim Oeser is a senior at Clemson University majoring in Packaging Science with a minor in Business Administration. His passion for people and packaging has been developed at Clemson through being a packaging design intern, a packaging dynamics teaching assistant, and a research assistant developing chemical recycling methods. The industry has also caught his interest through co-ops at Dow Chemical and Pregis, as well as a summer internship at IPS Packaging. His proudest achievement is leading the Clemson Packaging Science Club, a club dedicated to engaging students with industry professionals. Oeser will work at Nestlé Purina as a packaging specialist upon his graduation in December 2024, and says he is incredibly grateful for all of those who helped him become the person he is today. PW