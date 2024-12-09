Maxwell Williams, Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior, Fall 2024
Maxwell Williams found a passion for package design and sustainability through his studies, participating in packaging competitions, interning in Clemson University’s Sonoco Prototyping Lab, and Clemson’s first student run comprehensive packaging consulting and design firm, The Brown Box Agency. He also worked to branch outside Clemson’s campus to complete his co-op with PepsiCo in packaging R&D, and intern with The Packaging School where he aided in creating educational content for both industry novices and professionals. In February 2025, Williams will begin a full-time position with Newell Brands as an associate packaging engineer.
Tim Oeser, Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior, Fall 2024
Tim Oeser is a senior at Clemson University majoring in Packaging Science with a minor in Business Administration. His passion for people and packaging has been developed at Clemson through being a packaging design intern, a packaging dynamics teaching assistant, and a research assistant developing chemical recycling methods. The industry has also caught his interest through co-ops at Dow Chemical and Pregis, as well as a summer internship at IPS Packaging. His proudest achievement is leading the Clemson Packaging Science Club, a club dedicated to engaging students with industry professionals. Oeser will work at Nestlé Purina as a packaging specialist upon his graduation in December 2024, and says he is incredibly grateful for all of those who helped him become the person he is today. PW