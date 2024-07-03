New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Looking to Technology for Strategic Workforce Allocation and Skill Development

Brand owners are searching for ways to digitalize training and use technology to complement human skills.

Casey Flanagan
Jul 3, 2024
CPG executives are considering technologies like tablets, app-based solutions, and video to help train workers.
CPG executives are considering technologies like tablets, app-based solutions, and video to help train workers.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

Addressing workforce challenges in an industry full of advanced machinery will require advanced technology to match, according to executives at the 2024 Top to Top Summit.

PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 “Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations” report shares insights from the Summit. Discussions underscored the importance of strategically allocating the available workforce and focusing on skill development to address current and future challenges.

This includes identifying key areas where technology can complement human skills and designing programs to upskill workers in those areas.

Video training, providing tablets that can move around the factory floor, embedding training materials in machine HMIs, and using apps for troubleshooting were all discussed, with one table proposing a video game to make training more engaging.

One challenge identified with training and guidance is that subject matter experts are often not the best people at putting together programs or presenting information. As one group explained, “We saw three different skill sets: the subject matter experts, the people or software that puts the program together, and the people who deliver that program and present it or teach it.”

Increasing use of digital and remote solutions

Participants were asked to vote on what they could implement in the short-term (e.g. this year) and on what they could implement in the longer-term to support workforce challenges.

In the short term, video came out very strongly as a tool that could improve access to training and development. In the long term, participants plan to investigate app-based solutions for troubleshooting and on-demand training, rely more on digital solutions and explore automating changeovers.

Maintenance contracts featured on both the short-term and long-term lists, indicating this is a key area for consideration by OEMs.

It was suggested a potential barrier to delivering training in the form of apps or videos on the shop floor could be poor digital connections, so connectivity is something companies may want to consider.

Regarding digital training materials, one participant noted there is no need to capture everything as it might well be that “20% of faults cause 80% of problems.” Complex or less common faults may require remote support instead. 

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports, including “2024 Trends in Remote Services and Monitoring” and “2023 Packaging and Automation in the Warehouses of the Future” at pmmi.org/business-intelligence.

Download the FREE report below.

Related Stories
Calpoly4
Workforce
Cal Poly Packaging Program Receives Major Boost from ICPF Donation
Dsc 8922
Workforce
Plastic Ingenuity Launches Online Education Series for Packaging Professionals
Sarah Dumont (left) and Ezekiel Guevarra (right) received scholarships for distinguished performance in Clemson's Packaging Science program.
Workforce
Clemson Announces Spring 2024 Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award Winners
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
View more »
Top Stories
CPG executives are considering technologies like tablets, app-based solutions, and video to help train workers.
Workforce
Looking to Technology for Strategic Workforce Allocation and Skill Development
Brand owners are searching for ways to digitalize training and use technology to complement human skills.
Modeling and simulation tools have historically been used broadly within the aerospace and automotive industries for years, and now, these cutting-edge tools are beginning to be used for everyday products, including fast-moving consumer goods and packaging.
Digital Transformation
Mars' Digital Package Modeling Cuts Waste, Time to Market
Procter & Gamble's new Ariel packaging uses regionally cultivated silphium fibers to reduce transport distances.
Bio-based
Procter & Gamble, Beavertown, and Peri & Sons Farms Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
Vikings & Goddesses' new packaging features a 'stained glass window' design to minimize ink density and maintain compostability.
Bio-based
Bakery Swaps to Compostable Film for Frozen Products
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Piab Ovm 3 D Pro
Online Tool for Vacuum Systems
Piab unveils OVM Pro 3D software that simplifies configuration, simulation, and optimization of vacuum systems, offering error reduction, cost savings, and a user-friendly interface.
Pneumatic Thruster & Rodless Linear Slides
Open Mouth Bagging & Palletizing Equipment
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
1104 Pw Cobot
Palletizing/Depalletizing
Cobot Palletizers
View more »