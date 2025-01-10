Red Bull, Chick-fil-A, and Jong Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement

NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Red Bull Resealable Aluminum Bottles, Chick-fil-A Football-Shaped Trays for Game Day, Jong Brazilian Cheese in Easy-Open Packs

See a few examples of packaging designed to enhance the user experience from Red Bull, Chick-fil-A, and Jong from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jan 10, 2025
Red Bull is reintroducing its 330ml resealable aluminum bottles to Australian retailers after discontinuing the packaging format in 2021.
Red Bull is reintroducing its 330ml resealable aluminum bottles to Australian retailers after discontinuing the packaging format in 2021.
These innovations demonstrate the packaging industry's commitment to enhancing consumer experience, adding convenience and accessibility.

Red Bull is reintroducing its 330ml resealable aluminum bottles to Australian retailers after discontinuing the packaging format in 2021. 

Red Bull reintroduced its 330ml resealable aluminum bottles to Australian retailers in November, offering a convenient alternative to its traditional cans. Available in both Red Bull Energy Drink and Sugarfree variants, these bottles cater to active lifestyles, supporting use in workouts, road trips, and events like summer festivals. The resealable format provides flexibility, allowing consumers to enjoy the drink over time without waste. Originally launched in 2012, the resealable bottles were discontinued in 2021, but popular demand on platforms like Reddit prompted their return. The bottles will be available at petrol stations, convenience stores, and retailer Coles. Designed to meet the needs of on-the-go consumers, they reflect Red Bull’s commitment to adapting its packaging to customer feedback and practical use. This product reintroduction addresses a gap in the market for portable and resealable energy drinks in Australia, reinforcing the brand’s focus on convenience and functionality. 

Companies in this article
Red Bull GmbH
