CPGs Tab Polystyrene as Public Enemy Number One for Next 3-5 Years

PMMI report highlights rising support for recyclable materials and sustainable packaging as a majority of CPGs plan to eliminate polystyrene use.

Brianna Guntz
Oct 31, 2025
Materials To Be Replaced Graph
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2025 The New Material World: Packaging’s Path Toward Sustainability

Polystyrene tops the list of materials CPG companies plan to phase out within the next three to five years, according to the 2025 Evolving Packaging Materials report by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the producer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows. 

Out of 20,000 data points collected from CPGs, contract manufacturers/packagers, and other end users who registered for PACK EXPO, 70% say they plan to shift away from polystyrene in their packaging. Other intended materials to reduce are foams (46%), PVC (38%), and PP rigid (28%).

Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
2025 The New Material World Compass Update Final Cover st5i L7h R7q
PMMI News
Meeting Sustainability Goals Requires Collaboration
The show floor at PACK EXPO East 2024.
PMMI News
Registration Now Open for PACK EXPO East 2026
Image001
PMMI News
ABB to Divest Robotics Division to SoftBank Group
Innovative packaging solutions
Sponsor Content
Innovative packaging solutions
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
(l. to r.) Tom Szaky and Jen Eichorst of TerraCycle and Aurora, Ill., Mayor John Laesch cut the ribbon at the grand opening of TerraCycle’s new North American Operations Center in Aurora.
Recycling
TerraCycle Launches Aurora, Ill., Operations Center
TerraCycle officially opens a new 100,000-sq-ft operations center in Aurora, Ill., transforming a historic factory into a hub for sorting and distributing hard-to-recycle materials from across North America.
Krusteaz teams manage artwork approvals through WebCenter’s centralized platform, which tracks every task and ensures each packaging design meets brand and regulatory standards.
Home
Krusteaz Streamlines Packaging Artwork Management
Most (64%) consumer respondents in WM's Recycling Report say they would be interested in recycling more if they knew more about what should and should not be recycled.
Recycling
WM Report: CPGs Can Find Brand Loyalty Through Recycling Commitments
A reusable cup from Bold Reuse’s pilot program encourages fans to return it for cleaning and reuse at Portland sports venues.
Reusable/Returnable
Reusable Cup Pilot at Portland Stadiums Relies on RFID
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
7 proven steps to eliminate downtime and boost packaging line efficiency. Free expert playbook reveals maintenance, sequencing, and handling strategies.
Read More
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Products
Flexi Grip High Frequency Lifter Twoboxes
Box Handling Solution
TAWI launches the FlexiGrip suction foot to pair with its High-Frequency Vacuum Lifter, creating a faster, safer, and more ergonomic solution for high-speed handling of awkward or heavy materials by entirely removing the physical lifting strain from the operator.
AI Sustainability Platform
Syringe Security Solution with Integrated RFID
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
View More »