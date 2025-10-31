CPGs Tab Polystyrene as Public Enemy Number One for Next 3-5 Years

Polystyrene tops the list of materials CPG companies plan to phase out within the next three to five years, according to the 2025 Evolving Packaging Materials report by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the producer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows.
Out of 20,000 data points collected from CPGs, contract manufacturers/packagers, and other end users who registered for PACK EXPO, 70% say they plan to shift away from polystyrene in their packaging. Other intended materials to reduce are foams (46%), PVC (38%), and PP rigid (28%).
The top materials that CPGs say they do not want to replace are paper materials. 91% say they intend to continue using recycled paperboard with forestry certification (FC) in packaging, as well as corrugate with FC (89%), and SBS paperboard with FC (88%).
SOURCE: 2025 The New Material World: Packaging’s Path Toward Sustainability
For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports, including The New Material World: Packaging’s Path Toward Sustainability, Food Safety and Sanitation Trends, and The Impact of Global and Local Standards on OEMs & Suppliers at https://www.pmmi.org/business-intelligence.
