Wooden Pallet Management Part 3 of 3: Pallet Storage

Part 1 of this series asserted that pallets are assets deserving of detailed specifications. Part 2 of the series asserted the importance of choosing pallet vendors that can consistently deliver against those specifications. Here, Part 3 asserts the importance of storing pallets under conditions that enable them to provide efficiencies and cost-effectiveness throughout supply chains. This column, however, is about the storage of empty pallets, as opposed to the storage of pallet loads. The latter has particulars that qualify for a separate article.

An initial decision is the designation of a storage location. The ideal choice is inside the facility, however the choice is more involved than choosing an area that happens to be available. Thought should be given to the distance between the storage location and where pallets are loaded, i.e., end-of-line operations. That distance should be as short as feasible to minimize material handling mishaps. Establishing that advantageous distance might require that items presently occupying the target area be reassigned to a different area.

For employee safety, the pallet storage location should be a reasonable distance away from high foot traffic. Employee safety is further promoted when the pallet storage location is a reasonable distance away from the storage locations for other types of inventory.

Regardless of the inside storage location, pallets are a potential fire hazard due to their composition. A wood-fueled fire will overwhelm an inadequate sprinkler system. The National Fire Protection Association issues guidelines about the safe storage of wooden pallets. Although NFPA lacks enforcement, insurance companies are known to factor compliance into the setting of rates.

Pallet stacking is of vital importance. Height is a tradeoff between maximizing cubic space versus column stability: the higher the stack, the less stable it is. An additional recognition is that the higher the stack, the greater the potential fire hazard. Another tradeoff is that between the closeness among stacks, conserving floor space, versus adequate spacing among stacks, allowing air-flow ventilation for greater fire safety. Alignment is an associated factor, affected not only by neat horizontal placement but also by how tightly pallet dimensions fall within specified tolerances.

In further pursuit of proper stacking, different pallet types (e.g., stringer and block) should not be mixed. A shipper that uses block pallets because they are favored by the likes of Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s might use stringer pallets for other customers. It’s not just a matter of easier access. Mixed stacks comprised of the same number of pallets can, nonetheless, have different heights and different stability, owing to the difference in height between a block pallet and a stringer pallet, along with their different base constructions.