Tariffs and Packaging—the Mother of Necessity?

Despite recurring challenges like tariffs, the packaging industry historically has adapted through innovative designs, supply chain diversification, and close collaboration, demonstrating its resilience in maintaining critical economic functions.

Dawn Burcham, CPP
May 27, 2025
Dawn Burcham
Dawn Burcham

When people hear the word “tariffs” they usually think of them as either the good, the bad, or the ugly. How do packaging professionals react to tariffs?

The short answer is the packaging industry has dealt with tariffs—along with trade embargos, NAFTA, strikes, inclement weather, and labor shortages. These events require that packaging professionals must be prepared for any challenge. Over many years, packaging professionals have successfully risen to the challenges associated with tariffs and other matters. Our industry’s history says we can do it again.

When the U.S. was founded, George Washington’s second official act was to enact a 5% tariff on all items coming into the country, mostly to raise revenue for our fledging nation. Multiple presidents would follow by enacting tariffs to add to revenue, protect American businesses, or punish other countries. Throughout the 20th century, U.S. presidents enacted embargoes ranging from the Soviet Grain embargo to the total trade China embargo from 1950-1972 to the U.S. steel and aluminum trade embargoes of the 1970s and 1980s against Japan.

A look at past successes

American farmers and businesses received money from their banks and investors to hire more laborers during the Soviet grain embargo. When NAFTA was ratified in 1993, American manufacturers had to figure out ways to reduce pricing, just as they are now. Packaging companies reduced labor initially and over time, they developed unique designs, reduced packaging footprints, aided customers in inventory management, and helped with labor issues. The packaging industry’s willingness to step in and deflect some of the job losses was monumental.

