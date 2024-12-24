NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Top Articles of 2024, #13: Kraft Heinz Faces Labeling Legal Challenge

The #13 most clicked article of 2024: A federal judge has ruled that Kraft Heinz must address allegations of misleading consumers about artificial preservatives in its Mac & Cheese product.

Sean Riley
Dec 24, 2024
The judge noted that the plaintiffs supported their claims with academic studies and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance.
The judge noted that the plaintiffs supported their claims with academic studies and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance.

A federal judge has determined that Kraft Heinz must face a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit alleging consumer deception regarding its Kraft Mac & Cheese product, according to Reuters. The lawsuit claims that the product contains artificial preservatives, contrary to the company's labeling.

U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland, based in Chicago, stated that consumers from Illinois, California, and New York have plausibly alleged that Kraft Mac & Cheese includes a synthetic form of citric acid and sodium phosphates, which function as preservatives. The plaintiffs argue that this contradicts the product's label, which states, "No Artificial Flavors, Preservatives or Dyes." The judge noted that the plaintiffs supported their claims with academic studies and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance.

Judge Rowland ruled that these allegations were sufficient to proceed with the case, denying Kraft Heinz's motion to dismiss. However, she agreed with the company that the plaintiffs could not demand new labels, as they are now aware of the alleged deceptive practices and thus face no risk of future harm.

The judge noted that the plaintiffs supported their claims with academic studies and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance.
