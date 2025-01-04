Top Articles of 2024, #2: 7 Trends Reshaping Gen Z Packaging Design

We heard Hernán Braberman discuss Gen Z-driven packaging design at drupa last month, and it was so revealing that we enlisted him to break it down specifically for the Packaging World audience.

Generation Z, the cohort born into a fully digital world, is reshaping industries across the board - and packaging design is no exception. This demographic, known for its tech-savvy nature and strong social consciousness, demands more from brands than ever before. Their expectations extend far beyond mere functionality; they seek packaging that reflects their values, sparks joy, and makes a statement.

For designers, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The traditional rules of packaging are being rewritten, with new emphasis on sustainability, authenticity, and shareability. Gen Z consumers don't just buy products; they buy into brand stories and experiences, often sharing these through their extensive digital networks.

As we delve into seven key trends in Gen Z-focused packaging design, we'll explore how designers are adapting to meet the unique needs of this influential group. From color psychology to cultural references, each trend offers insight into the mindset of a generation that's set to redefine consumer culture.