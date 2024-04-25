Clemson Announces Spring 2024 Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award Winners

Sarah Dumont Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior, Spring 2024

Sarah Dumont from Goose Creek, S.C. is a senior at Clemson University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Packaging Science with an emphasis in Food and Healthcare Packaging. Throughout her time at Clemson, she has been a proud member of Tiger Band, Phi Kappa Phi, and the Packaging Science Club, while also serving on the Dean’s Student Advisory Board for the Department of Food, Nutrition, and Packaging Sciences. Dumont has participated in creative inquiries focusing on zero-waste event planning and sustainable waste management. While working for Clemson’s Center for Flexible Packaging, she assisted in extensive film testing for industry partners as well as graduate research. Dumont's co-op experience at Burt’s Bees developed her skills in innovative and sustainable packaging design. In recognition of her dedication to sustainability, she received the inaugural Printpack Sustainability Scholarship in 2023.

Ezekiel Guevarra Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior, Spring 2024

Ezekiel Guevarra is a senior at Clemson University majoring in Packaging Science with a minor in Business Administration. Described as a hard-working student, Guevarra has frequented Clemson University’s Dean’s List and President’s List. Throughout the duration of the Packaging Science Curriculum, he has completed a co-op rotation and an internship with Sonoco, developed a sustainable whey protein powder brand that markets to a broader market, and repackaged pancake mix into a package that promotes sustainability in his senior project. Guevarra is a member of the Clemson Packaging Science Club and intends to complete his Master of Science in Packaging Science under Dr. Duncan Darby.