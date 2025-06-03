“We may get money tomorrow,” said French, “and when the equipment shows up in two years, we’ll have to ask for additional funds to cover the tariff. But the desire is not to fund what you’re not exactly sure of. -Shawn French, Danone”

Tariff-driven uncertainty is reverberating across the packaged goods industry, and CPGs are feeling the impact where it hurts most: in their capital budgets. In a PMMI Town Hall titled "Navigating Tariff Changes - A CPG Perspective," a roundtable moderated by PMMI’s Jorge Izuqierdo, VP of market development, CPG leaders shared how they’re adapting equipment investment strategies in the face of shifting tariff policy, unpredictable costs, and operational risk.

Scott Spencer of Quality Harvest Foods, Shawn French of Danone North America, Greg Flickinger of American Botanicals & Aloha Medicinals, and Jon Doering of QualiTech, all brands and contract packagers who procure packaging equipment, weighed in, and the message was clear: this isn’t business as usual. From large-scale operations to mid-sized and specialty brands, tariff exposure is forcing reevaluation of what, when, and where to buy—and how to structure vendor relationships for better risk sharing.

“We’ll Do Less Work”

Shawn French, engineering director at Danone North America, laid out the challenge facing many large-scale manufacturers. “We’ll do fewer projects. We’ll do less work. It will negatively impact our spending in the U.S., which is probably not the desire of the tariff. But I think that’s the real net result. It’s not making anything better.”

Danone recently received a single tariff bill exceeding half a million dollars—one of several unexpected hits tied to importing specialized European packaging equipment. The result: growing hesitance to commit to new projects without clarity on total cost exposure. “We may get money tomorrow,” said French, “and when the equipment shows up in two years, we’ll have to ask for additional funds to cover the tariff. But the desire is not to fund what you’re not exactly sure of.”

“I’m not asking for miracles, but I want to know what’s being done to mitigate the cost—not just a surprise bill.” - Scott Spencer, Quality Harvest Foods

“We’ve Paused Everything”

Scott Spencer, CEO of Quality Harvest Foods, echoed that hesitation—albeit from a different scale. “We’ve paused everything. Paused 70% of my capital plan,” he said. “I got burned by a raw material during one of the unpauses… there was like a three-day window that I could have gotten tariffed, and I actually did.”

For smaller and mid-size CPGs, absorbing those shocks is often not feasible. “I don’t really want to take the risk of incurring charges down the road that I’m not ready for,” Spencer said. “As a relatively small manufacturer, working capital is pretty tight.”