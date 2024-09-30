Diageo and Nestlé Increase Inclusivity with Accessible QR code

Ketel One, a brand under the Diageo umbrella, has integrated AQR codes onto the packaging of its ready-to-serve cocktails, including its Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan offerings in the USA.

1. Brands incorporate accessible QR Codes for vision-impaired





Global brands Ketel One and Nestlé have embraced Accessible QR (AQR) codes, a cutting-edge solution from Zappar, a member of the Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (AIPIA), to enhance product accessibility for visually impaired consumers. They have implemented them across several of their product lines to improve user experiences and inclusivity in product information access.

Ketel One, a brand under the Diageo umbrella, has integrated AQR codes onto the packaging of its ready-to-serve cocktails, including its Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan offerings in the USA. This makes Ketel One the first spirit brand to leverage accessible QR technology, reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and innovation. According to Carl Nolet Jr., an 11th-generation family member of the brand, the decision to adopt AQR technology stemmed from the desire to provide consumers with more accessible product information, particularly for individuals who are blind or have low vision. The QR codes will allow these consumers to scan the product packaging using accessibility apps such as Microsoft Seeing AI, Be My Eyes, and Envision, unlocking information about the product, allergens, and even recipe suggestions.

Nestlé has also embraced AQR technology, launching it on two of its flagship confectionery brands, KitKat and Quality Street. The accessible QR codes, which are now live on KitKat multipacks and across the Quality Street range, offer enhanced access to product details without the need for additional app downloads. Shoppers can scan the QR codes using their existing accessibility apps, making it easier for those with sight loss to obtain information on product content, allergens, and more.

The partnership between Zappar and these iconic brands highlights a growing industry focus on creating inclusive packaging solutions. John Worsfold, Head of Solutions Innovation at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with major companies like Diageo and Nestlé in making packaging more accessible to consumers who are blind or have low vision.

For brands, the benefits of this technology extend beyond accessibility. By integrating AQR codes, companies can further connect with consumers through digital touchpoints, such as augmented reality (AR) campaigns or interactive websites, enriching the overall consumer experience. This dual functionality enhances engagement while fulfilling the crucial need for inclusivity in packaging.

As more brands look to improve their accessibility practices, Diageo and Nestlé are setting a strong precedent with their early adoption of Zappar’s AQR technology. With over 315 million people worldwide affected by blindness or low vision, solutions like these are becoming essential for ensuring that all consumers can make informed purchasing decisions independently.