Wooden Pallet Management Part 1 of 3: Specifications

Before expecting a pallet to carry the load, make sure that pallet has been properly specified.

Sterling Anthony, CPP
May 8, 2025
Sterling Anthony

For CPGs (consumer packaged goods), wooden pallets are the workhorses of supply chains and need to be systematically managed. Palletized loads are the physical embodiments of the time and the costs expended in placing goods into the commercial stream. When a pallet fails to maintain its load intact throughout the supply chain, adverse consequences are certain. The consequences are never less than inconvenient—for example, having to transfer goods from one pallet to another. Consequences, however, can be far more serious, such as injuries to personnel who handle the compromised palletized load, or even are just in its vicinity.

In their investigations of pallet failures, companies can wrongly regard the pallet as the victim rather than as the culprit. The thinking goes, the palletized load must have been subjected to rough handling, a rough ride, inadequate securement inside a trailer, poor warehousing techniques, or something else. While the aforementioned can cause pallet failures, they don’t eliminate the need for open-minded analysis. Without it, a user company might be paying for pallet performance not received. 

Supply chains inherently impose physical and environmental hazards, such as impacts, shocks, vibrations, compressions, temperature variations, and moisture level variations. Reliable information about supply chain conditions--by modeling or through experience—helps determine whether encountered conditions exceeded what’s reasonably foreseeable, or if the pallet simply was unfit for its designed purposes.  

Wooden pallet pools, such as those operated by CHEP and by PECO, deliver pallets to user companies and handle administrative accounting, returns, and repairs, thereby relieving users from those aspects of pallet management. Pallet pools also provide a high degree of standardization, due to mechanized assembly. The vast majority of wooden pallets, however, are not pool pallets but are so-called white pallets (because they are not painted). An inventory of white pallets is an investment, and therefore, is an asset that should be managed. 

A necessary requirement for effective pallet management is the development of specifications. It is easy to give short shrift to the requirement, defaulting to the dominance of the 48 in. by 40 in. GMA (Grocery Manufacturers Association, renamed Consumer Brands Association) pallet—acquirable from practically all pallet suppliers. But acquiring GMA pallets is not analogous to grabbing a garment off the rack. That’s because, despite their supposed length-by-width sameness, GMA pallets can differ in a variety of ways. It starts with design: stringer or block, referring to the construction of the base. Stringer pallets can be two-way fork-handled or four-way fork-handled, if the stringers are notched.  Block pallets enable four-way handling, period.

Scotts Grows Greener with Paper Sack

Scotts revives heritage brand O.M. Scott & Sons with a recyclable paper sack that's built for performance, rooted in sustainability, and ready for modern lawn care.
Bagging & Pouching
Scotts Grows Greener with Paper Sack
Scotts revives heritage brand O.M. Scott & Sons with a recyclable paper sack that’s built for performance, rooted in sustainability, and ready for modern lawn care.
New Origins Sample Pack Swaps Foil for Paper
Bagging & Pouching
New Origins Sample Pack Swaps Foil for Paper
The Clear Can Conundrum
Package Design
The Clear Can Conundrum
Prs
Recycling
Packaging Recycling Summit 2025: Charting a Circular Future
