NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Top Articles of 2024, #16: Paper Maker Meets Walmart's RFID Mandate

The #16 most clicked article of 2024: Paper converter Paris Corp. develops a strong RFID program that includes custom-designed inlay encoding and label printing and application equipment and custom encoding software to meet Walmart’s RFID tagging mandate.

Anne Marie Mohan
Dec 21, 2024
RFID’s utility for retail environments is in inventory management. In Walmart’s case, it allows the retailer to track products within its stores, resulting in reduced stockouts and improved efficiency.
RFID’s utility for retail environments is in inventory management. In Walmart’s case, it allows the retailer to track products within its stores, resulting in reduced stockouts and improved efficiency.

For those Consumer Packaged Goods professionals who have been following the industry for the last two decades, Walmart’s recent radio-frequency identification (RFID) tagging mandates may feel a lot like déjà vu. Walmart’s history with RFID mandates dates back to 2003 when it became the first retailer to require its suppliers to apply RFID tags to cases and pallets of incoming product or to individual products, if they were of high value. Per its mandate, its top 500 suppliers were to have implemented the technology by 2006.

Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Recommended
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Related Stories
The original objective was to reduce plastic usage while maintaining the quality of the fruit. As the project progressed, Benard realized Westfalia could be creative with the information laser etched onto the fruit.
Coding & Marking
"Tattooed" Fruits Grab Attention, Save Plastic with Laser Date Coding
Sneed Jet
Coding & Marking
Sneed Coding Solutions Donates Handheld Printers to Houston Food Bank
Markem Imaje
Coding & Marking
Continuous Inkjet Printer Runs Two Jets for Faster Printing in Larger Print Area
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
RFID’s utility for retail environments is in inventory management. In Walmart’s case, it allows the retailer to track products within its stores, resulting in reduced stockouts and improved efficiency.
Coding & Marking
Top Articles of 2024, #16: Paper Maker Meets Walmart's RFID Mandate
The #16 most clicked article of 2024: Paper converter Paris Corp. develops a strong RFID program that includes custom-designed inlay encoding and label printing and application equipment and custom encoding software to meet Walmart’s RFID tagging mandate.
Most (80%) snack producers have some level of optimism about their company's future investments.
Packaging line integration
What’s Driving Optimism in the Snack Foods Market
One of the steps in making the container is a perforation process for ease of opening in the consumer’s hands.
Containers & Closures
Top Articles of 2024, #17: Recyclable Coffee Pack Breakthrough
The paper-based blister packs are die-perforated for easy removal from the package.
Package Design
Duracell's All-Paper Blister Paves Way for New Walmart Battery Display
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Sponsor Content
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Read More
Connected Workforce Report
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Products
Exair
CE-Compliant Line of Air Knives
EXAIR's Air Knives are energy-efficient, compressed air devices for blowoff, cleaning, drying, and cooling applications, and they are available in various sizes and materials.
A Standard System for Conveying and Guiding
UV Laser Marking System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »