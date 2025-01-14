NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
5 Bold Predictions

There could be packaging-related developments under the new administration, especially the FDA, including potential regulatory changes and updated labeling requirements.

Eric F. Greenberg
Jan 14, 2025
Columnists are expected to make predictions when there’s a new President, so here are five observations about packaging-related developments we’ll see from the new administration, and especially the U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

1. Who can tell? It’s tough to tell exactly which of the new President’s promises will be incorporated into actual changes in regulations or law because often they are contradictory. 

The new President promises wholesale cuts in regulations (as if fewer is always better than more), but also suggests aggressive new steps relating to what’s in Americans’ food, which certainly sounds plenty regulation-y. 

That’s because Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is Trump’s nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes FDA. If RFK, Jr. is Senate-confirmed, expect to hear the phrase “Make America Healthy Again,” and imposition of a range of new requirements about microplastics, “chemicals” in food, “ultra-processed” foods, and vaccines, among other topics. 

The inspiration for a lot of this appears to be a basic distrust of industry, something not ordinarily associated with the new President. In packaging, FDA’s GRAS program is one that NGOs and others have for years wanted to see eliminated or changed. It allows individual companies to conclude that their uses of substances in or in contact with food are Generally Recognized As Safe. We might hear louder complaints about the program in coming years, but any big changes require Congress to change the law.

2. Speeding up. FDA has seemed to accelerate decisions in the weeks between the election and the start of the new administration, perhaps anticipating many of their activities being abandoned or changed. In the food-contact packaging area, almost three dozen approvals for use of PFAS chemicals are withdrawn. (More below.) In the food labeling realm, it revised regulation about when it’s OK to label a food as “healthy,” and proposed a significant new front-of-pack nutrition information requirement for most foods. (More on these below, too.) 

In early January, FDA released new documents on topics as varied as food allergens, low-moisture ready-to-eat foods, labeling of plant-based foods, and limits for lead in processed food for babies.

