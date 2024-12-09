NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Clemson's Oeser and Williams Receive Packaging Scholarships

Clemson University announces two Fall 2024 awards. Maxwell Williams is the Robert Testin Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science winner, and Tim Oeser becomes the Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 9, 2024
Tim Oeser (left) and Maxwell Williams (right).
Tim Oeser (left) and Maxwell Williams (right).

Maxwell Williams, Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior, Fall 2024

Maxwell Williams found a passion for package design and sustainability through his studies, participating in packaging competitions, interning in Clemson University’s Sonoco Prototyping Lab, and Clemson’s first student run comprehensive packaging consulting and design firm, The Brown Box Agency. He also worked to branch outside Clemson’s campus to complete his co-op with PepsiCo in packaging R&D, and intern with The Packaging School where he aided in creating educational content for both industry novices and professionals. In February 2025, Williams will begin a full-time position with Newell Brands as an associate packaging engineer.

