Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.
REGISTER NOW & SAVE

Wooden Pallet Management Part 3 of 3: Pallet Storage

The adage, “A place for everything and everything in its place,” is a good one to apply to pallet storage.

Sterling Anthony, CPP
Aug 4, 2025
Sterling Anthony
Sterling Anthony

Part 1 of this series asserted that pallets are assets deserving of detailed specifications. Part 2 of the series asserted the importance of choosing pallet vendors that can consistently deliver against those specifications. Here, Part 3 asserts the importance of storing pallets under conditions that enable them to provide efficiencies and cost-effectiveness throughout supply chains. This column, however, is about the storage of empty pallets, as opposed to the storage of pallet loads. The latter has particulars that qualify for a separate article. 

An initial decision is the designation of a storage location. The ideal choice is inside the facility, however the choice is more involved than choosing an area that happens to be available. Thought should be given to the distance between the storage location and where pallets are loaded, i.e., end-of-line operations. That distance should be as short as feasible to minimize material handling mishaps. Establishing that advantageous distance might require that items presently occupying the target area be reassigned to a different area. 

For employee safety, the pallet storage location should be a reasonable distance away from high foot traffic. Employee safety is further promoted when the pallet storage location is a reasonable distance away from the storage locations for other types of inventory.

Regardless of the inside storage location, pallets are a potential fire hazard due to their composition. A wood-fueled fire will overwhelm an inadequate sprinkler system. The National Fire Protection Association issues guidelines about the safe storage of wooden pallets. Although NFPA lacks enforcement, insurance companies are known to factor compliance into the setting of rates. 

Pallet stacking is of vital importance. Height is a tradeoff between maximizing cubic space versus column stability: the higher the stack, the less stable it is. An additional recognition is that the higher the stack, the greater the potential fire hazard. Another tradeoff is that between the closeness among stacks, conserving floor space, versus adequate spacing among stacks, allowing air-flow ventilation for greater fire safety. Alignment is an associated factor, affected not only by neat horizontal placement but also by how tightly pallet dimensions fall within specified tolerances.

 In further pursuit of proper stacking, different pallet types (e.g., stringer and block) should not be mixed. A shipper that uses block pallets because they are favored by the likes of Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s might use stringer pallets for other customers. It’s not just a matter of easier access. Mixed stacks comprised of the same number of pallets can, nonetheless, have different heights and different stability, owing to the difference in height between a block pallet and a stringer pallet, along with their different base constructions.

2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Conveying Innovations Report
Recommended
Conveying Innovations Report
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Recommended
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Related Stories
Sterling Anthony
Logistics/Supply Chain
Wooden Pallet Management Part 2 of 3: Supplier Selection
Sterling Anthony
Logistics/Supply Chain
Wooden Pallet Management Part 1 of 3: Specifications
Coca-Cola’s Topo Chico Sabores Passionfruit can serves as a real-world example of a dual-function 2D barcode: embedded with GS1 Digital Link standards for retail scanning and SmartLabel access, and positioned 50 mm from the 1D UPC to avoid double scans.
Logistics/Supply Chain
Live at GS1: Coca-Cola’s Topo Chico Shows Packaging’s Frontline Role in 2D Barcode Ascendency
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Boxes of footwear are conveyed on friction-top belting down a controlled 30’ decline before entering a 180-deg curve that uses side-flexing chain to stabilize boxes during the turning process.
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Big Boost in E-Comm Packaging
This footwear company automated labeling, upgraded shrink wrapping, and tied it all together with smooth-running conveyor systems to increase throughput by 556%.
Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through the machines.
Recycling
Coca-Cola, Nespresso Canada, and Sun Grape California design packaging for recyclability
Podcast Logo Cmyk
Beer
Through the Line: Market Garden Brewery Scales Craft Beer Packaging
End users must deal with this pesky equipment problem to maximize IT-OT system integrations.
Controls & Machine Components
The Equipment Challenge Hindering End User IT-OT Integration
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Smart Filling Equipment Selection Guide
Discover the six critical factors that determine filling equipment success and avoid costly selection mistakes that drain profits.
Read More
Smart Filling Equipment Selection Guide
Products
Spreadmate
Eco-Friendly Packaging Applicator
iAMBE Products' SpreadMate has a built-in silicone spatula that allows for mess-free, precise application of condiments while eliminating the need for disposable plastic utensils.
Accumulation Conveyor System
Pfannenberg to Showcase Comprehensive Thermal Management and Signaling Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
More Products
In Print
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
824 Pmg Inspection
Trends
Inspection Detection Innovations Report
View More »